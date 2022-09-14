>Seguros de Autos>Ohio

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Dayton, Ohio (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Dayton, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $41 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Dayton can expect to pay an average of $167 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $75 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Ohio’s average of $112 but lower than the national average of $158 per month.

With a population of more than 137,000, Dayton is the sixth-most populous city in Ohio. It also has one the highest rates of property crimes compared to nearby cities, which could explain its relatively high price of auto insurance.[1]

With varying rates, it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest car insurance companies for Dayton drivers.

  • Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.

  • Insurers in Ohio can consider your credit history when determining your car insurance rate.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Dayton

The cheapest car insurance for one driver may not necessarily be the cheapest option for you, since insurance companies weigh driving factors differently. It’s important to get car insurance quotes from a few companies to make sure they’re not just the cheapest overall but the cheapest for your specific needs.

To help you start your search, below are Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Dayton. Quotes are based on monthly averages.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$71$39Affordability
Mile Auto3.5$56$37Infrequent drivers
USAA4.5$91$50Military members, veterans, and their families
Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Dayton, so it’s perfect for drivers looking to save money. It’s been in business for more than 100 years and also sells other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance.

Drivers won’t have to sacrifice quality for affordability, though, as State Farm has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and rates in the top 10 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index.

Ventajas

  • High rate of customer satisfaction

  • Variety of available discounts

Contras

  • Potentially expensive for drivers with moving violations

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Best insurer for infrequent drivers: Mile Auto

Mile Auto is different from most auto insurance companies in that it bases rates on the number of miles you drive. The company claims low-mileage drivers can save up to 40% compared to a standard insurance policy.

This model could benefit Dayton drivers who live downtown as opposed to in outlying neighborhoods like Little Richmond, where residents rely more heavily on their cars and may have longer commutes.

Ventajas

  • No telemetric device needed

  • Predictable base rate plus rate per mile

Contras

  • Not necessarily less expensive than standard insurance

  • No available discounts

Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

USAA offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more.

More than 200,000 veterans live in the Dayton area.[2] USAA is well equipped to serve the needs of local military members, past and present, and their families.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Low rates

Contras

  • Available only to active-duty military, veterans, and their families

  • No 24/7 customer service by phone

Read our USAA review
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Dayton

Auto insurance companies look at many factors when determining your rates, like your age, ZIP code, vehicle, driving record, and credit score. How much you pay also depends on your coverage and deductibles. Liability-only coverage will cost less than full coverage, and you’ll also pay less if your deductible is higher.

While you can’t control all the factors used to calculate your rates, you can be proactive when it comes to finding the cheapest car insurance in Dayton. Some ways you can secure cheap coverage include:

  • Apply for discounts. Insurance companies usually offer various discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance policies. Many insurers offer discounts if you bundle your car insurance with homeowners, renters, or life insurance.

  • Select a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Make sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Drivers with clean records pay the cheapest premiums. Drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three car insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently. You may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Dayton: Mile Auto

Liability-only car insurance covers you if you cause an accident that injures passengers, other drivers, or pedestrians or if it damages property other than your own. It comprises two coverages Ohio drivers must carry: bodily injury, which pays medical bills for injured people, and property damage, which pays to repair or replace their damaged personal property.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Dayton is Mile Auto, with an average premium of $41 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Dayton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto41
State Farm43
Hugo44
Auto-Owners50
Erie50
Safeco50
GEICO55
USAA56
Clearcover58
American Family61
Midvale Home & Auto61
Elephant63
Nationwide63
Progressive70
Commonwealth Casualty76
Liberty Mutual80
The General83
National General85
Dairyland88
GAINSCO89
Allstate94
Direct Auto95
CSAA100
Travelers101
Farmers105
State Auto116
Bristol West140
Foremost146
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dayton: Mile Auto

Whereas liability-only coverage pays to repair or replace other parties’ cars and personal property, full-coverage car insurance also pays for damage to your own passengers and vehicle.

In addition to liability coverage, it includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage for damage from both accidents involving collision and damage from non-collision events, such as a tree falling on your car, theft, vandalism, or fire.

