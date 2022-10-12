New Orleans Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Do I Need Flood Insurance in New Orleans?

Given the regularity of the region’s hurricane season, as well as the city’s history, flood insurance is definitely a must-have. Even though Louisiana law does not mandate that every property owner have flood insurance, many federally backed mortgage lenders can require those living in high-risk flood zones to enroll in flood insurance. Also, if you live in a low-risk or moderate-risk area, you won’t necessarily be safe from floodwaters. As much as 20 percent of all flood claims come from areas deemed safer than high-risk areas.

In short, you should definitely invest in flood insurance. There is no guarantee that flooding will spare your property, so why not spend the extra money to make sure you’re financially protected?

New Orleans Flood Zones

The greater New Orleans area holds a handful of different classifications that determine a given district’s level of flood risk. Luckily for residents, getting a sense of what kind of flood zone you live or work in can be fairly easy to do, as you can visit floodsmart. gov and navigate to the Flood Map Service Center (MSC). Once in the flood map, you can search your property’s address and verify its designation. Here’s a quick guide on how to properly determine whether you live in a high-risk flood area:

Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs): If you live in a zone labeled Zone A, Zone AO, Zone AH, Zones A1–A30, Zone AE, Zone A99, Zone AR, Zone V, Zone VE, Zones V1–V30, or a combination of these, then your property is in an SFHA, or high-risk flood zone. This indicates that the given area is part of a 100-year floodplain and has a chance of equaling or exceeding the base flood elevation. SFHAs have a much higher risk of flooding at some point during a 30-year mortgage term.

Moderate Flood Hazard Areas: If your property appears in Zone B or in a shaded Zone X on a Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), then your property is in a moderate-risk area. These flood zones indicate that the given area is part of a 500-year floodplain, meaning that the area has a lower risk of flooding than an SFHA.

Low Flood Hazard Areas: If your area appears as Zone C or as an unshaded Zone X on a Flood Insurance Rate Map, then your property is in a low-risk area. These flood zones typically have a much higher elevation than others or have less of a chance of flooding than a Moderate Flood Hazard Area.

What’s Covered with New Orleans Flood Insurance?

Home insurance policies, while they do offer some slim water damage coverage (only in the event of faulty plumbing systems), do not offer any flood insurance coverage. Flood insurance policies, on the other hand, come in two different forms: building/dwelling coverage and contents coverage. It should be noted that, depending on the insurer, you may have to purchase two separate policies to cover each aspect of flood insurance coverage.

Building coverage protects the actual physical structure of your property, along with a handful of permanent fixtures:

Refrigerators, cooking stoves, dishwashers, furnaces, water heaters, and other non-portable appliances

Electrical and plumbing systems

Solar energy equipment, fuel tanks, and well-water pumps

Walls, staircases, and anchorage systems

Central air conditioning

Permanent installations, such as carpeting and paneling

Contents coverage focuses more on protecting items contained within your home, such as:

Smaller appliances, such as microwave ovens, washers, dryers, and portable air conditioners

Personal property, such as clothing, furniture, and electronic equipment

Carpeting installed over wood flooring

Highly valuable objects, such as jewelry and fine art (though these will have specific coverage limits)

Before you sign up for a given plan, make sure you read the fine print to get a crystal clear idea of what the plan covers, as well as how much it will cover for each aspect of the property that is covered. By doing this, you’ll ensure that you won’t be surprised by unknown coverage gaps or limits.