Patriotic Purchases? States with the Most Domestic (and Foreign) Cars of 2019

Are the all-American sweethearts of car brands actually all American?

Whether it’s #CrestvsColgate or #DCvsMarvel, people can have brand loyalty over just about anything. However, buying a car is often the single largest brand investment that a person makes, bar none. With this in mind, it’s not shocking that people can become pretty attached to their choices. When these inclinations are strong enough, they can be passed down in families across generations; and if there are regional differences in which makes were first available or preferable, real statewide trends can emerge. Though they may be the United States of America, they are pretty divided in terms of loyalty to foreign or domestic car manufacturers.

The brand of a car can have a major financial impact in terms of insurance, with some makes being priced much higher than others for the same policy. That’s why it’s always important to compare auto insurance quotes before purchasing – the cheapest insurance company for another make may not be the most affordable for yours.

To get to the bottom of which states bleed red, white, and blue, and which set their sights overseas for vehicle purchases, the data science and research team at Insurify analyzed the spending patterns of America’s car owners. These are the top 10 states with the highest percentage of domestic and foreign cars in the country.