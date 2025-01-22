Home>Homeowners Insurance

Auto-Owners Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Auto-Owners offers competitive rates for its home insurance, but its limited availability means it’s not for everyone.

Miranda Marquit
Written byMiranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit Insurance Writer

  • Co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast

  • MBA from Utah State University

Miranda is a financial writer and avid podcaster with nearly two decades of experience contributing to major outlets, including Forbes, The Hill, and NPR.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Updated

Auto-Owners homeowners insurance covers various home types, including mobile homes and condos, in addition to traditional single-family homes. Auto-Owners also offers several discounts to reduce the cost of home insurance premiums.

Auto-Owners was established in 1916 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company offers policies in 26 states by working with independently licensed agents. 

While Auto-Owners has a comparatively low number of homeowners insurance complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), it ranks below average for customer satisfaction in the most recent J.D. Power study.

Comparing homeowners insurance options from Auto-Owners and other companies can help you find the best policy for your needs and budget. Here’s what to know about Auto-Owners home insurance.

Auto-Owners home insurance at a glance

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$138/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$197/mo

Auto-Owners home insurance covers single-family homes as well as condos and mobile homes. The company stands out for the number of optional coverages it offers homeowners, including coverage for guaranteed home replacement cost, home cyber protection, and expanded personal items coverage.

Premiums come with several discount options, including one for making on-time premium payments and for adding safety features, like a water shut-off system or wind mitigation.

Pros

  • Access to several discounts, including multi-policy discounts

  • Optional coverages, including inland flood and guaranteed replacement cost

  • National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index is below the national average

Cons

  • Not available in all states

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study

  • Low home insurance reviews on Trustpilot and ConsumerAffairs

Auto-Owners home insurance coverage options

Auto-Owners home insurance coverage includes single-family homes, condos, and mobile homes. The company also offers policies for renters and farms.

A standard Auto-Owners homeowners insurance policy includes:[1]

  • Dwelling coverage: Dwelling coverage helps rebuild or repair your home and attached structures after a covered disaster.

  • Other structures coverage: If a covered event damages detached structures on your property, like a garage or shed, other structures coverage can pay to repair or replace them.

  • Personal property coverage: Personal property coverage provides the cost of replacing personal items — like clothing, furniture, and electronics — if they’re stolen or damaged. This coverage typically extends to your belongings everywhere, even when they’re outside your home.

  • Personal liability coverage: Liability insurance protects you if someone sues you due to injury that occurs on your property. It can also apply to incidents that occur off your property that result in a lawsuit against you.

  • Medical payments coverage: If a guest or other visitor to your property gets injured while at your home, medical payments coverage can help pay for their medical expenses.

  • Additional living expenses coverage: If you need to stay elsewhere while your home is repaired or rebuilt, loss of use coverage can reimburse you for hotel stays and food.

Optional Auto-Owners home insurance coverages

Auto-Owners home insurance also offers a number of optional coverages that you can purchase as add-ons to a basic homeowners insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b045612c49/house-rental-96x96-orange_045-value.svg

    Guaranteed home replacement cost

    This coverage pays the full cost to replace your home, even if the cost exceeds your policy’s coverage limit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2c500fdca3/accidental-discharge-of-water.svg

    Homeowners plus

    This add-on combines multiple optional coverages and can pay for issues like damage from appliance leaks.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/743065ad20/theft.svg

    Special personal property coverage

    While standard personal property coverage can pay for stolen items, this add-on coverage can pay to replace items that you’ve lost or misplaced.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/262b007b88/renewable-energy-96x96-green_041-tidal-power.svg

    Water backup of sewers or drains

    If backed-up sewers or drains damage your home’s structure, furnishings, or electrical systems, this option covers the cost of repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e8ac7218a5/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_026-road.svg

    Ordinance or law coverage

    If your home doesn’t meet local regulations, this coverage can pay to get your home up to code.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f4287230a5/climate-change-96x96-blue_013-flood.svg

    Inland flood coverage

    Designed for areas with low flood risk, this coverage can help if flooding damages your home or belongings.

