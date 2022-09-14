Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. If you have any of these incidents on your record, your rates are likely to increase, and depending on the severity or frequency of such incidents, your insurer may drop you altogether.[2]

On the other hand, your insurer may lower your rates after a couple years if you’ve had no further incidents appear on your driving history. Not all incidents are judged the same, and insurance companies generally look at DUI incidents as more severe than at-fault accidents and speeding tickets.

Below, you’ll find a collection of the most affordable insurers in Virginia Beach if you have an incident on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If a speeding ticket appears on your record, your insurer could raise your rates. Two or more speeding tickets in a three-year period, however, and you should expect your insurer to raise your rates. Drivers with speeding tickets on their records in Virginia Beach pay an average of $141 per month for liability insurance.

Here’s a look at the insurers offering the most affordable coverage for drivers with a speeding ticket in Virginia Beach.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 39 51 State Farm 40 50 GEICO 54 69 USAA 54 69 Mercury 55 81 Chubb 59 77 Clearcover 62 85 Erie 62 87 Safeco 68 94 Nationwide 70 90 Allstate 85 108 Progressive 85 113 Elephant 87 112 Direct Auto 89 117 Liberty Mutual 92 127 National General 99 127 GAINSCO 104 130 AssuranceAmerica 105 143 Dairyland 108 143 Travelers 112 146 CSAA 132 175 Bristol West 140 182 The General 158 210 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident will almost always result in an insurance company bumping your rates up. Some companies have accident-forgiveness programs that mean you won’t endure a rate increase after certain types of accidents or after you’ve been insured for a specific period without an accident claim.

Drivers in Virginia Beach with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $144 per month for liability coverage. Here are the cheapest companies after an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 39 53 State Farm 40 53 GEICO 54 72 USAA 54 72 Mercury 55 84 Chubb 59 79 Clearcover 62 99 Erie 62 89 Safeco 68 99 Nationwide 70 94 Allstate 85 114 Progressive 85 118 Elephant 87 118 Direct Auto 89 123 Liberty Mutual 92 132 National General 99 135 GAINSCO 104 137 AssuranceAmerica 105 146 Dairyland 108 148 Travelers 112 152 CSAA 132 186 Bristol West 140 187 The General 158 219 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Insurance companies generally see a DUI as the most serious type of incident. Some insurers will raise your rates for a DUI on your record, and others may cancel your coverage or refuse to insure you when you apply for new coverage. Drivers with speeding tickets on their records in Virginia Beach pay an average of $164 per month for liability insurance.

Once the DUI is off your Virginia DMV report, you’ll likely see your car insurance rates drop.

The most affordable insurers in Virginia Beach for drivers with a DUI on their record are listed below.