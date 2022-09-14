Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Drivers in Eugene can expect to pay an average of $170 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $88 for liability-only coverage. The city’s liability rates are less than both Oregon’s average of $136 and the national average of $158 per month.
Eugene is the third-largest city in Oregon and home to the University of Oregon — both factors that could result in high rates.[1] But the city’s 250 miles of bicycle trails and walkable downtown area reduce the number of drivers on the roads, resulting in relatively affordable insurance costs. You should compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate.
Mile Auto, Safeco, and GAINSCO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Eugene drivers.
Oregon is an at-fault state, so a driver who causes an accident is liable for damages.
Insurers in Oregon can use your credit history when determining your car insurance rate.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Eugene
The cheapest car insurance for one driver may not necessarily be the best option for you — each insurer weighs driving factors differently. It’s important to get quotes from a few companies to ensure they’re not just the cheapest overall but the best for your specific needs.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the best car insurance companies in Eugene, Oregon.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
3.8
JD Power
825
Liability Only
$63/mo
Full Coverage
$105/mo
Safeco offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Eugene and scored above average in customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. It offers numerous coverage options, including collision, comprehensive, and medical payments. Safeco also provides multiple discounts, including good driving and vehicle safety discounts.
Ventajas
Affordable premiums
Various discounts for young adults
Contras
Discounts and coverage options not available in every state
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
$64/mo
With a pay-per-mile structure, Mile Auto is a good choice for people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year. Mile Auto’s website states it can help low-mileage drivers save 30% to 40% off their current rates. You only need to send in a picture of your odometer to report your mileage.
Ventajas
Affordable rates for low-mileage drivers
No tracking device
Contras
Available in only 11 states
Has limited coverage options
Best insurer for flexible coverage options: Liberty Mutual
3.8
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$85/mo
Full Coverage
$151/mo
In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber.
Ventajas
Wide range of available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Many negative reviews and customer complaints
Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average
They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified
I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman
I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified
Changing Carriers!!!
Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Eugene
Insurers set premiums by estimating the likelihood you’ll make a claim. They consider various factors in determining the likelihood of a covered incident, such as your age, driving history, and location. You’ll want to do all you can to present a low risk to get the most affordable coverage. Here are some of the steps you can take:
Shop around. Rates can vary dramatically between insurers. It’s crucial to shop around and get quotes from multiple companies to know you’re getting the best deal for your needs.
Increase your deductible. Your deductible is an amount you must pay before your insurer pays a covered claim. Increasing your deductible may lower your insurance bill but increase your out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.
Improve your credit score. Insurers in Oregon can use your credit history when setting rates, and they often perceive people with poor credit as riskier and adjust rates accordingly. Improving your credit history can help lower your insurance costs.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Eugene: Mile Auto
Liability car insurance helps cover the other driver’s expenses if you cause an accident, such as medical expenses and the cost to repair or replace their vehicle. However, it won’t cover your own vehicle damage and medical expenses.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $52 per month. The table below shows companies offering affordable liability insurance to Eugene drivers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
52
Safeco
63
GAINSCO
85
Liberty Mutual
85
National General
93
Midvale Home & Auto
102
Direct Auto
103
Dairyland
124
Bristol West
132
The General
145
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Eugene: Mile Auto
Full-coverage auto insurance goes beyond the minimum protections required to provide broader protection. A typical full-coverage policy will include both comprehensive and collision coverages. These policies pay for damage to your vehicle from accidents you cause, as well as non-collision events, such as theft, fire, and vandalism.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $64 per month. You can find other insurers offering affordable full-coverage insurance in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
64
Travelers
83
Nationwide
98
Safeco
105
Liberty Mutual
151
Midvale Home & Auto
154
GAINSCO
182
Direct Auto
183
National General
188
Bristol West
250
The General
272
Dairyland
275
Car insurance requirements in Oregon
All Oregon drivers must carry liability insurance. These are only minimums, however, and you should consider more coverage to minimize your out-of-pocket expenses after an accident.
Below are the minimum insurance coverage requirements in Oregon:[2]
Cars start depreciating as soon as you drive them off the lot. Gap insurance covers the gap between the depreciated value of your vehicle and the amount left on your loan or lease if your car is stolen or totaled.
Rental car reimbursement
Rental car reimbursement pays for alternative transportation, such as rental cars or train and bus tickets, while your car is in the shop.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
The premium increases can be substantial after an incident. But some insurers impose smaller premium increases than others, which is why it’s so important to compare insurance companies before buying a policy.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Speeding drivers are more likely to get into an accident, and high-speed accidents are more likely to be serious and costly. As a result, a speeding ticket can lead to higher insurance premiums. The cost increases can vary by insurer, though.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $78 per month. Here are some of the average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Eugene.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
52
78
Safeco
63
92
GAINSCO
85
113
Liberty Mutual
85
124
National General
93
127
Direct Auto
103
144
Dairyland
124
174
Bristol West
132
182
The General
145
204
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will typically result in your insurer increasing your rates. This is because insurance companies consider drivers who have caused an accident to be higher-risk than drivers with clean records.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $80 per month. Here are average car insurance quotes for Eugene drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
52
80
Safeco
63
95
GAINSCO
85
116
Liberty Mutual
85
126
National General
93
131
Direct Auto
103
147
Dairyland
124
175
Bristol West
132
183
The General
145
208
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Impaired drivers are far more likely to be in accidents, so it’s not surprising that a DUI can result in a substantial increase in insurance premiums.[3] Some insurers may refuse to cover you altogether, while some actually specialize in DUI coverage.
The cheapest insurer in Eugene for drivers with a DUI is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $89 per month. Here are average car insurance quotes for Eugene drivers with a DUI on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
52
89
Safeco
63
104
GAINSCO
85
140
Liberty Mutual
85
140
National General
93
153
Direct Auto
103
169
Dairyland
124
204
Bristol West
132
217
The General
145
238
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Delayed reaction times, impaired vision, and increasing health issues result in higher accident risks for senior drivers. Because seniors present a greater risk than any demographic group other than young drivers, auto insurance premiums typically increase around age 70 after declining at around age 35.
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $36 per month. Here are the average monthly quotes for seniors in Eugene.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
36
44
Safeco
49
82
GAINSCO
64
136
Liberty Mutual
64
113
National General
69
139
Direct Auto
72
128
Dairyland
91
202
Bristol West
96
183
The General
108
203
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teen drivers are statistically the most likely to be in car crashes. Their inexperience and propensity toward dangerous driving behaviors mean teens present a high risk to insurers, so insurers charge them higher premiums.[4]
Teen drivers can help keep costs down by maintaining a clean driving record, remaining on their parents’ insurance as long as possible, driving a safe car, completing a defensive driving course, and taking advantage of good student discounts.
The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $101 per month. Here are some of the average monthly auto insurance quotes for teen drivers in Eugene.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
101
125
Safeco
114
190
Liberty Mutual
145
258
GAINSCO
154
330
National General
179
361
Direct Auto
190
337
Dairyland
204
452
Bristol West
222
421
The General
235
441
Eugene car insurance quotes by credit tier
Oregon law prohibits insurers from canceling auto insurance policies due to bad credit but allows insurers to take credit history into account when setting premiums for a new policy.[5] As the table below shows, drivers with excellent or good credit often pay less than drivers with poor credit.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Eugene?
No, auto insurance is generally less expensive for Eugene drivers than in many other parts of the U.S. On average, Eugene drivers pay $129 for car insurance, less than the state average of $136 and the national average of $158.
More cities in Oregon
Driver demographics and local accident rates can both affect auto insurance costs. More densely populated cities tend to have more expensive premiums than rural areas. The table below shows how costs compare in different Oregon areas.
Eugene car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Eugene.
How much is car insurance in Eugene?
On average, car insurance in Eugene costs $170 per month for full coverage and $88 for liability-only insurance. Your premium will depend on location, driving record, age, gender, and credit history.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Eugene?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Eugene, starting at $52 for liability-only coverage. Eugene drivers can also find cheap rates from Safeco and GAINSCO, which have liability rates as low as $63 and $85, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Eugene?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Eugene, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA are the best car insurance companies. State Farm and USAA have IQ Scores above 4.0 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. And Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Eugene, offering affordable pay-per-mile insurance.
How much is car insurance per month in Oregon?
Car insurance in Oregon costs an average of $136 per month. Drivers can expect to pay $99 for liability coverage and $174 for full coverage.
Is car insurance expensive in Oregon?
Car insurance in Oregon is slightly more expensive than the national average, but it’s not the most expensive state for car insurance. Oregon’s insurance rates are expensive partly because of its extensive minimum car insurance requirements.
