Get Savings Even Faster With Our New AI-Powered Policy Upload Feature

Table of contents
We get it. People use Insurify because it’s easier than going through each individual insurer for a quote. But we felt that even a few minutes to get a quote was just too slow!
So we’re making the process even faster — and more accurate.
With the launch of our new AI-powered policy upload feature, you can share your current policy with us during the quoting process. Take a picture of your policy dec page (the one with all your numbers), upload it from your device, or digitally connect us directly to your current insurance company.
We pull your detailed information from your policy’s dec page so you don’t have to key it in by hand to get quotes. We’ll build your new quotes with the same coverages and limits as your current policy — unless you tell us differently.
The policy upload feature:
Cuts average time to quotes by 2 minutes
Boosts quote accuracy by eliminating data entry errors
Lets you make an apples-to-apples comparison between your old policy and your new options
Here’s how policy upload works
Once you’ve shared your ZIP code to begin the quote process, here’s how our policy upload tool works:
Choose the upload option.
You can also choose “Sign in to provider.” You’ll be able to choose your insurance company from a list and securely sign in using your credentials (user ID, account password, and policy number) for that company. Be sure you have an online account with your insurer first.
If you decide to upload your policy, the next step is to choose how you’ll upload it. You can snap a picture with your phone camera or upload it from your photo library or files.
We’ll gather the info we need directly from your policy (or insurer).
We’ll run everything by you so you can ensure it all looks good. If you want to make changes, you can take control and edit any part. We’ll ask you to confirm your information.
Then, we’ll show you your quotes and offers.
It’s the same great experience and trustworthy, customized quotes — just even faster and more accurate than ever!
And if you don’t have your policy or insurer login info handy, no worries. You can still complete our quoting process the “old-fashioned” way. We’ll walk you through all the information we need to give you personalized, accurate quotes — and it still takes only two minutes!
Insurify Policy Upload FAQs
Still have questions about our new policy upload feature? We have answers.
How does the upload feature work?
When you use Insurify to get car insurance quotes, we’ll give you the option to upload your current policy safely and securely. Our proprietary AI will pull info directly from your policy document and prefill all the answers insurers need to give you an accurate quote.
We’ll store your info safely in your account for the next time you come back for quotes — but we’ll never sell it to third parties. We don’t like spam either!
What if you don’t have a policy?
No worries! Just decline the upload option and proceed with the online quoting process as you normally would. It only takes about two minutes to give you multiple quotes from top insurance companies.
Is it safe to upload your policy?
We protect your private, personal information with multiple security measures. All file transmission occurs over an encrypted connection. We extract from your policy documents only what we (and insurers) absolutely need to provide accurate quotes. It’s the same information you would normally type in yourself, like your vehicle, drivers, and current coverages. And once the quoting process is done, we automatically delete any documents that you uploaded.
What happens to your data after you upload it?
We use your data to prefill the information insurers need to provide quotes. We don’t use your data for anything else. And although we store it — so it’ll be ready for you the next time you need to compare quotes — we’ll never sell it to third parties.
Can you still get quotes if you don’t upload your policy?
Yes! Just go ahead with our quoting process, and we’ll prompt you for all the info we need. The entire process takes just two minutes.
What kinds of files can you upload?
We can accept PDF, PNG, JPG/JPEG, and iPhone HEIC files.
Can you upload your insurance card?
Unfortunately, your insurance card doesn’t have all the information we need to ensure you get the most accurate quotes quickly. The declarations page — dec page — of your policy has specifics about coverages, vehicles, and drivers that help us give you accurate quotes even faster. Not sure what the dec page looks like? Check out our handy guide to what a car insurance declaration page is and how to find it.