Home>Car Insurance

Acura TLX Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Acura TLX drivers pay an average of $178 per month for car insurance.

Joe Dyton
Written byJoe Dyton
Joe Dyton
Joe DytonInsurance Writer

Joe Dyton has been a professional writer since 1999. He's been writing about the auto insurance industry for 15 years and was an in-house marketing copywriter for GEICO for a decade. Learn more about Joe at joedyton.com.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The Acura TLX is a premium compact sport sedan with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $45,400. The standard TLX model costs less than a number of similar premium sport sedans, including the Audi A4, BMW 330i, and Infinity Q50. The average monthly cost to insure a 2025 Acura TLX is $123 for liability-only coverage and $232 for full coverage.

If you already own an Acura TLX or are looking for a lower car insurance rate, here’s how to find the best coverage for this premium sport sedan.

Quick Facts

  • USAA offers the cheapest car insurance to Acura TLX drivers, but coverage is only available to military members and their families.

  • The base model 2025 Acura TLX is less expensive than many of its premium sport sedan contemporaries.

  • Full-coverage car insurance for the Acura TLX can be expensive, depending on your insurer.

Cost of Acura TLX insurance by model year

Your Acura TLX model year will determine how much you pay in car insurance premiums. Other factors include your driving record, ZIP code, age, gender, credit history, and your vehicle’s safety features.

Here, you can see how Acura TLX insurance costs compare by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$109
2024$116
2023$158
2022$146
2021$160
2020$156
2019$147
2018$143
2017$152
2016$148
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Car Insurance for Your Acura TLX

Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

  • The 2025 Acura TLX’s starting MSRP is $45,400, while the Acura TLX A-Spec and Type S are $50,400 and $58,050, respectively. Below are the average liability-only and full-coverage car insurance quotes for the 2025 Acura TLX.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$150
    State Farm$179
    Allstate$200
    GEICO$221
    American Family$230
    Progressive$236
    Nationwide$275
    Travelers$290
    Farmers$350
    Liberty Mutual$380
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2024 Acura TLX varies by model.[1] For example, the base 2024 Acura TLX’s MSRP is $46,195, while the model with the A-Spec package starts at $51,195. The top-of-the-line Type S model has an MSRP of $58,195.

    Here are the average auto insurance premiums for a 2024 Acura TLX from multiple insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$145
    Allstate$194
    State Farm$173
    GEICO$214
    American Family$223
    Progressive$228
    Nationwide$266
    Travelers$280
    Farmers$338
    Liberty Mutual$367
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Acura TLX’s starting MSRP was $41,245 and increased from there depending on the package.[2] For example, the 2023 Acura TLX all-wheel drive model with the A-Spec package had a starting MSRP of $50,195. The Type S PMC Edition’s MSRP was $63,995.

    The table below shows average car insurance quotes for the 2023 Acura TLX.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$144
    State Farm$173
    Allstate$193
    GEICO$213
    American Family$222
    Progressive$228
    Nationwide$265
    Travelers$279
    Farmers$337
    Liberty Mutual$366
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2022 Acura TLX (base model) was $39,995.[3] The 2022 Acura TLX Type S with the Performance Wheel and Tire Package was the most expensive, with a $55,595 MSRP at the time.

    The table below shows the average car insurance quotes for the 2022 Acura TLX from different car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$138
    State Farm$166
    Allstate$185
    GEICO$204
    American Family$213
    Progressive$218
    Nationwide$254
    Travelers$268
    Farmers$323
    Liberty Mutual$351
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2021 Acura TLX price began at $38,545 that year. Nine additional models were available, including the Acura TLX 2.0 with the A-Spec package ($45,295 MSRP) and Type S Sedan ($53,345).

    A table with the average car insurance quotes for the 2021 Acura TLX from different insurers is below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$131
    State Farm$157
    Allstate$176
    GEICO$194
    American Family$202
    Progressive$207
    Nationwide$241
    Travelers$254
    Farmers$307
    Liberty Mutual$333
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2020 Acura TLX’s starting MSRP varied depending on the model. The base model had a starting MSRP of $34,025. The highest-priced 2020 Acura TLX was the 3.5 PMC Edition, with an MSRP of $50,945.

    The table below shows the average car insurance quotes for the 2020 Acura TLX from different car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$128
    State Farm$153
    Allstate$171
    GEICO$189
    American Family$196
    Progressive$201
    Nationwide$235
    Travelers$247
    Farmers$298
    Liberty Mutual$324
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 Acura TLX’s MSRP ranged from $34,025 for the 2.4-liter Sedan base model to $46,975 for the top-of-the-line Acura TLX 3.5-liter model with the Advanced package.

