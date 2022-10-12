Arlington, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Arlington, TX Homeowners Insurance

Arlington is a major urban hub in Texas, located in Tarrant County and included in the Dallas – Fort Worth metropolitan area. There are many top attractions to keep residents entertained, but the city may be best known for its sports and recreational facilities. Arlington is home to the Texas Rangers MLB team and the Dallas Cowboys NFL team. The Cowboys play in the AT&T Stadium, which also hosts concerts, rodeos, motocross, and other sporting events. Six Flags over Texas is also located in Arlington. If you’re buying a home in Arlington, get ready for some Texas -sized fun!

Arlington is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Residents enjoy mild winters, but summers can be hot and humid. Living in Arlington means you should keep an eye on the weather at all times as the city is located in the infamous Tornado Alley and is prone to windstorm damage. While the cost of living is lower than the national average, there is also a substantial amount of crime in the city.