Availability of Auto-Owners home insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance Company operates in only 26 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The company works with 48,000 independent agents and offers an agent locator tool on its website to help you see if coverage is available near you.

Auto-Owners home insurance cost

Auto-Owners home insurance costs about $2,165 annually for $300,000 of dwelling coverage, Insurify data shows. This is slightly less than the national average home insurance rate of $2,377 annually.

Auto-Owners home insurance premiums fall around the middle of the range of average prices from its competitors. For example, its rates are lower than Farmers’ average of $2,623 annually for $300,000 of dwelling coverage but higher than State Farm’s average of $1,988.

Finding the cheapest home insurance depends on multiple factors, including where you live, how much coverage you purchase, and the size of your deductible. Compare different home insurance quotes to get the best deal.

Auto-Owners average rates by dwelling coverage amount

Several factors influence your home insurance rate, including how much coverage you have for your dwelling. Like all home insurers, Auto-Owners offers different rates based on your dwelling coverage amount. Below are some averages you might pay based on your dwelling coverage.

Dwelling Coverage Amount
Average Annual Premium
$100,000$1,201
$200,000$1,687
$300,000$2,165
$400,000$2,651
$500,000$3,103

Auto-Owners average rates by state

Where you live makes a difference in your home insurance rate because location is directly tied to risks like severe weather, natural disasters, and property crime rates. Here’s the average annual cost of $300,000 in dwelling coverage from Auto-Owners home insurance in some states where it’s available.

State
Average Annual Premium
Alabama$3,879
Arkansas$5,018
Arizona$1,401
Colorado$1,919
Georgia$1,281
Iowa$1,711
Illinois$1,878
Indiana$2,195
Kansas$2,200
Kentucky$2,527
Michigan$408
Minnesota$1,630
North Carolina$2,297
North Dakota$2,844
Ohio$1,071
South Carolina$3,914
South Dakota$2,039
Tennessee$2,164
Utah$1,717
Virginia$1,799
Wisconsin$1,583

How customers feel about Auto-Owners home insurance

Auto-Owners home insurance reviews from customers are generally less favorable than reviews of some other home insurance companies. And the latest J.D. Power Home Insurance Study gives Auto-Owners an overall customer satisfaction rating of 634, which is below the industry average of 640.

Reviews on Trustpilot give Auto-Owners 2 out of 5 stars, while the star rating on ConsumerAffairs is 1.1 out of 5. Negative reviews commonly mention undervalued claims, claim processing delays, and claim denials.

Auto-Owners industry ratings

When comparing insurance companies, consider factors like financial strength (AM Best), customer satisfaction (J.D. Power), and consumer complaints (NAIC). Looking at these issues can help you determine how likely the company is to last for a long time and how much trouble you may encounter when filing a claim.

Rating
Score
What This Means
AM BestA+ (Superior)Auto-Owners is considered financially secure
J.D. Power634Below the national average of 640 for homeowners insurance
NAIC Complaint Index0.90Slightly below-average number of complaints to the NAIC

Auto-Owners home insurance discounts

Don’t forget to compare home insurance discounts when choosing an insurance company. Discounts can reduce your insurance rate and make your policy more affordable. Auto-Owners home insurance offers several discount options:

  • Payment history: After you make 36 on-time premium payments, you might be eligible for a discount.

  • Paid-in-full: Pay your premium in full annually and get a discount.

  • Protective device: Get a lower premium when you show you have deadbolt locks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and other devices that can reduce the chances of expensive claims.

  • Hurricane/wind damage mitigation: If you add mitigating elements, like storm windows that can reduce severe wind damage, you could qualify for a discount.

  • Water-shutoff system: You could receive a policy discount by installing a whole-home water-shutoff system to reduce damage from leaks.

