Get Savings Even Faster With Our New AI-Powered Policy Upload Feature

Here’s how policy upload works

Once you’ve shared your ZIP code to begin the quote process, here’s how our policy upload tool works:

Choose the upload option.

You can also choose “Sign in to provider.” You’ll be able to choose your insurance company from a list and securely sign in using your credentials (user ID, account password, and policy number) for that company. Be sure you have an online account with your insurer first.

If you decide to upload your policy, the next step is to choose how you’ll upload it. You can snap a picture with your phone camera or upload it from your photo library or files.

We’ll gather the info we need directly from your policy (or insurer).

We’ll run everything by you so you can ensure it all looks good. If you want to make changes, you can take control and edit any part. We’ll ask you to confirm your information.

Then, we’ll show you your quotes and offers.

It’s the same great experience and trustworthy, customized quotes — just even faster and more accurate than ever!

And if you don’t have your policy or insurer login info handy, no worries. You can still complete our quoting process the “old-fashioned” way. We’ll walk you through all the information we need to give you personalized, accurate quotes — and it still takes only two minutes!