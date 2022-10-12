What Is Condo Landlord Insurance and Why Do You Need It?

What is condo landlord insurance? Condo landlord insurance protects you financially from damages or injuries that can happen when you own a rental property.

Do you own a condo that you rent out? If so, you have unique risks that only condo landlord insurance can cover. For example, you could suffer a severe financial setback if unexpected repairs or a natural disaster causes you to lose your rental income.

A typical insurance policy for a condo landlord offers protection for the building itself, some of the contents, and loss of rent.

But what does it cover exactly? And if you need it, how much can you expect to pay? Keep reading to find out.