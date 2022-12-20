What Does A Sump Pump Do? What is It Used for?

Types of sump pumps

A few different types of sump pumps can be installed under a home. Each has different advantages and drawbacks, and they all require regular maintenance.

Submersible sump pump

Submersible sump pumps are designed to be installed at the bottom of the sump and can be submerged in water. Submersible sump pumps are thought to be more stable and run quieter than pedestal sump pumps. They can also remove more water and even pump out particles or solids. However, they also typically cost more than a pedestal pump and are more difficult to replace.

Pedestal sump pump

The motor on a pedestal pump is not supposed to get wet, so it sits on top of the pedestal while the pump sits at the bottom. Since a pedestal sump pump can’t remove solids, a hose accompanies the pump, which is designed to suck up particles from the bottom of the pit to prevent clogging. Pedestal pumps are cheaper and last up to five times longer than submersible pumps, but they�’re louder and not as powerful.

Battery-operated backup

Think of a battery-operated backup sump pump as your safety net. When a storm knocks out the power or your traditional sump pump stops working, the battery-operated backup is there. Your battery-operated backup can also help when your regular sump pump has insufficient capacity to handle severe flooding.

These pumps run on a 12-volt motor that gets power from a trickle charger. They have their own check valves and feature a discharge pipe that connects to the primary pump’s discharge pipe.[2]

Water-powered backup

If the primary sump pump fails and the water level in the sump pit rises above the float switch, a water-powered backup sump pump can automatically activate to prevent the basement from flooding. Instead of using battery power, water-powered systems use water pressure to pump water away from the home. They’re reliable and low-maintenance, but they pump slower than battery-operated models and they require high water pressure to operate properly. Do you need a sump pump?

If you have problems with dampness or flooding in your basement or crawl space — or you live in an area that experiences heavy rain — you’ll probably need a sump pump. The average cost for water damage restoration is $3,319, according to HomeAdvisor.[3] That’s much more money than the cost of an average sump pump installation.[4] But if you don’t have a basement or crawl space, you likely don’t need a sump pump.