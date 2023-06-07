About Lauren's expertise
Lauren Liebhaber is a Senior Staff Writer for Stacker with a passion for covering breaking news, current events, and local journalism. Though currently based in Salem, Massachusetts, upstate New York will always be where she calls home. Lauren grew up in Clinton, attended St. Lawrence University for undergrad, and The S.I. Newhouse School Of Public Communications at Syracuse University for graduate school. Lauren spends all of her free time hanging out with her dog, a Leonberger named Yukon.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here