Tucson, AZ Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Updated October 12, 2022
Tucson, AZ Homeowners Insurance
Tucson is a vibrant city in southern Arizona. The area has 350 days of sunshine a year, making it a perfect location for homeowners to enjoy year-round hiking mountain trails, cycling on the city’s bike-friendly streets, and outdoor activities with family and friends. However, you may experience natural hazards, house fires, vandalism, or theft.
While you hope never to file a home insurance claim, having home insurance in Tucson can protect you and your family if you experience a loss or property damage.
If you’re looking to buy a home or are already a Tucson homeowner, Insurify makes it easy to compare the best homeowners insurance rates so you can get back to relishing the warm Arizona sun.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Tucson
For homeowners in Tucson, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Tucson. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Tucson.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|American Strategic
|$810
|Travelers
|$874
|Farmers
|$1,131
|American Family
|$1,260
|State Farm
|$1,472
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Tucson
Half of Tucson residents have taken the plunge into homeownership. There’s no denying that buying a home is a substantial financial investment. It’s likely the biggest purchase you’ll make in your lifetime. With such a large investment, you’ll want to take steps to minimize risk and protect your investment from any disaster or threat that may come your way.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Tucson home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Tucson by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Tucson area costs $1,803 annually, and the median home value is $219,800.
The price of your home can depend on several factors. For instance, residents may rely on the many mobile and manufactured housing available in Tucson to lower the financial threshold to homeownership. Your choice of purchasing a manufactured home versus a stick-built home can also influence how much you pay for home insurance in Tucson, AZ.
|Average Home Cost in Tucson
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Tucson
|$219,800
|$1,803
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Tucson by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Tucson for Home Insurance
Home prices can vary among neighborhoods, even within the same city. For instance, six miles north of Tucson in Oro Valley, house values are generally around $349,000. However, in Drexel Heights, south of the city, the typical home value is $183,901.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Home insurance rates in Tucson can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Tucson
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Arizona city level guides, check out these below.
Manufactured Home Insurance in Tucson
Tucson has many mobile and manufactured homes. If you�’re looking for manufactured or mobile home insurance in Tucson, AZ, make sure to understand that mobile home insurance is different from a standard homeowners policy.
Many insurance companies that provide coverage for stick-built homes also offer a mobile home policy. Fortunately, the offerings are similar in that they both provide coverage for dwelling protection, other structures, personal property, liability, and often loss of use coverage.
An important distinction in mobile and manufactured home insurance is that it only protects your home when it is stationary. You must purchase a separate, additional type of coverage if you plan to move the house from one location to another.
Protecting Your Home from Extreme Weather Events
Tucson generally has pleasant weather conditions. However, extreme weather events such as dust storms, extreme heat, severe wind, and flash floods are possible in Tucson. It’s best to know what your policy covers and what it doesn’t before you find yourself in a disaster.
Luckily, most homeowners insurance policies include coverage for damage caused by severe wind, dust storms, and extreme heat. If a powerful wind storm blows through and knocks a tree onto your home or garage, your insurance company generally covers the cost of repairs or rebuilding. You also should be covered if the extreme heat from the hot sun causes your shingles to crack and break.
However, home insurance policies do not consider flood damage a covered loss. If you’ve lived in Tucson for a while, you may have seen the dry creek beds turn into fast-flowing rivers during a flash flood. Talk to your insurance agent to find out if you’re in an area prone to flooding, and ask about flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Tucson
Tucson homeowners can enjoy year-round sunshine while taking in the beauty of the surrounding mountains and breathtaking sunsets. But don’t let the pleasant weather conditions fool you. Tucson could have an extreme weather event, or your home may be a victim of theft or vandalism.
Make sure to protect your home with the right homeowners insurance. Don’t wait to use Insurify ‘s home insurance comparison tool to find the best premium for your property in Tucson, and see how much you can save.
Frequently Asked Questions
While the average home insurance premium in Arizona is slightly below the national average, your rate can vary according to the age of the home, ZIP code, property type, and insurance needs. Opting for a higher deductible could decrease your premiums, but it also requires more money out of your pocket if you file a claim.
Another easy way to lower your home insurance cost is to shop around to compare rates. Insurify can make shopping for a policy easier by providing you with insurance quotes from some of the best home insurance companies for your Tucson property.
Yes, you can get home insurance from USAA for your Tucson home. However, the insurance agency generally only offers insurance products to military members and their families. If you’re an active, retired, or separated with an “honorable” discharge, USAA may be a viable coverage option for you. Other well-known insurance providers, such as Nationwide, GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate, also offer home insurance in Tucson.
When you combine multiple insurance policies—like home, auto, and life insurance—together with a single insurer, you may qualify for a multi-policy discount that can lower your annual premiums. Many companies and insurance groups allow you to bundle your home and car insurance policies, so be sure to ask about this option when comparing home insurance quotes.
