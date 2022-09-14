Cheapest Auto Insurance in Virginia Beach, Virginia (2024)
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability coverage in Virginia Beach, starting at $39 per month.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The coastal city of Virginia Beach, located where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, offers a rich history, culinary scene, and family-friendly attractions for locals and tourists alike.
Even though Virginia is affected by tropical storms, Virginia Beach drivers pay about the same amount for car insurance than the rest of the state, on average. The overall average cost of car insurance in Virginia Beach is $135 per month, and the state overall average is $131 per month. Comparing quotes and making efforts to reduce your risk to insurers can save you even more on your monthly premium.
Here’s how to get the best coverage at the most affordable rates in Virginia Beach.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Virginia Beach is $100 per month for liability coverage and $170 per month for full coverage.
Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Virginia Beach for full coverage, with a monthly rate of $66.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Virginia are increasing for policies created on or after Jan. 1, 2025.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Virginia Beach
The car insurance quotes you receive from insurance companies are based on many variables, including your age, vehicle, driving record, coverage limits, deductible, and credit score. This means the best car insurance company for you may not be the best one for someone else.
Below are three of the top insurers in Virginia Beach to get you started in your search.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$66
$39
Low rates
State Farm
4.5
$68
$40
Customer service
USAA
4.5
$91
$53
Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo
Auto-Owners Insurance Company offers the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage rates in Virginia Beach. A Fortune 500 company, Auto-Owners also has an A++ rating for financial stability from A.M. Best. Auto-Owners operates in 30 different states and also offers home, life, and business insurance.
Ventajas
Offers some of the lowest rates in Virginia Beach for both liability-only and full-coverage insurance
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo
With competitive rates and excellent customer service, State Farm presents a reliable option you can count on. The company’s customer service has consistently ranked among the top in the industry, and State Farm has used this, in part, to sell more policies than any other insurer in the country.
Ventajas
Ranked higher than the industry average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
Whether you’re an active or reserve military personnel, a veteran, or a family member, USAA offers exclusive benefits and discounts, specialized coverages, and user-friendly digital tools. Eligible members can save money with good driver, bundling, and loyalty discounts, as well as through the company’s safe driving program, USAA SafePilot.
Ventajas
Affordable premiums
Ranked higher than the industry average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Contras
Exclusively available to active military members, veterans, and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Virginia Beach
Factors such as your age, driving record, type of vehicle, and coverage options can all play a role in determining your car insurance rate. But whether you’re a new driver or looking to switch companies, you can save by applying the following strategies:
Consider higher deductibles. Opting for a higher deductible can lower your premiums, but you’ll pay more out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Look for discounts. Take advantage of common discounts — such as good driver, multi-policy, or safety feature discounts — to reduce your insurance costs.
Bundle your policies. Bundling your car insurance with other policies, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance, can often lead to additional discounts and overall savings.
Compare quotes. You can find the most competitive rates and coverage options by comparing quotes from different insurers.
Shop for Car Insurance in Virginia Beach
Liability rates start as low as $39 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Virginia Beach: Auto-Owners
Virginia was one of two states that let drivers prove they can financially cover damages from an at-fault accident instead of buying car insurance. Starting July 1, 2024, drivers must purchase minimum liability car insurance.
It’s important to remember that property damage and bodily injury liability coverage with a liability-only policy only pays for the other driver’s vehicle and property damage and injuries. It doesn’t cover repair costs for your vehicle or any of your medical bills due to an accident you cause.
Virginia Beach drivers pay an average of $100 per month for liability coverage, but here’s a list of the most affordable insurers in the city to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
39
State Farm
40
GEICO
54
USAA
54
Mercury
55
Chubb
59
Clearcover
62
Erie
62
Safeco
68
Nationwide
70
State Auto
71
Allstate
85
Progressive
85
Elephant
87
Direct Auto
89
Liberty Mutual
92
National General
99
AssuranceAmerica
105
Dairyland
108
CSAA
132
Bristol West
140
The General
158
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Virginia Beach: Auto-Owners
If you’re looking for more robust insurance coverage, you may choose to purchase full-coverage insurance instead. And if you’re financing or leasing your car, your lender may require you to buy full-coverage insurance no matter what. While liability-only coverage takes care of the other driver, their passengers, and their vehicle, full coverage also protects your vehicle.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in the city is $170 per month. Here’s a list of the most affordable full-coverage insurance options in Virginia Beach.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
66
State Farm
67
GEICO
91
USAA
91
Chubb
99
Erie
103
Clearcover
104
Nationwide
112
Mercury
115
Safeco
120
Allstate
141
State Auto
142
Elephant
151
Direct Auto
155
AssuranceAmerica
159
Liberty Mutual
161
Progressive
162
National General
194
CSAA
205
Bristol West
274
Dairyland
276
The General
283
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Virginia
If you’re looking for liability-only coverage in Virginia, you’ll need coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
Important Information
These limits will increase for policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025. The new requirements will be $50,000/$100,000 for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability.
