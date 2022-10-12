What is an HO3-Type Insurance Policy?

HO3 Policy Protections

HO3 homeowners insurance policies protect policyholders from a myriad of risks and scenarios. It’s the most all-encompassing type of coverage, protecting from a wide range of scenarios. There are a few types of coverages included in an HO3 type policy. As the most popular type of home insurance in the United States, HO3 coverage provides homeowners coverage on an open perils basis, with named peril coverage for your contents.

Coverage A, or dwelling coverage, will protect your home in the case of structural damage due to earth movement, natural disaster, or any other peril your home endures.

Coverage B, or structure coverage, will protect the other buildings on your property apart from the main house. This would include any detached shed, garage, pool house, or fence.

Coverage C, or contents coverage, will protect your personal property and belongings like your furniture, and anything else in your home. This type of coverage will also protect any kind of property damage done to those contents of your home even if damage occurs outside your house.

Coverage D, or loss of use coverage, will protect you financially if you’re forced to dish out cash for a hotel room and additional living expenses in the case that you’re home is uninhabitable after a disaster.

Personal liability is also included in your HO3 policy. This means that if someone is injured or, God forbid, killed due to an accident on your property, you’re protected from personal liability for the accident. This coverage will provide anyone injured with medical payments and other protections. Perils coverage will cover things like malicious mischief or bodily injury due to falling objects, but always review your declarations page to get the full scope of your comprehensive and limited coverages so you’re not in for any surprises.

Be careful, water damage isn’t always covered on your standard HO3 insurance policy. To protect your personal belongings and get your expected reimbursement after an insurance claim, make sure you familiarize yourself with the covered perils on your insurance policy. You may choose to opt for additional coverage to protect other perils that your standard policy excludes. If your home insurance policy is

Whether your house is defaced because of vandalism, destroyed in a windstorm, or uninhabitable due to accidental damage, your HO3 homeowners insurance policy should protect you and your family from financial hardship after a disaster. In times of distress, the last thing you’ll want to think about is whether or not your insurance coverage will suffice after a disaster, so make sure you’re covered before you need it. To compare quotes from dozens of companies in a matter of minutes, check out Insurify.

Check with your insurance agent for the nitty-gritty details regarding every little thing about your home insurance policy.