Scottsdale, AZ Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Updated October 12, 2022
Scottsdale, AZ Homeowners Insurance
Buying a home in Scottsdale comes with many perks. Besides the majestic mountains in the distance, the scenic waterways and Sonoran Desert are a delight. You can kayak and hike on the shore by day and immerse yourself in vibrant Old Town restaurants and events at night. No matter the type of homeowner you are, there’s something for everyone in Scottsdale.
Being a Scottsdale homeowner comes with some risk. You may experience theft, vandalism, fire, or a natural disaster. Dust storms, flooding, monsoons, and wildfires are some of the most common natural hazards you’ll encounter in Maricopa County. When you purchase homeowners insurance, you can protect yourself and your home from loss or damage.
Use Insurify to find the best and cheapest homeowners insurance in Scottsdale. It takes just a few minutes to get free quotes and compare rates to unlock the right policy for you and your family.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Scottsdale
For homeowners in Scottsdale, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Scottsdale. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Scottsdale.
|Cheapest Companies
|American Strategic
|$810
|Travelers
|$874
|Farmers
|$1,131
|American Family
|$1,260
|State Farm
|$1,472
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Scottsdale
Scottsdale doesn’t have a reputation for being “cheap.” The city is known for its affluent luxuries, such as resorts, fine dining, upscale shopping, designer golf courses, and country club living. But no matter your lifestyle, you can find home insurance that protects your home and fits your finances.
After all, buying a home may be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. You’ll want to protect your property with the best homeowners insurance.
Though not required by law, Arizona home insurance provides liability insurance for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. There is no one-size-fits-all coverage. Different coverage options are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Scottsdale home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Scottsdale by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Scottsdale area costs $1,803 annually, and the median home value is $554,270.
If you’re looking for a home, know that the Scottsdale housing market is slightly more competitive than average. You may compete against multiple buyers when submitting an offer on a house. Some homes can sell in just 20 days, while others may stay on the market for 40 days or more.
|$554,270
|$1,803
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Scottsdale by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Scottsdale for Home Insurance
Scottsdale is east of Arizona ’s capital city of Phoenix and features many distinct neighborhoods. How much you pay for a home depends on its location and features.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Scottsdale can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Scottsdale for home insurance.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Scottsdale
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Scottsdale Natural Disasters and Home Insurance
Scottsdale homeowners are at risk of damage from natural disasters. Monsoon season, which runs from June through September, can be the most dangerous. Lightning, high winds, dust storms, and flooding can cause significant damage to property and personal belongings. Wildfires and extreme heat are also common weather events in Scottsdale.
With so much risk, homeowners can often wonder if their policy covers natural disasters. Luckily, standard home insurance policies protect against most weather-related damage. One exception is flooding. Standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage. Instead, you’ll need to ask your insurance agent about a separate flood insurance policy.
Mobile Home Insurance in Scottsdale
Mobile home insurance is a type of coverage different from standard homeowners insurance. It covers many of the same perils—fire, smoke, lightning, windstorms, hail, and vandalism —but insurance providers design the policies specifically for mobile or manufactured homes.
If you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home to a new location, the policy may not cover damage while in transit. Talk with your insurance group to determine what protections you have and whether a separate policy is necessary when moving your mobile home.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Scottsdale
Scottsdale is a beautiful city to buy a home in. Home insurance can help to protect your home and limit your financial liability. To get the best home insurance in Scottsdale, take a few minutes to shop around, compare coverage options, and view insurance quotes side by side.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Scottsdale .
Frequently Asked Questions
A popular way to lower your premiums is to bundle home and car insurance. By combining two or more policies with the same insurer, you may qualify for a multi-policy discount. Many of the best home insurance companies offer bundling discounts to combine home, life insurance, and auto insurance policies. However, compare the bundled rate to the price of purchasing separate policies to ensure you’re getting the best price.
Flood insurance isn’t a legal requirement for most homeowners. However, floods can happen quickly and cause significant damage. Standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. If your home’s location is prone to flooding, contact your insurance agency about buying flood insurance.
The best home insurance depends on your individual needs. What’s right for your neighbor or family member may not be right for you. Your policy depends on your home’s location, square footage, features, and more. Compare coverage options, insurance services, and quotes before picking a policy. Home insurance comparison sites can make it easier for you to shop around.
