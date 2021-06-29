Homeowners Insurance Inspection Checklist: DIY Inspection Checklist

Outside the Home

The curb appeal of a home may seem like the only thing that matters on the exterior of your next home. But shoppers should keep a keen eye on more than just the landscaping and paint color— these could simply be bandages on larger issues.

Get out your magnifying glass and prepare to take a closer look at the exterior of a home. Here’s what to look out for before you even enter the front door.

Chimney and Roof

When performing your DIY home inspection, think from top to bottom. First things first, if there’s a fireplace in this home, be sure to take a critical look at the home’s chimney. Ensure there are no missing bricks or mortar, and all are rightfully intact. Make sure the chimney flue is in good working order—tight and easily pulled—to make sure there’s no risk of leaks.

Roofing is one of the most expensive parts of a home to replace. Because of this, it’s vital you know the condition of a home’s roof before buying it to avoid any unexpected surprises soon after purchase. Ensure the shingles lie flush to the home, without missing pieces, and that no curling or sinking has occurred. There may be more than one layer of roofing, but not more than two.

Vents should not be painted over and should be completely uncovered, and soffits (exposed siding underneath a roof’s overhang) and fascia (the point where the roof meets outer walls of the home) should be free of decay.

Gutters and Draining

Gutters should be reasonably clean, free of rust, and fully secured to the exterior of the home. Make sure that no bending or sagging has occurred in the middle of the gutters, that there is an attached downspout away from the structure, and that there are no obvious holes that may cause clogging.

Surfaces and Foundation

Ensure that the exterior of the home is not cracking or flaking. Inspect any stains to ensure the surfaces are free of rot. Any wood on the house should be at least six inches away from the ground. Vines and vegetation that are attached to the home should be checked for mold and moisture.

Check that the home is upright, free of leaning and sagging. Framing should be straight, and corners should be right angles. Use a T-square to ensure angles are correct.

Windows and Doorways

Door frames should be fully intact, with joints caulked and hinges in good working order. Open and close every door to ensure they work correctly.

Window frames should seal completely, with well-fitted screens and glass panes. Again, you should open and close every window to inspect frames and functionality. Keep in mind that older homes may use leaded glass, which you may need to restore or replace.

Property and Grounds

Carefully inspect all front, back, and side yards. Look for:

Standing water

Sinkholes

Downed trees

Landscaping issues

Cracked pavement in the driveway and walkways

Mold or bug damage in fencing and sheds

If there is a pool, inground or above, consider a separate inspection.