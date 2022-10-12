American Family Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

American Family Home Insurance Coverages

According to its website, American Family offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:

Homeowners Insurance

AmFam has personalized options for homeowners insurance. The company will walk you through how to calculate how much home insurance you need. Many factors help determine the amount you need to protect your home:

Your home’s location

The value of your home

The value of your belongings

Your coverage options and limits

The deductible you choose

Home details, including age, style, and construction

Get coverage from American Family to protect your home from fire, hurricane storms, vandalism, and other disasters.

Renters Insurance

Similar to a homeowners policy, renters insurance offers a personal property policy. It covers damage to your belongings by a covered loss, such as theft, fire, or a windstorm.

American Family policies also cover medical bills and lawsuits if someone injures themselves in your apartment or home.

Condo Insurance

If you own a condo, your condo association’s insurance won’t cover your belongings. That’s where condo insurance comes in.

While the condo association’s coverage can include the structure of your condo, building, and common areas, your condo insurance policy protects your valuables, like furniture, electronics, and clothing.

Manufactured Home Insurance

Mobile and manufactured home insurance offers similar protections to what you get with homeowners insurance. However, mobile homeowners often have different needs than those who own a regular house. American Family’s manufactured home insurance is there to give you peace of mind.

Your policy can include dwelling, other structures, personal property, and liability coverage. If a storm, fire, or another covered event damages your home or belongings, your policy has got your back.

Farm and Ranch Insurance

Farm and ranch insurance is more than a homeowners policy. It’s a blend of homeowners and business insurance that protects your home and your operation.

Because the needs of farm and ranch owners can be very different, American Family offers custom coverage that you can personalize. The additional options can fit your operation’s unique needs.

Flood Insurance

Standard homeowners, condo, and renters policies generally don’t cover flood damage. That’s why flood insurance is a must-have for some homeowners.

American Family offers flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Even if you’re not in a high-risk flood area, you may want to consider purchasing a policy to protect your home.