Miami Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners
Updated August 24, 2021
Reading time: 5 minutes
Homeowners, renters, and business owners in Miami can contact their current insurance provider to buy flood insurance or visit FloodSmart.gov to find an insurer near you.
Miami is a gorgeous city on Biscayne Bay in southern Florida known for its culture, cuisine, and endless beaches. The city is more than a tourist destination—nearly 470,000 residents call it home.
According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (DEM), floods are Florida ‘s most common natural hazard. Miami-Dade County is especially susceptible to flooding from heavy rain and storm surges. If you’re a homeowner in Miami, you must consider how to financially protect yourself from the flood risk.
That’s where flood insurance comes in. Flood insurance can pay to repair your home and replace your belongings when floodwaters invade your neighborhood. However, flood insurance isn’t a replacement for homeowners insurance.
A flood insurance policy makes sense for Miami homeowners —flooding is the most common natural disaster in Florida.
However, Miami doesn’t require flood insurance for most homeowners. The exception is if you have a government-backed mortgage, such as an FHA or VA home loan. In that case, your lender can require you to buy a policy.
Even if your lender doesn’t mandate coverage or you don’t live in a traditional flood zone, flood insurance is a smart investment. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ), everyone is at risk— low-risk to moderate- risk areas account for 30 percent of all flood insurance claims.
But remember: homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. You need flood insurance to protect your home and belongings from devastation, even if you’re in a low-risk area.
Miami and surrounding cities like Miami Beach and South Miami have residential properties in federally designated Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs). In Miami Beach alone, 93 percent of buildings are in an SFHA.
If you’re not sure if your home is in a floodplain, use the interactive Flood Zone Maps tool on Miami-Dade County ’s website. Data from FEMA ’s Flood Insurance Study is used to create the Digital Flood Insurance Rate Maps (DFIRMs) and identify your community’s flood risk:
|Flood Zone
|Risk Level
|AE
|Moderate to high flooding risk. May have mandatory requirements for the purchase of flood insurance.
|AH
|Moderate to high flooding risk. Areas have a 26 percent chance of flooding over the life of a 30-year mortgage.
|AO
|Susceptible to sheet flow runoff. Areas have a 26 percent chance of flooding over the life of a 30-year mortgage.
|VE
|High flooding risk. Generally includes coastal areas with additional hazards from storm waves. Areas have a 25 percent chance of flooding over the life of a 30-year mortgage, and flood insurance may be mandatory.
|A
|High flooding risk. Areas have a 25 percent chance of flooding over the life of a 30-year mortgage, and flood insurance may be mandatory.
|D
|Areas with possible risk of flooding, but no flood hazard analysis was done. Most areas fall within Everglades National Park.
|X (or shaded X)
|Moderate to low risk. Coverage isn’t federally required but is recommended for all property owners and renters.
You can also find out your property’s flood zone designation by calling 1 (305) 372-6466 or your insurance agent.
Miami flood insurance covers damage to your property and belongings caused by flooding. It fills a gap in homeowners insurance coverage to make sure you have the protection you need after a flood loss.
Before disaster strikes, take the time to understand what your policy covers. Generally, flood insurance will include the structure of the home and its contents:
Appliances
Carpeting and flooring
Cabinets
Electrical and plumbing
Heating and air conditioning units
Furniture
Clothing
Electronics
Jewelry
Other belongings
Policies typically have a maximum coverage limit. For example, a policy from the National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ) has a $250,000 cap on single-family and residential homes and will cover up to $100,000 for contents.
For an area with an average home value of nearly $415,000, according to Zillow, the maximum payout is concerning. You have the option to increase your coverage amount by carrying private flood insurance. You’ll pay another premium, but the cost can more than outweigh the benefit of having the right amount of flood insurance coverage.
There’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all insurance policy, and flood insurance is no exception. Policies typically have exclusions for things that aren’t covered.
A typical flood insurance policy won’t pay for things like:
Damage caused by earth moving
Additional living expenses
Swimming pools
Currency or valuable papers
Additionally, you should know that flood insurance only covers damage caused by flooding. It won’t pay for water damage from leaky roofs, a broken pipe, or a sewer backup.
Despite the high risk of flooding in Miami, the average flood insurance premium is $390 per year. The low cost could be a result of the strict state building codes. For example, the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) ranked Florida first among the 18 Atlantic and Gulf states for quality of state building codes enforcement and contractor licensing.
How much you’ll pay can vary. Several factors impact your price, including your home’s location, size, value, and features, as well as the amount of coverage you buy and the deductible you choose.
However, if you’re a policyholder in a flood zone in Miami-Dade County, you’ll get a 25 percent discount on NFIP coverage thanks to the area’s community rating system.
The process to get flood insurance in Miami is very similar to how you’d get any other insurance policy. Keep in mind that policies come with two types of coverage: one for the house and another for its contents.
To buy flood insurance, start by contacting your current homeowners or renters insurance provider to ask about coverage options. Then, you must choose whether an NFIP policy or private insurance policy is the best route for your needs.
The federal government manages the NFIP, but policies are bought through local insurance providers.
If you don’t already have an insurance company or insurance agent, visit Floodsmart.gov to locate a flood insurance provider near you. You can also call the NFIP at 1 (877) 336-2627.
Don’t wait until disaster strikes— NFIP policies typically have a 30-day waiting period for the policy to go into effect after the date of purchase.
Private flood insurance is an excellent alternative to an NFIP policy. It provides similar coverage and includes protection for the structure of your home and its contents.
One advantage of private flood insurance is that you can usually get much higher policy limits than what’s available with an NFIP policy. It may also be less expensive in some areas.
However, you can’t get around the waiting period—you’ll usually need to wait 14 to 30 days for Miami private flood insurance to go into effect after the date of purchase.
In most cases, flood insurance isn’t required in Miami. But your lender can mandate you buy coverage whether or not you use a government-backed home loan to buy a house. However, Miami is a coastal city prone to flooding, so consider buying flood coverage no matter where you live.
Miami flood insurance comes in two parts: building coverage and contents coverage. Building coverage protects the structure of your home, including cupboards, appliances, electrical and plumbing systems, and detached garages. Contents coverage protects your personal belongings, like clothing, furniture, curtains, and small or portable appliances.
Most flood insurance policies are bought through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which FEMA manages. But private flood insurance is available. Get flood insurance quotes to compare policy limits and coverage options before you commit to buying a policy.
Miami-Dade County is prone to flooding from high tides, hurricanes, and other tropical storms. Homeowners and renters can benefit from flood insurance protection, even if they live outside of a high-risk flood zone.
If a flood destroys your livelihood, flood insurance can pay to repair or replace your home and belongings. You can choose between getting a federally backed policy through the NFIP or coverage from a private insurance provider.
If a flood destroys your livelihood, flood insurance can pay to repair or replace your home and belongings. You can choose between getting a federally backed policy through the NFIP or coverage from a private insurance provider.

But flood insurance isn't a replacement for homeowners insurance. Homeowners typically need both insurance types for peace of mind.
