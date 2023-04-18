Austin Moyers
Austin has been with Insurify more than two years, first as an agent and more recently as assistant manager. He has a decade of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. Austin’s expertise in the property and casualty insurance space includes work with Answer Financial, where he was an assistant manager and insurance sales agent. A graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Austin lives in Alabama.
Experience
- Answer Financial
- Auto insurance
- Home insurance
Education
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Credentials
- Property and Casualty Insurance