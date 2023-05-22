Jacob Gee
Digital Insurance Agent
Jacob Gee is a member of Insurify’s agent team, with more than six years of experience in auto, home, and life insurance. Prior to joining Insurify, he was a senior sales representative for Amica Insurance, where he evaluated new business applications, provided data insight for underwriting decisions, and trained new representatives. His career also encompasses work with the Lear Corporation, and Hilton and Omni Hotels.
