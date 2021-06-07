At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Matic is an insurance-comparison tool that lets you get multiple real-time home insurance quotes under one umbrella. It partners with more than 40 insurance companies, including large national companies and smaller regional ones.
Tools like Matic can streamline the process of comparing quotes and getting insurance coverage, whether you’re buying a new home or switching home insurance companies. If you’re curious about Matic, here’s what you should know.
Matic at a glance
Matic has been helping consumers compare insurance products since it was incorporated in 2016.[1] The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and bills itself as a digital insurance agency. If you’re shopping for a new policy, you can use Matic to compare different options.
Overall, Matic fares well with online reviewers, earning an average rating of 4.7 of 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website and 4.8 of 5 stars on Google. People praise the company’s customer service team and its quick and simple process for finding insurance coverage.
Pros
Can streamline the process of shopping for and getting an insurance policy
Compares quotes for multiple insurance products, including car insurance, home, life, umbrella, pet, jewelry insurance, and more
Agents are available to assist and answer questions six days per week
Cons
Need to speak with someone to get a policy
Doesn’t specify how many quotes you’ll receive
May not see price ranges during the initial quote process
How does Matic work?
Matic has more than 40 insurance company partners, and you’ll receive quotes from a selection of those partners. It doesn’t specify how many quotes you’ll get, though the number likely varies based on your geographic location and other factors.
Here are the steps for going through the homeowners insurance quote process:
Visit the Matic home insurance page.
Click the blue “Get a home insurance quote” button.
Input your home address, name, birth date, phone number, and email.
Click the blue �“Get your quotes” button — ensure you read the fine print below it first.
5. Wait briefly while Matic prepares your quotes.
6. Receive your quotes.
Note that we received two real home insurance quotes from Matic’s partners after going through the online quote process. It listed several partners below the quotes, but it didn’t provide a price range for policies with those partners.
Overall, the process of getting quotes through Matic was quick and simple, but it returned a limited number of quotes from insurance partners. It would have been more helpful for comparison’s sake if Matic had returned several quotes.
Matic reviews: What real customers are saying
Matic doesn’t have a page on the popular consumer review site Trustpilot, but it does have an A+ rating from the BBB. Reviewers on the BBB website give Matic an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars across more than 50 reviews. The company also gets high marks with more than 2,200 Google reviewers, who give it an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
Most people have largely positive things to say about Matic, praising its quick and simple quote process and its customer service team. Many people also indicate it helped them save money on home insurance.
Matic vs. Insurify
Insurify is an insurance-comparison site that works similarly to Matic, though each platform is slightly different. Matic requests fewer details than Insurify to generate its homeowners insurance quotes. Insurify asks you for more information about your home, which could lead to a more accurate quote.
Despite Insurify requiring a bit more information than Matic, the quote process with both comparison sites is relatively simple and quick. Both sites also generated real quotes from homeowners insurance companies.
Insurify also works with more insurance partners than Matic. Insurify works with more than 100 partners, while Matic only works with 40+ partners.
Is Matic a spammy site?
Matic says it doesn’t share or sell your data to third parties, so you won’t need to worry about unexpected spam calls from several of its 40+ insurance company partners. Instead, you’ll only get calls from Matic team members. These calls could come from a person, or you might receive a pre-recorded voicemail.
Matic doesn’t specify how many calls you can expect to receive. More transparency around the timing and frequency of the calls would be helpful, though we wouldn’t classify Matic as a spammy site based on our analysis.
Matic FAQs
If you’re still wondering how Matic works, here are some common questions and answers about the platform.
Is Matic easy to use?
Yes, Matic is easy to use. If you’re shopping for home insurance, you’ll answer a few basic questions. The company asks for your property address, name, birthday, email, and phone number. Once you submit that information, Matic will obtain a report of your insurance history and contact you with quotes.
Is Matic free?
Yes, Matic is free. It doesn’t charge fees to start using the platform or get homeowners insurance quotes. You only pay if you decide to move forward with a homeowners insurance policy from a Matic partner, and that cost is the regular cost associated with obtaining a new policy.
How long has Matic insurance been in business?
Matic was incorporated in 2016. While the company is relatively new, online reviewers have positive things to say overall. Many people remark how simple and fast it was to get a home insurance policy through Matic.
What kind of company is Matic?
Matic calls itself a “digital insurance agency,” but it doesn’t underwrite or issue its own homeowners insurance policies. Instead, its partner insurance companies underwrite and issue coverage. You can use Matic to get insurance quotes and compare coverage options from multiple companies in one place.
