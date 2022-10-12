Hawaii Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Hawaii
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Hawaii is $892 per year and $74 per month. Hawaii homeowners insurance rates are $505.88 per year less then the national average and about 36% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Hawaii the 41st most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Hawaii is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Hawaii in minutes.
|Hawaii Average Homeowners Insurance Rates The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$74
|Average Annual Premium
|$892
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|41st
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Hawaii
For homeowners in Hawaii, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Hawaii. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Hawaii.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$689
|Liberty Mutual
|$935
|Travelers
|$2,210
|USAA
|$1,577
|Metropolitan
|$860
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Hawaii
Buying a home is a big investment. In fact, it might be one of the biggest investments of your lifetime. Like any investment, buying a home comes with risk. However, there are steps that Hawaiian homeowners can take to minimize that risk and protect their investments.
The first step? Buying homeowners insurance. It’s not required by law, but a homeowners policy provides financial liability for your property and belongings in case of natural disasters or theft. You can buy different coverage levels designed for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Find the right coverage with our full guide on Hawaii home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Hawaii Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Hawaii costs $372 annually, and the median home value is $617,400.
That’s a pretty penny. How can you be expected to pay all of these costs (vital as they are) and still provide for you and your family?
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Hawaii by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Hawaii Cities
Home insurance varies in price from city to city, just like property costs. The cost of insurance coverage is determined by variables specific to your ZIP code, including the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine whether you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Home insurance rates in Hawaii can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which city or town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive Hawaii ZIP codes in which to insure a home.
|Island
|Average Annual Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Oahu
|$867
|Neighbor Islands
|$899
What does home insurance cover in Hawaii?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Hawaii city level guides, check out these below.
Hurricane Insurance in Hawaii
The typical homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover hurricane damage. Consider talking to insurance providers about coverage options that will protect your investment in your home during high-wind storms like hurricanes. Your mortgage lender may require you to buy a hurricane or flood policy. But even if they don’t, Hawaii’s June-to-November hurricane season can make hurricane policies a smart purchase.
Flood Insurance in Hawaii
Flooding often happens during hurricanes and storms. You need a separate flood insurance policy to cover property damage from flooding. Buying a flood policy may be required if you live in a high-risk flood zone. However, even if you don’t live in a high-risk zone, flood insurance can be a smart purchase if you live near an area that has flooded in the past. Learn more about flood insurance and how to find flood insurance providers from the National Flood Insurance Program.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Hawaii
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Hawaii.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near the Coastline in Hawaii
Beachside living is wonderful. But the risk a nearby coastline may present to your home could end up increasing your home insurnace rates. The closer you are to the shore, the more at risk your property is to flooding. This will be reflected in your homeowners insurance rate.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$202
|Family Security
|$779
|First of Hawaii
|$244
|Hawaii Insurance
|$382
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses With Swimming Pools in Hawaii
Swimming pools fall under a category called attractive nuisances. Sure, they offer a fun way to cool off during warm summer months, but they also pose a major injury risk. For that reason, having a swimming pool in your yard could increase rates.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$453
|Universal Insurance
|$250
|First of Hawaii
|$245
|Allstate
|$202
Say Aloha to the best and cheapest insurance rates for homeowners in Hawaii.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Hawaii
Just like with groceries or clothes, you can find a good bargain on home insurance in Hawaii. With a little research and the right tools, you’ll be on your way to big savings.
Use Insurify to find the best home insurance providers for your property in Hawaii.
Frequently Asked Questions
Many people find that it takes 18–24 months to fully restore their homes and possessions to their pre-loss state after a significant covered loss.
Yes, USAA is a popular insurer in Hawaii. It’s important to know that USAA requires policyholders to be members of the USAA organization, which means they must either be active military members or veterans or have family in the armed forces.
Even the best homeowners insurance usually doesn’t cover flooding. You need a separate flood insurance policy to cover flood damage.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required