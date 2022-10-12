New York City, NY Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
New York City, NY Homeowners Insurance
New York City. The concrete jungle where dreams are…expensive!
Home to more than 8 million residents, the five boroughs of the Big Apple has some of the most expensive real estate in the nation. Whether you’re a renter or a homeowner, protecting your property in New York City is vitally important. Shopping for homeowners insurance in NYC can be a headache-inducing mirage of constant radio and television ads. Let’s clear up a few things about home insurance in New York City and surrounding areas.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in New York City
For homeowners in New York City, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in New York City. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in New York City.
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in New York City
Purchasing a home or apartment will likely be one of the most significant financial investments of your lifetime. With that investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment, including finding the right home insurance policy.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance or renters insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters, vandalism, or theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on New York City home insurance.
New York City Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
The price of homeowners insurance average annual premiums varies significantly from neighborhood to neighborhood. Similar coverage may cost differently throughout New York State, as insurance claims may be higher in the city than they are upstate. The following home insurance rates are general estimates of annual home insurance premiums throughout New York City. Home insurance companies offer different insurance coverage, and some even offer bundling options for your home and auto insurance or flood insurance policies. Depending on chosen coverage options, dwelling coverage levels, and chosen covered losses, New Yorkers’ average cost of policies will vary.
|$1,138
|$652,307
Homeowners Insurance Quotes in New York City by Borough
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city and even from neighborhood to neighborhood. Pricing is determined on ZIP code-specific variables such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, property costs, and risk variables such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific street may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums. The best New York home insurance may not always have the best rates, but by comparing quotes, you can find the best of both worlds.
Buying and insuring a home comes with loads of unexpected costs and new living expenses. How can you be expected to pay all of these costs—vital as they are—and still provide for you and your family?
Rates in the New York City area can be relatively high or low compared to the national average —it all depends on which neighborhood you live in, though, overall, New York City has some of the most expensive real estate in the country. Here are the most and least expensive parts of New York City to buy and insure a home. The average rates within these cities tend to increase relative to property cost. In flood-, hurricane-, or windstorm prone areas, rates are often higher. New York homeowners in higher crime areas may face higher rates too.
What does home insurance cover in New York City?
There are several types of home insurance and specialty insurance products. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including
- natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus
- protection from falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies, meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas HO-5 policies are typically “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage , liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed New York city level guides, check out these below.
Renters Insurance in New York City
In New York City, sixty-seven percent of homes are rented, not owned.,. Though renters insurance is not required in New York City, landlords can still ask tenants to purchase and maintain a renters insurance policy. It’s recommended to carry renters insurance even if it’s not required. Policies are inexpensive and can save you tens of thousands of dollars when things go wrong. Insurance providers offer New Yorkers many options, even for those who do not own the property they reside in. Talk to your insurance agent to see if they offer a renter ’s insurance product.
Many renters assume that their landlord will pay for damages, but this is faulty logic. Landlords must be found responsible for the damage done to personal property in order to have to pay. So a fire started by your downstairs neighbor will not be covered by landlord insurance. It’s worth your while to purchase renters’ insurance if you rent your home in the New York City area.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in New York City
Like groceries or clothes shopping, you can find a good bargain on home insurance, without sacrificing sufficient coverage to protect your investment. Protect your home from water damage to burglars and everything in between. With a little research and the right tools, you’ll be on your way to big savings. New York City homeowners don’t need to break the bank to protect their home and personal belongings. Select a coverage amount that works best for your family. Affordable New York homeowners insurance is only a few clicks away. Find the best home insurance for you and your city lifestyle.
Use Insurify to compare free quotes for home insurance quotes for your property in New York City.
Frequently Asked Questions
Due to the increased commonality of natural disasters and relatively high crime rates, New York City homeowners may have higher-than-average home insurance premiums. When insurance companies take on increased risk, as they do in disaster-prone areas of New York City, they increase their chances of needing to pay out customers when disaster strikes. There are ways, though, that you can cut home insurance costs, even if you live on the water. Use Insurify to compare premiums in your area.
Yes, USAA insures home in New York City. However, policyholders must be active military members, veterans, or the family members of those in the armed forces.
Finding anything cheap in New York City, one of the priciest cities in the country, can be a real challenge. The best way to save is by comparison shopping before committing to a policy. After evaluating your needs and discovering the best coverage options for you, use Insurify to compare quotes side by side from the city’s top insurance companies.
