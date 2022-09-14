Cheapest car insurance for Memphis drivers with an incident

Incidents on your driving record can raise your insurance rates because they indicate that you’re a higher-risk driver than someone with a clean driving record. You can still find cheap car insurance with prior driving incidents on record with the right insurers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

How much your insurance rates increase after getting a speeding ticket can depend on how fast you were going, your history of speeding tickets, and where you were speeding. For example, speeding in a school or construction zone can result in a higher ticket and harsher repercussions than speeding in other areas.

Memphis-based drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $330 for full coverage. Below are average monthly rates for car insurance in Memphis for drivers with speeding tickets.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 31 39 USAA 36 46 GEICO 40 51 Auto-Owners 42 55 Travelers 42 54 Erie 46 64 Mile Auto 54 76 Allstate 57 72 Farmers 61 78 Safeco 65 90 Nationwide 75 96 Progressive 82 109 Chubb 88 114 Dairyland 99 130 National General 101 129 Liberty Mutual 107 147 Elephant 117 150 Direct Auto 125 164 GAINSCO 142 177 The General 167 221 Bristol West 200 260

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident is an accident in which you cause damage. In most cases, your insurance rates will increase when you’re at fault. But the amount your insurance rates increase can vary by insurance company and the severity of the accident.

In Memphis, the average rate for full-coverage insurance for drivers with an accident on their record is $344 . Below are the cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Memphis with at-fault accidents on their records.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 31 41 USAA 36 49 GEICO 40 54 Auto-Owners 42 57 Travelers 42 57 Erie 46 67 Mile Auto 54 81 Allstate 57 77 Farmers 61 82 Safeco 65 96 Nationwide 75 102 Progressive 82 115 Chubb 88 120 Dairyland 99 136 National General 101 139 Liberty Mutual 107 155 Elephant 117 160 Direct Auto 125 174 GAINSCO 142 188 The General 167 233 Bristol West 200 270 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Drivers charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in Tennessee may pay fines, face up to 11 months in jail, and be ordered to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.[3] Aside from the legal ramifications of a DUI, car insurance premiums almost always increase — and in some cases, insurance companies can cancel or refuse to renew your policy altogether.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Memphis for drivers with a DUI conviction is $391. If you’re shopping for insurance with a DUI, here are the cheapest options in Memphis.