  • Mortgage-free: Once you pay off your mortgage, you could see if you’re eligible for this reduction to your home insurance rate.

Auto-Owners insurance bundling options

One of the easiest ways to save money on your home insurance premium is through bundling. Auto-Owners home insurance offers a discount when you bundle your homeowners policy with auto insurance and life insurance.

How to file a home insurance claim with Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners encourages policyholders to contact their local agent to file a claim, or you can call 1 (888) 252-4626 if you’re not able to reach your agent. Here are the steps you should take to file a home insurance claim with Auto-Owners:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6fca73928/contact-us-96x96-green_004-video-call.svg

    1. Gather documentation

    Take pictures of damage to document the need for repairs. Consider making a home inventory ahead of time so you have information about personal belongings.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f618f02551/jobs-and-professions-96x96-blue_022-real-estate-agent.svg

    2. Contact your local agent

    Auto-Owners suggests calling your local agent before attempting to call the national number. If you’re not sure who your local agent is, the company provides an agent finder tool.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0cc2b7beaf/insurify-icons-auto-gold-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    3. Follow instructions

    Your agent should help you file your claim. Follow instructions as you get quotes, meet with the claims adjuster, and submit documentation. If you have an online account, you can track the status of your claim online.

Auto-Owners vs. other insurance companies

The property insurance market is highly saturated, and plenty of options are available for finding the best home insurance. Compare Auto-Owners home insurance to national companies like State Farm and Nationwide to find the best coverage for your needs. You can also see how Auto-Owners stacks up to two other regional home insurance companies below.

Auto-Owners vs. Erie

Erie home insurance operates in fewer states than Auto-Owners, but its base home insurance policy includes some features that Auto-Owners treats as add-ons, such as guaranteed replacement cost and coverage for items you lose or misplace. Erie’s J.D. Power ranking is notably higher, at 674 (out of 1,000 points).

Erie’s average annual premium for $300,000 of dwelling coverage is $1,388 — one of the lowest averages available.

Auto-Owners vs. American Family

American Family advertises a wider variety of home insurance add-ons, including ones for flash flooding, credit monitoring, and senior living coverage that protects the personal property of a loved one in an assisted living facility. American Family’s J.D. Power ranking is only slightly higher than Auto-Owners and is still below the average for the industry.

American Family’s average annual premium for $300,000 of dwelling coverage is $1,657.

Auto-Owners home insurance FAQs

When considering home insurance from Auto-Owners, you might have questions. Here are some of the common concerns people have when researching Auto-Owners as part of their effort to compare home insurance companies.

  • Is Auto-Owners legitimate?

    Yes, Auto-Owners is a legitimate insurance company. The company is licensed in 26 states and sells auto and life insurance as well as home insurance. Additionally, the company has an AM Best rating of A+, indicating that it has a superior financial situation.

  • What is the average cost of Auto-Owners homeowners insurance?

    The average cost of Auto-Owners homeowners insurance depends on various factors, including where you live and how much coverage you buy. On average, homeowners pay about $2,651 annually for $300,000 of dwelling coverage.

  • Is Auto-Owners good at paying claims?

    Auto-Owners says it pays all it owes on claims as soon as possible. It cites being recognized as one of the top insurers for homeowners claim service and offers the ability to start the process 24/7. But numerous online reviews point to an unsatisfying claims process, and the company ranked below average for customer satisfaction in the 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study by J.D. Power.

  • What is the financial rating of Auto-Owners?

    Auto-Owners has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior), indicating that it has a strong financial position. It’s likely to be able to meet its claims obligations and is unlikely to have financial problems that would cause it to fail.

  • Does Auto-Owners home insurance cover mold?

    Mold usually only has coverage if it results from a covered peril. For example, mold caused by a leak might be covered, while mold resulting from groundwater flooding the basement might not be covered. Check your policy and ask your agent if you’re unsure.

Sources

  1. Auto-Owners Insurance. "Homeowners Coverages."
