State Farm Home Systems Protection

Home insurance is a great way to offset expensive repair costs in case your home or personal property sustains damage. Your homeowners insurance policy also likely protects your home appliances from covered losses, but some policies won’t cover certain appliances, electrical systems, or types of property damage.

Even the most comprehensive homeowners policy has exclusions that can leave homeowners high and dry when it comes to perils like floods, earthquakes, and water backups, or other high risk factors.

If you’re looking for full insurance protection for all of your belongings and home systems, you have options. Some insurers, including Mercury and State Farm, offer home systems protection to help cover repairs for “unexpected breakdowns” of some of your home’s most pertinent electrical systems.

