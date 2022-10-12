Matic Home Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Reviews

Matic Reviews: What Are Customers Saying?

Matic asks for your email address and phone number before it delivers your home insurance quotes, so you’re likely to get follow-up calls from a Matic agent.

Despite this, people seem generally happy with Matic’s customer service, favoring the insurance agents ’ professional and low-pressure approach.

Paul V. gave Matic a 5-star review on Google. “Found out about this company as they partnered with my mortgage lender. They offer to shop home and auto insurance providers for a more competitive rate. Love how they do this quickly and easily over the phone. Service was professional, friendly, and hassle-free. I would recommend giving them a try!”

Susan S. gave Matic a 5-Star review on Google. “I had not realized how much my homeowners insurance had gone up in yearly price and I was amazed how much I was paying. Mr. Cooper Mortgage Co. recommended I check with Matic insurance. I couldn’t believe how much I could save ($1,200 a year!). More importantly, they helped me understand exactly what I was getting without any pressure to change. It was the best phone call I have ever made. I suggest every homeowner make that call for a quote and suggestions. You will not regret it!”

Matic has 523 reviews on Google and currently ranks 4.9 out of 5, with many five-star reviews.

Matic has been accredited with the Better Business Bureau since 2018. It has an A+ rating with the BBB and zero complaints. Customers reviewing Matic on the BBB’s website rate it as a 3.67 out of 5, though this rating is based on only three reviews, so take the number with a grain of salt.

Kevin S. gave Matic a 5-Star review on BBB. “What a great experience! My mortgage servicer sent me an email saying I could save money if I switched ins urance. Got a call quickly after clicking the button. The agent was super knowledgeable and helped answer all of my questions. She even made sure the new policy was apples to apples to my old one. I saved over $300 per year! They helped me cancel my old policy and send the new one to my mortgage servicer. Overall working with matic was fast, easy, and helped me save a lot of money! Thank you, Matic!

Katie O. gave Matic a 1-Star review on BBB. “Absolutely disappointing! Horrible customer service! My mortgage broker recommended Matic so I felt confident to get a quote from them. At first touch, it sounded like they could save me money while supplying even better coverage, so I gave them all the personal information they needed for underwriting. As soon as I did, I never heard from them again! I emailed and left voicemails without a response.