If you have a car loan on your vehicle, your lender might require you to carry full coverage. Full coverage is also a good idea for anyone who lives in an area with severe weather or high crime rates. Young drivers, who are more likely to have accidents, may also benefit from full coverage.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Dayton is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $62 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Dayton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto62
State Farm77
Elephant90
Erie90
Safeco90
Auto-Owners92
Clearcover92
GEICO99
Nationwide101
USAA101
Midvale Home & Auto107
American Family112
Hugo122
Progressive129
Travelers135
Liberty Mutual147
Direct Auto157
GAINSCO162
National General169
Allstate172
The General172
CSAA177
Commonwealth Casualty181
Farmers191
State Auto203
Dairyland227
Bristol West283
Foremost311
Estimate your Dayton car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Ohio

The state of Ohio requires drivers to be able to show financial responsibility for an accident they cause.[3] Most do that by carrying bodily injury and property damage liability insurance.

Below is the minimum mandatory coverage, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Coverage beyond Ohio’s minimum liability requirements is optional for drivers in Dayton but can offer additional protection in certain situations. You might find several of the following optional car insurance policies worthwhile:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, like fires or theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or telephone pole, collision insurance will kick in, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you get into an accident with an uninsured driver or one who doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the damages, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for the difference.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you have a car loan, gap insurance can cover the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after your vehicle is deemed a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an event reported to your insurance company that could lead the insurer to charge you a surcharge or withdraw discounts you’ve been receiving — either of which effectively increases your rate. Examples include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents.

The rate increase reflects your perceived increased risk in the eyes of your insurer. If you have no further incidents, your rate could return to normal after three years, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). However, the Ohio Department of Insurance notes that some companies keep the rate increase in effect for as long as five years.[5]

It’s important to report an at-fault accident to your insurance agent promptly, despite the risk of a rate increase. Otherwise, your insurance company might refuse to honor your policy in the event you’re sued. Even if you have incidents on your driving record, you can still find affordable car insurance with the right company.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If your insurer finds a speeding ticket on your record, it could increase your rate. How much depends on the insurance company and your driving history.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dayton is State Farm, with an average cost of $56 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto4160
State Farm4356
Hugo4464
Auto-Owners5068
Erie5072
Safeco5071
GEICO5572
USAA5673
Clearcover5882
American Family6181
Elephant6383
Nationwide6383
Progressive7096
Commonwealth Casualty7697
Liberty Mutual80113
The General83113
National General85112
Dairyland88119
GAINSCO89114
Allstate94123
Direct Auto95128
CSAA100136
Travelers101135
Farmers105138
Bristol West140187
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident is almost certain to raise your auto insurance rates unless you have accident forgiveness. How much your rates go up depends on how serious the accident is and if you have any previous incidents on your record. Premium increases vary by insurer.

State Farm has the cheapest rates for Dayton drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $58 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto4163
State Farm4358
Hugo4460
Auto-Owners5069
Erie5073
Safeco5075
GEICO5575
USAA5677
Clearcover5894
American Family6184
Elephant6387
Nationwide6387
Progressive7099
Commonwealth Casualty76105
Liberty Mutual80117
The General83118
National General85119
Dairyland88123
GAINSCO89120
Allstate94129
Direct Auto95134
CSAA100144
Travelers101140
Farmers105144
Bristol West140192
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Under Ohio law, a driver is considered drunk if their blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08% or higher. In addition to three days to six months in jail, a fine of $375 to $1,075, and a license suspension of one to three years, you can expect a hefty insurance rate increase once you’ve gotten your license back and are ready to purchase insurance again.[6]

Dayton drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $206 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Hugo. The table below highlights other affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto4169
State Farm4370
Hugo4466
Auto-Owners5081
Erie5075
Safeco5081
GEICO5590
USAA5691
Clearcover5894
American Family6199
Elephant63103
Nationwide63103
Progressive70114
Commonwealth Casualty76111
Liberty Mutual80130
The General83135
National General85138
Dairyland88143
GAINSCO89145
Allstate94153
Direct Auto95155
CSAA100163
Travelers101164
Farmers105171
Bristol West140228
Foremost146238
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Drivers enjoy the lowest rates from about age 35 through age 70. After that, rates increase, as older drivers face a higher risk of being seriously injured or killed in an accident.

