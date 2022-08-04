10 States that Have the Most Street Racers in 2022

10. Kansas

Drivers with a street racing violation: 11.25 per 100,000 (3.2 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: up to $500 fine, up to six months in jail

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 11,756 per 100,000 (28% higher than national average)

Plenty of Kansas drivers must feel the need for speed, as the state ranks 10th in the nation for street racing and also has an above-average speeding rate. 11.25 per 100,000 motorists in the state report a street racing violation on record, a share that’s over three times greater than the national average.

9. Nebraska

Drivers with a street racing violation: 13.13 per 100,000 (3.8 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 10,678 per 100,000 (16% higher than national average)

Nebraska has plenty of straight, open roads that are perfect for easy driving. Some of the state’s residents, however, apparently believe that these roads are also perfect for street racing: 13.13 per 100,000 Nebraska drivers have a street racing violation on record, the ninth-highest rate in the nation.

8. Hawaii

Drivers with a street racing violation: 13.66 per 100,000 (3.9 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: up to $500, up to six months in jail

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 9,425 per 100,000 (3% higher than national average)

A drag race set against Hawaii’s stunning natural beauty feels like a scene out of a movie, but it happens in real life, too. 13.66 per 100,000 Hawaii drivers have a street racing violation on record, which makes street racing nearly four times more common in the state than in the country as a whole.

7. Virginia

Drivers with a street racing violation: 13.93 per 100,000 (4.0 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: up to $2,500 fine, up to one year in jail, six-month license suspension

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 12,654 per 100,000 (38% higher than national average)

With nearly 14 drivers per 100,000 having a street racing citation on their record, Virginia has some of the speediest, most competitive drivers in the nation. Those who street race in the state are especially bold, since the penalty for doing so is relatively steep: up to $2,500 in fines and a year behind bars, not to mention six months without a driver’s license.

6. Oregon

Drivers with a street racing violation: 14.30 per 100,000 (4.1 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: $435 fine

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 10,834 per 100,000 (18% higher than national average)

With 14.30 per 100,000 drivers in Oregon reporting a street racing citation on record, the Beaver State ranks sixth on the list of states with the most street racers. Unlike many other states on this list, Oregon’s penalty for street racing does not include the possibility of jail time, assuming no other violations (like reckless driving) were committed.

5. Montana

Drivers with a street racing violation: 14.32 per 100,000 (4.1 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: up to $500 fine, five points against driving record

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 9,406 per 100,000 (3% higher than national average)

Who knew that Montana is home to the shortest river in the world?[3] And who knew that the state is also home to the fifth-highest number of street racers in the country? 14.32 per 100,000 Montana drivers report a street racing citation on record, a share that’s 4.1 times higher than the national average.

4. Idaho

Drivers with a street racing violation: 15.95 per 100,000 (4.6 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: up to $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail, four points against driving record

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 11,568 per 100,000 (26% higher than national average)

Despite a possible penalty of up to $1,000 in fines and six months in jail, Idaho drivers still get cited for street racing at the fourth-highest rate in the nation. Overall, 15.95 per 100,000 drivers in the state have a street racing violation on record. Gem State drivers are frequent speeders, too, receiving speeding tickets 26% more often than the average American motorist.

3. Wisconsin

Drivers with a street racing violation: 18.41 per 100,000 (5.3 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: $20 to $400 fine

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 13,427 per 100,000 (46% higher than national average)

Wisconsin is known for its rich dairy and brewing industries, but it could also be known for its fast and furious drivers. 18.41 per 100,000 Wisconsin motorists have a street racing citation on record, which is the third-highest share in the country. Beyond street racing, Badger State drivers also accrue speeding tickets 46% more often than the national average.

2. North Dakota

Drivers with a street racing violation: 43.30 per 100,000 (12.5 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: $100 fine

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 14,409 per 100,000 (57% higher than national average)

With 43.30 drivers per 100,000 reporting a citation for street racing, North Dakota has the second-highest rate in the country. Its share of drivers cited is over twice as high as Wisconsin’s, the third state on this list, and a whopping 12.5 times greater than the national average. The Cornhusker State also has one of the lightest penalties for street racing: a $100 fine.

1. Wyoming

Drivers with a street racing violation: 45.10 per 100,000 (13.0 times greater than national average)

Street racing violation penalty: $210 fine

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 12,015 per 100,000 (31% higher than national average)

Out of every 100,000 Wyoming drivers, an average of 45.10 have a street racing violation on record, making the Cowboy State the street-racing capital of the country. In fact, drivers there get cited for street racing an incredible 13 times more often than the national average. While the state’s penalty for street racing more than doubles North Dakota’s fine, it’s still lower than almost any other state with on this top 10 list and doesn’t include the possibility of jail time.