    The table below shows the average car insurance quotes for the 2019 Acura TLX from different car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$126
    State Farm$151
    Allstate$168
    GEICO$186
    American Family$193
    Progressive$198
    Nationwide$231
    Travelers$243
    Farmers$294
    Liberty Mutual$319
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original MSRP for a 2018 Acura TLX was $33,995. Prices increased for different models, such as the 3.5-liter Sedan ($37,195) and the Acura TLX 3.5 with Advance package ($44,745).

    You can see average car insurance quotes for the 2018 Acura TLX from different car insurance companies in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$122
    State Farm$146
    Allstate$163
    GEICO$181
    American Family$188
    Progressive$193
    Nationwide$224
    Travelers$237
    Farmers$285
    Liberty Mutual$310
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original starting MSRP for the 2017 Acura TLX was $32,965. The top price that year was for the Acura TLX 3.5 model with the Advance package, at $43,665 MSRP.

    Here are the average auto insurance premiums for a 2017 Acura TLX from multiple insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$120
    State Farm$143
    Allstate$160
    GEICO$177
    American Family$184
    Progressive$189
    Nationwide$220
    Travelers$232
    Farmers$280
    Liberty Mutual$304
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP for the 2016 Acura TLX began at $32,635 for the base model and went up to $36,260 for the 3.5-liter four-door sedan.

    The table below lists the average car insurance premiums from different insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$117
    State Farm$140
    Allstate$156
    GEICO$172
    American Family$179
    Progressive$184
    Nationwide$214
    Travelers$226
    Farmers$273
    Liberty Mutual$296
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Acura insurance by state

Where you live is one of the many factors that can determine your car insurance rates. Below, you can see the average cost of insuring an Acura vehicle in different states. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$142
Arizona$174
Arkansas$256
California$241
Colorado$220
Connecticut$335
Delaware$246
Florida$230
Georgia$249
Idaho$125
Illinois$170
Indiana$144
Iowa$121
Kansas$165
Kentucky$217
Louisiana$222
Maine$151
Maryland$339
Massachusetts$178
Michigan$277
Minnesota$195
Mississippi$207
Missouri$193
Montana$166
Nebraska$175
Nevada$281
New Hampshire$113
New Jersey$178
New Mexico$159
New York$471
North Carolina$94
North Dakota$137
Ohio$129
Oklahoma$178
Oregon$161
Pennsylvania$173
Rhode Island$147
South Carolina$269
South Dakota$129
Tennessee$149
Texas$236
Utah$183
Vermont$152
Virginia$192
Washington$160
District of Columbia$344
West Virginia$157
Wisconsin$132
Wyoming$119

Compare Acura TLX Car Insurance Quotes

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Acura TLX

The amount you pay to insure your Acura TLX will depend on how much car insurance coverage you have. For example, if you have a brand-new financed Acura TLX, your lender will likely require you to have full coverage, which includes comprehensive and collision.

On the other hand, if you’ve fully paid off your Acura TLX or drive an older model, you might just want to carry bodily injury liability.

Below are a few coverages you may want to add to your car insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps pay to repair or replace your Acura TLX if it’s damaged in a non-collision event, such as a flood or a tree falling on it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for repairs in the event your Acura TLX hits another object — even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    Bodily injury liability coverage pays for medical costs as well as other expenses that occur to others following an accident that was your fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    Property damage liability pays for damage to the other driver’s car when you’re at fault in a car accident. This coverage can also pay to fix property damage if you were to hit a fence or a public utility pole.

Acura TLX car insurance FAQs

Whether you’re shopping for a new car insurance policy for your Acura TLX or looking to reduce your premium, the information below may help answer any questions you might have.

  • USAA currently has the cheapest car insurance for the Acura TLX, at $60 per month for liability-only coverage and $116 for full coverage. But the insurer only provides coverage for current and former military members and their families.

    If you’re ineligible for USAA car insurance, State Farm offers comparable average rates, at $71 per month for liability-only coverage and $139 for full coverage.

  • On average, liability-only coverage costs $123 per month and full coverage costs $232 per month for the Acura TLX. Your car insurance premium will depend on your car’s model year and your address, age, gender, driving history, and more.

  • Given that the Acura TLX is considered a premium sport sedan, full-coverage car insurance can be costly, averaging $232 per month. You could pay less than this though, depending on your car insurance company. For example, average monthly car insurance premiums for Allstate and GEICO are $155 and $172, for full coverage, respectively.

  • No. The Acura TLX isn’t considered a high-maintenance car. The vehicle is expected to cost approximately $8,037 for maintenance and repairs during the first 10 years of service.[4] That’s better than average for luxury sedan models by about $1,753.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "2024 Acura TLX."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "2023 Acura TLX."
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "2022 Acura TLX."
  4. CarEdge. "Acura TLX Maintenance Costs."
Joe Dyton
Joe DytonInsurance Writer

Joe Dyton has been a professional writer since 1999. He's been writing about the auto insurance industry for 15 years and was an in-house marketing copywriter for GEICO for a decade. Learn more about Joe at joedyton.com.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate