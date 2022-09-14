Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents on their records will typically see their insurance premiums increase. Insurers view these situations as evidence that a motorist is more likely to be in a crash and make a claim for damages.

The premium increases can be substantial after an incident. But some insurers impose smaller premium increases than others, which is why it’s so important to compare insurance companies before buying a policy.

Shop for Car Insurance in Eugene, OR Monthly rates start at $76 for drivers with an incident Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding drivers are more likely to get into an accident, and high-speed accidents are more likely to be serious and costly. As a result, a speeding ticket can lead to higher insurance premiums. The cost increases can vary by insurer, though.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $78 per month. Here are some of the average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Eugene.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 52 78 Safeco 63 92 GAINSCO 85 113 Liberty Mutual 85 124 National General 93 127 Direct Auto 103 144 Dairyland 124 174 Bristol West 132 182 The General 145 204 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will typically result in your insurer increasing your rates. This is because insurance companies consider drivers who have caused an accident to be higher-risk than drivers with clean records.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $80 per month. Here are average car insurance quotes for Eugene drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 52 80 Safeco 63 95 GAINSCO 85 116 Liberty Mutual 85 126 National General 93 131 Direct Auto 103 147 Dairyland 124 175 Bristol West 132 183 The General 145 208 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Impaired drivers are far more likely to be in accidents, so it’s not surprising that a DUI can result in a substantial increase in insurance premiums.[3] Some insurers may refuse to cover you altogether, while some actually specialize in DUI coverage.

The cheapest insurer in Eugene for drivers with a DUI is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $89 per month. Here are average car insurance quotes for Eugene drivers with a DUI on their record.