Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an event reported to your insurance company that could lead the insurer to charge you a surcharge or withdraw discounts you’ve been receiving — either of which effectively increases your rate. Examples include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents.

The rate increase reflects your perceived increased risk in the eyes of your insurer. If you have no further incidents, your rate could return to normal after three years, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). However, the Ohio Department of Insurance notes that some companies keep the rate increase in effect for as long as five years.[5]

It’s important to report an at-fault accident to your insurance agent promptly, despite the risk of a rate increase. Otherwise, your insurance company might refuse to honor your policy in the event you’re sued. Even if you have incidents on your driving record, you can still find affordable car insurance with the right company.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If your insurer finds a speeding ticket on your record, it could increase your rate. How much depends on the insurance company and your driving history.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dayton is State Farm, with an average cost of $56 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 41 60 State Farm 43 56 Hugo 44 64 Auto-Owners 50 68 Erie 50 72 Safeco 50 71 GEICO 55 72 USAA 56 73 Clearcover 58 82 American Family 61 81 Elephant 63 83 Nationwide 63 83 Progressive 70 96 Commonwealth Casualty 76 97 Liberty Mutual 80 113 The General 83 113 National General 85 112 Dairyland 88 119 GAINSCO 89 114 Allstate 94 123 Direct Auto 95 128 CSAA 100 136 Travelers 101 135 Farmers 105 138 Bristol West 140 187 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident is almost certain to raise your auto insurance rates unless you have accident forgiveness. How much your rates go up depends on how serious the accident is and if you have any previous incidents on your record. Premium increases vary by insurer.

State Farm has the cheapest rates for Dayton drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $58 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 41 63 State Farm 43 58 Hugo 44 60 Auto-Owners 50 69 Erie 50 73 Safeco 50 75 GEICO 55 75 USAA 56 77 Clearcover 58 94 American Family 61 84 Elephant 63 87 Nationwide 63 87 Progressive 70 99 Commonwealth Casualty 76 105 Liberty Mutual 80 117 The General 83 118 National General 85 119 Dairyland 88 123 GAINSCO 89 120 Allstate 94 129 Direct Auto 95 134 CSAA 100 144 Travelers 101 140 Farmers 105 144 Bristol West 140 192 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Under Ohio law, a driver is considered drunk if their blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08% or higher. In addition to three days to six months in jail, a fine of $375 to $1,075, and a license suspension of one to three years, you can expect a hefty insurance rate increase once you’ve gotten your license back and are ready to purchase insurance again.[6]

Dayton drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $206 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Hugo . The table below highlights other affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs .