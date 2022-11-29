Andrew Wynn

Andrew Wynn is a two-time insurtech entrepreneur and the co-founder and co-CEO of Ascend, an all-in-one payments solution created for insurance. Prior to Ascend, he built a home maintenance startup called Sheltr, which provides homeowners with routine preventative maintenance service and diagnostics to offer data-driven proactive care to catch issues before they become costly repairs. Sheltr became the first acquisition made by the insurtech unicorn Hippo because of its intuitive and technological approach to building an insurance product that went beyond customer interaction. Prior to Sheltr, Andrew was an early employee at Instacart, leading the company’s product and data integration team.