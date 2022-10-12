Best Vacation and Secondary Homeowners Insurance: Consumer Reviews, Quotes

Saving on Second Home Insurance

Premium prices for vacation homes are based on the same variables as that of any other home, such as replacement costs, deductible level, and coverage options you choose to customize for your own needs. Even if your vacation home is worth the same amount as your primary residence, insuring your vacation property will cost you more. The higher risk posed to insurance companies due to lack of inhabitants for much of the time means there’s a higher likelihood insurance claims will be filed. If there’s a bad storm or natural disaster that floods your secondary property and no one is there to take care of it in a timely manner, the damage might worsen, increasing the cost of repairs. Insurers take this into consideration when quoting your policy.

You will likely be able to bundle your insurance policies for your primary residence and vacation property. You might even be able to find further savings by bundling these homeowners insurance policies with your auto insurance. Most home insurance companies will charge a surcharge for policies covering non-primary properties. If a full-time housekeeper or grounds person stays on your vacation property during the off-season, or if you lease the property as a vacation rental, you may be able to find further discounts on your property coverage thanks to their supervision of your property.

Taking steps to mitigate preventable problems like security systems to protect against vandalism or replacing an old roof to prevent leaking will help lower the cost of your vacation home insurance. Installing an alarm system will give you peace of mind that your vacation home is safe and sound even when you’re far away from your beach house. Searching for vacation home insurance on Insurify will allow you to customize your desired policy inclusions and compare insurance premiums side by side. Finding the right coverage for your home policy has never been easier.