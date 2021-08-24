Miami Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

How can I get Miami flood insurance? Homeowners, renters, and business owners in Miami can contact their current insurance provider to buy flood insurance or visit FloodSmart.gov to find an insurer near you.

Miami is a gorgeous city on Biscayne Bay in southern Florida known for its culture, cuisine, and endless beaches. The city is more than a tourist destination—nearly 470,000 residents call it home.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (DEM), floods are Florida ‘s most common natural hazard. Miami-Dade County is especially susceptible to flooding from heavy rain and storm surges. If you’re a homeowner in Miami, you must consider how to financially protect yourself from the flood risk.

That’s where flood insurance comes in. Flood insurance can pay to repair your home and replace your belongings when floodwaters invade your neighborhood. However, flood insurance isn’t a replacement for homeowners insurance.

To find the best homeowners insurance, use Insurify. The comprehensive search and comparison tool will help you find the best coverage to protect your family and home.