These are just minimum requirements. Drivers can also purchase the following add-ons to boost their car insurance coverage:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs after non-collision incidents, such as severe weather damaging your car, theft, vandalism, and more.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for car repairs after you hit a stationary object or another car, regardless of fault.
Gap coverage
Also called guaranteed asset protection, this pays the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance helps cover the costs of towing, labor, and other services if your car breaks down.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
On the other hand, your insurer may lower your rates after a couple years if you’ve had no further incidents appear on your driving history. Not all incidents are judged the same, and insurance companies generally look at DUI incidents as more severe than at-fault accidents and speeding tickets.
Below, you’ll find a collection of the most affordable insurers in Virginia Beach if you have an incident on your record.
Find Car Insurance in Virginia Beach
Compare quotes from top auto insurers in minutes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If a speeding ticket appears on your record, your insurer could raise your rates. Two or more speeding tickets in a three-year period, however, and you should expect your insurer to raise your rates. Drivers with speeding tickets on their records in Virginia Beach pay an average of $141 per month for liability insurance.
Here’s a look at the insurers offering the most affordable coverage for drivers with a speeding ticket in Virginia Beach.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
39
51
State Farm
40
50
GEICO
54
69
USAA
54
69
Mercury
55
81
Chubb
59
77
Clearcover
62
85
Erie
62
87
Safeco
68
94
Nationwide
70
90
Allstate
85
108
Progressive
85
113
Elephant
87
112
Direct Auto
89
117
Liberty Mutual
92
127
National General
99
127
GAINSCO
104
130
AssuranceAmerica
105
143
Dairyland
108
143
Travelers
112
146
CSAA
132
175
Bristol West
140
182
The General
158
210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
An at-fault accident will almost always result in an insurance company bumping your rates up. Some companies have accident-forgiveness programs that mean you won’t endure a rate increase after certain types of accidents or after you’ve been insured for a specific period without an accident claim.
Drivers in Virginia Beach with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $144 per month for liability coverage. Here are the cheapest companies after an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
39
53
State Farm
40
53
GEICO
54
72
USAA
54
72
Mercury
55
84
Chubb
59
79
Clearcover
62
99
Erie
62
89
Safeco
68
99
Nationwide
70
94
Allstate
85
114
Progressive
85
118
Elephant
87
118
Direct Auto
89
123
Liberty Mutual
92
132
National General
99
135
GAINSCO
104
137
AssuranceAmerica
105
146
Dairyland
108
148
Travelers
112
152
CSAA
132
186
Bristol West
140
187
The General
158
219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Insurance companies generally see a DUI as the most serious type of incident. Some insurers will raise your rates for a DUI on your record, and others may cancel your coverage or refuse to insure you when you apply for new coverage. Drivers with speeding tickets on their records in Virginia Beach pay an average of $164 per month for liability insurance.
Once the DUI is off your Virginia DMV report, you’ll likely see your car insurance rates drop.
The most affordable insurers in Virginia Beach for drivers with a DUI on their record are listed below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
39
62
State Farm
40
64
GEICO
54
86
USAA
54
86
Mercury
55
90
Chubb
59
94
Clearcover
62
99
Erie
62
91
Safeco
68
109
Nationwide
70
112
Allstate
85
136
Progressive
85
136
Elephant
87
139
Direct Auto
89
142
Liberty Mutual
92
147
National General
99
158
GAINSCO
104
166
AssuranceAmerica
105
168
Dairyland
108
172
Travelers
112
179
CSAA
132
211
Bristol West
140
224
The General
158
252
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
After enduring the high cost of car insurance in your teens, you enjoyed your rate dropping around age 25. Unfortunately, regardless of how good your driving record is, car insurance rates tend to start rising around age 70. Senior drivers in Virginia Beach pay an average of $70 per month for liability coverage and $119 per month for full coverage.