Senior drivers in Dayton pay an average of $79 per month for car insurance. Mile Auto offers the cheapest rates in the city. The table below shows some other cheap auto insurance companies for seniors in Dayton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto2842
State Farm3053
Erie3461
Auto-Owners3565
Safeco3869
GEICO3970
USAA4072
Nationwide4268
American Family4379
Elephant4463
Progressive4582
Clearcover4978
Commonwealth Casualty54128
Liberty Mutual59108
The General61126
National General62122
Dairyland64164
Direct Auto65108
GAINSCO66119
Allstate68124
CSAA69121
Travelers7195
Farmers73134
Bristol West100203
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teen drivers are less mature and less experienced, and as a result, they’re at higher risk of getting into an accident. That high risk translates to high premiums compared to older drivers. You can take certain steps to minimize the effect of your age, though.

Ask your insurer about multi-car and good student discounts, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan for as long as possible. The most effective step you can take is to compare quotes from multiple insurers and ask questions before agreeing to a policy.

Teen drivers in Dayton pay an average of $210 per month for car insurance. They’ll find the cheapest rates from State Farm. The table below shows some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Dayton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm73131
Mile Auto78118
Hugo79218
Auto-Owners82152
GEICO86154
Safeco88159
Erie90163
USAA92165
American Family103189
Clearcover103163
Elephant103147
Nationwide107171
Progressive124229
The General131272
Commonwealth Casualty132314
Liberty Mutual134245
Dairyland141365
GAINSCO158287
National General160318
Allstate164299
CSAA167295
Direct Auto172284
Travelers180241
Farmers181329
Bristol West230466
Foremost258550
Dayton car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurers in Ohio use your credit score to create credit-based insurance scores to determine how risky a driver is to insure.[7] Drivers with excellent or good credit pay cheaper rates than drivers with poor credit. You can see how much more in the following chart, which shows average monthly prices for full coverage at different credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Dayton?

Dayton drivers pay an average of $121 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average.

It’s right in the middle of the pack when it comes to cities in Ohio, however. Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus all have higher rates, while Hamilton, Springfield, and Toledo have cheaper rates.

More cities in Ohio

ZIP code has a major effect on insurance rates. Insurers look at urban versus rural settings, population density, the rates of vandalism and car theft in the area where the car is parked, and whether you park in the street or in a garage, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Here’s a look at the average quotes for both liability and full-coverage car insurance in other cities in Ohio.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Cincinnati$83$177
Cleveland$86$190
Columbus$84$188
Hamilton$80$160
Springfield$61$128
Toledo$86$194
Dayton car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Dayton.

  • How much is car insurance in Dayton?

    On average, car insurance in Dayton costs $167 per month for full coverage and $75 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Dayton?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Dayton, starting at $41 for liability-only coverage. Dayton drivers can also find cheap rates from State Farm and Hugo, which have liability rates as low as $43 and $44, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Dayton?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Dayton, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA stand out as the best car insurance companies. State Farm and USAA both have Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Dayton, offering pay-per-mile insurance.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Ohio?

    Car insurance in Ohio costs an average of $112 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $70 for liability coverage and $154 for full coverage.

  • What’s the minimum amount of vehicle insurance required by Ohio law?

    All Ohio drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Data Commons. "Dayton."
  2. Spectrum News 1. "Dayton Veterans organization receives national VA award."
  3. Nolo. "Ohio Car Insurance Laws, Regulations, and Requirements."
  4. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Mandatory Insurance."
  5. Ohio Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance Guide."
  6. Nolo. "DUI/OVI Laws in Ohio."
  7. Ohio Department of Insurance. "How Credit Information Can Impact Insurance Premium Amounts."

