Wichita, KS Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Updated October 12, 2022
Wichita, KS Homeowners Insurance
Wichita is a beautiful Midwest city where the skies seem to go on forever and the residents shop local. Life in Cowtown offers locals the luxuries of living in the most populated city in Kansas, with the deep-rooted values you’d expect to find in a small town. Whether you’re new to the area or have been a proud Wichitan since birth, you’re sure to have a great appreciation for the city’s affordability, its spaciousness, and the opportunity to embrace city life or suburbia or completely escape to the rural outskirts of the city. Not to mention Wichita is home to the Wichita State Shockers and some of the best Lebanese food in the entire Midwest.
But owning a home in Wichita, no matter how affordable, has its downsides (and, no, we’re not just talking about the rivalry between the east and west sides). From the city’s floodplains to its propensity for tornadoes and high property crime rates, Wichita homeowners have plenty of risks to mitigate. Luckily, that’s where home insurance comes in.
If you’re looking for savings on your annual homeowners premium or shopping for insurance for the first time, Insurify is here to make sure your search process goes smoothly. Insurify’s comparison tools can help you find the best home insurance companies, coverage options, and insurance costs in Wichita in just a few minutes.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Wichita
For homeowners in Wichita, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Wichita. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Wichita.
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Wichita
Living expenses in Wichita are nearly 20 percent cheaper than the national average, and this affordability extends to the housing market. Wichita home costs put the national average to shame, with the city’s median home price at just under $130,000. In some neighborhoods, homeowners can even score a 1,200-square-foot home for just $40,000.
Still, buying a home may be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, inevitably, comes risk, especially when purchasing a home in the heart of Tornado Alley. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
The first step to protecting your property is with a Kansas homeowners insurance policy. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters or theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Wichita home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Wichita by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Wichita area costs $150,940 annually, and the median home value is $2,754
A home insurance policy in Wichita is going to cost you, but that doesn’t mean you should forgo insurance coverage altogether. Shopping for quotes with various insurance providers can help you save on your annual premiums. Check out the average cost of home insurance with companies like State Farm, Allstate, and Farm Bureau Financial Services below.
|$150,940
|$2,754
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Wichita for Home Insurance
Just as Wichita ’s east side differs from the west, so do the city’s average home insurance rates, which is why homeowners in downtown have cheaper premiums than homeowners in more rural areas of Wichita.
This is because pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Some Wichita communities are more prone to natural disasters like floods and tornadoes, so even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on annual premiums.
Rates in Wichita are still relatively high compared to the national average, but you could save on insurance rates depending on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Wichita
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Protecting Your Wichita Home from All Four Seasons
Wichitans can watch the seasons pass right from their front doors, but they aren’t only waiting to see flowers bloom in spring or the leaves change during autumn. Kansas residents know that spring brings tornadoes, summer brings storms, and when the leaves start to change, snow is coming soon.
With each season comes a new peril, and the city is subject to rain or snow basically all year. While levees have greatly reduced the flood risk near the heart of Wichita, many residential areas still fall within flood zones.
The bad news is that water damage isn’t a covered loss on home insurance policies. The good news is that you can still get the additional coverage you need with a flood insurance policy.
Even if your home isn’t in a flood zone, flood insurance will help pay for any water damage caused by snow or ice and can help if your pipes freeze or burst during the cold winter months. Wichita participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), so the city’s homeowners can secure affordable flood coverage, regardless of their home’s location. You can purchase a flood policy directly through the NFIP or your insurance provider.
Tornado Coverage for Your Wichita Home
Every Wichitan knows that tornadoes don’t affect the city equally, and southwest Wichita is almost always hit harder than northern parts of the city. Still, Kansas lies in the middle of Tornado Alley, so even if your neighborhood hasn’t seen tornado damage in decades, the windstorms are still likely to affect your home insurance coverage.
Kansas has faced $370 million in windstorm damage this year alone, and insurance providers in areas prone to wind damage often list windstorms as an exclusion on homeowners policies.
The best way to make sure you aren’t left paying for expensive tornado damage out of pocket is with a separate windstorm policy or deductible. Windstorm deductibles are often a percentage of your home’s value, meaning that you could end up paying nearly five percent of the cost of your home before your windstorm coverage kicks in. But when it comes to repairing tornado damage, the coverage is worth the cost.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Wichita
Wichita is one of the most affordable cities in Kansas to live in. Unfortunately, this doesn’t ring true to Wichita home insurance premiums. But you can still find affordable home insurance and secure the coverage you need with a little bit of research and some help from Insurify’s comparison tools.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Wichita .
Frequently Asked Questions
Finding savings in a peril-prone city can be tough, but it isn’t impossible. Simple measures like installing a home security system can help you save on your premiums. If you have multiple insurance products, bundling your home and auto insurance policies can also decrease your premiums by nearly 20 percent, depending on your insurance provider.
J.D. Power found that homeowners’ top picks of insurance providers based on customer service in 2020 were COUNTRY Financial, Amica Mutual Insurance Company, and Auto-Owners Insurance.
The average cost of mobile home insurance in Kansas is generally a few hundred dollars per year. Keep in mind that your specific rate will depend on factors like the age and location of your home, as well as any additional coverage you may need, like flood insurance or windstorm coverage.