Car insurance rates are higher for seniors for a couple reasons. First, older drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident than younger adult drivers.[3] Second, the injuries seniors suffer from car accidents are often more serious, which leads to expensive medical bills and higher costs for your insurer.[4]
But that doesn’t mean you can’t find affordable car insurance in Virginia Beach as a senior driver. Start with the companies below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
29
48
State Farm
29
48
Chubb
40
66
GEICO
40
67
USAA
40
67
Mercury
42
87
Erie
44
72
Nationwide
49
78
Clearcover
54
90
Safeco
54
95
Progressive
56
107
Allstate
63
105
Direct Auto
63
110
Elephant
63
110
Liberty Mutual
70
122
AssuranceAmerica
72
109
National General
74
145
GAINSCO
79
184
Dairyland
81
206
Travelers
81
103
CSAA
94
146
Bristol West
104
203
The General
120
214
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
If you’re a teen driver or have a teen driver, you know teens pay some of the highest car insurance rates on the market. This is because many young drivers have recently obtained their driver’s license, tend to speed, drive when distracted, and are generally inexperienced when faced with road hazards, like icy roads or torrential rain. Teens’ decision-making also isn’t always the best, and research shows alcohol is also a factor in many crashes involving teens.[5]
Teen drivers in Virginia Beach pay an average of $177 per month for liability coverage and $301 per month for full coverage.
But the good news is teen drivers have ways to save money on car insurance. They include staying on your parents’ car insurance, driving a safe car, and earning a good student discount. Other discounts available from insurers include good driver and accident-free discounts.
You can also save by selecting an affordable policy to begin, and you can review the average monthly quotes presented here.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
65
110
State Farm
68
115
GEICO
85
143
USAA
89
150
Mercury
101
211
Chubb
109
183
Clearcover
111
186
Erie
113
188
Nationwide
120
192
Safeco
121
214
Elephant
144
250
Allstate
149
248
Progressive
152
291
Liberty Mutual
155
271
Direct Auto
162
282
Dairyland
175
447
GAINSCO
186
431
National General
188
368
AssuranceAmerica
202
305
Travelers
202
254
CSAA
222
344
Bristol West
233
455
The General
253
452
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Virginia Beach
See custom quotes from 100+ top car insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Virginia Beach car insurance quotes by credit tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Virginia Beach?
Virginia Beach residents pay an average of $100 for liability-only coverage and $170 per month for full coverage. This is comparable to the averages of $93 and $168, respectively, across the state. Virginia residents also pay less for insurance than residents of Maryland, but their insurance prices are higher than those paid by West Virginia residents.
Part of the reason insurance costs could be higher in Virginia is the state’s higher cost of living and the risk presented by seasonal hurricanes.
Other cities in Virginia
Here’s how Virginia Beach car insurance costs compare to other Virginia cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Virginia Beach car insurance FAQs
Finding the right level of auto coverage for an affordable price doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The information below should answer your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of finding the best Virginia Beach insurer for you.
What are the best car insurance companies in Virginia Beach?
The best car insurance company in Virginia Beach is a close competition between several insurers. Auto-Owners offers the most affordable rates; but State Farm is right behind and has an Insurify Quality Score of 4.5 out of 5, compared to Auto-Owners’ score of 4.0. USAA is also a quality option in Virginia Beach, but its services are only available to members of the military and their families.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Virginia Beach?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Virginia Beach, with rates starting at $39, $40, and $54 per month, respectively.
But the cheapest company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Compare rates from at least three different companies to find the one that offers you the best deal on coverage.
How much is car insurance in Virginia Beach?
The average cost of car insurance in Virginia Beach is $100 per month for liability coverage and $170 per month for full coverage.
Is it illegal to drive without car insurance in Virginia?
Virginia was one of two states (the other being New Hampshire) where you could disregard liability coverage if you prove you have the financial means necessary to cover your liability requirements on your own. But this requirement changed in 2024 and drivers must now purchase minimum coverage.
How much car insurance is required in Virginia?
If you’re carrying liability-only car insurance in Virginia, your insurance must meet the state’s minimum requirements. This includes bodily injury liability coverage amounting to $30,000 for injury or death of one person and $60,000 for injury or death of two or more people. Your policy must also include property damage liability protection of $20,000.
For policies renewed or created on or after Jan. 1, 2025, the requirements will be $50,000/$100,000 for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.