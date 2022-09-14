Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Dayton can expect to pay an average of $167 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $75 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Ohio’s average of $112 but lower than the national average of $158 per month.
With a population of more than 137,000, Dayton is the sixth-most populous city in Ohio. It also has one the highest rates of property crimes compared to nearby cities, which could explain its relatively high price of auto insurance.[1]
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest car insurance companies for Dayton drivers.
Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.
Insurers in Ohio can consider your credit history when determining your car insurance rate.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Dayton
The cheapest car insurance for one driver may not necessarily be the cheapest option for you, since insurance companies weigh driving factors differently. It’s important to get car insurance quotes from a few companies to make sure they’re not just the cheapest overall but the cheapest for your specific needs.
To help you start your search, below are Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Dayton. Quotes are based on monthly averages.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
$77/mo
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Dayton, so it’s perfect for drivers looking to save money. It’s been in business for more than 100 years and also sells other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance.
Drivers won’t have to sacrifice quality for affordability, though, as State Farm has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and rates in the top 10 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index.
Ventajas
High rate of customer satisfaction
Variety of available discounts
Contras
Potentially expensive for drivers with moving violations
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$41/mo
Full Coverage
$62/mo
Mile Auto is different from most auto insurance companies in that it bases rates on the number of miles you drive. The company claims low-mileage drivers can save up to 40% compared to a standard insurance policy.
This model could benefit Dayton drivers who live downtown as opposed to in outlying neighborhoods like Little Richmond, where residents rely more heavily on their cars and may have longer commutes.
Ventajas
No telemetric device needed
Predictable base rate plus rate per mile
Contras
Not necessarily less expensive than standard insurance
No available discounts
Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$56/mo
Full Coverage
$101/mo
USAA offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more.
More than 200,000 veterans live in the Dayton area.[2] USAA is well equipped to serve the needs of local military members, past and present, and their families.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Low rates
Contras
Available only to active-duty military, veterans, and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Dayton
Auto insurance companies look at many factors when determining your rates, like your age, ZIP code, vehicle, driving record, and credit score. How much you pay also depends on your coverage and deductibles. Liability-only coverage will cost less than full coverage, and you’ll also pay less if your deductible is higher.
While you can’t control all the factors used to calculate your rates, you can be proactive when it comes to finding the cheapest car insurance in Dayton. Some ways you can secure cheap coverage include:
Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three car insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently. You may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Dayton: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance covers you if you cause an accident that injures passengers, other drivers, or pedestrians or if it damages property other than your own. It comprises two coverages Ohio drivers must carry: bodily injury, which pays medical bills for injured people, and property damage, which pays to repair or replace their damaged personal property.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Dayton is Mile Auto, with an average premium of $41 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Dayton.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
41
State Farm
43
Hugo
44
Auto-Owners
50
Erie
50
Safeco
50
GEICO
55
USAA
56
Clearcover
58
American Family
61
Midvale Home & Auto
61
Elephant
63
Nationwide
63
Progressive
70
Commonwealth Casualty
76
Liberty Mutual
80
The General
83
National General
85
Dairyland
88
GAINSCO
89
Allstate
94
Direct Auto
95
CSAA
100
Travelers
101
Farmers
105
State Auto
116
Bristol West
140
Foremost
146
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dayton: Mile Auto
Whereas liability-only coverage pays to repair or replace other parties’ cars and personal property, full-coverage car insurance also pays for damage to your own passengers and vehicle.
In addition to liability coverage, it includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage for damage from both accidents involving collision and damage from non-collision events, such as a tree falling on your car, theft, vandalism, or fire.
If you have a car loan on your vehicle, your lender might require you to carry full coverage. Full coverage is also a good idea for anyone who lives in an area with severe weather or high crime rates. Young drivers, who are more likely to have accidents, may also benefit from full coverage.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Dayton is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $62 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Dayton.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
62
State Farm
77
Elephant
90
Erie
90
Safeco
90
Auto-Owners
92
Clearcover
92
GEICO
99
Nationwide
101
USAA
101
Midvale Home & Auto
107
American Family
112
Hugo
122
Progressive
129
Travelers
135
Liberty Mutual
147
Direct Auto
157
GAINSCO
162
National General
169
Allstate
172
The General
172
CSAA
177
Commonwealth Casualty
181
Farmers
191
State Auto
203
Dairyland
227
Bristol West
283
Foremost
311
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
The state of Ohio requires drivers to be able to show financial responsibility for an accident they cause.[3] Most do that by carrying bodily injury and property damage liability insurance.
Below is the minimum mandatory coverage, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.[4]
Coverage beyond Ohio’s minimum liability requirements is optional for drivers in Dayton but can offer additional protection in certain situations. You might find several of the following optional car insurance policies worthwhile:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, like fires or theft.
Collision coverage
If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or telephone pole, collision insurance will kick in, no matter who’s at fault.
The rate increase reflects your perceived increased risk in the eyes of your insurer. If you have no further incidents, your rate could return to normal after three years, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). However, the Ohio Department of Insurance notes that some companies keep the rate increase in effect for as long as five years.[5]
It’s important to report an at-fault accident to your insurance agent promptly, despite the risk of a rate increase. Otherwise, your insurance company might refuse to honor your policy in the event you’re sued. Even if you have incidents on your driving record, you can still find affordable car insurance with the right company.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If your insurer finds a speeding ticket on your record, it could increase your rate. How much depends on the insurance company and your driving history.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dayton is State Farm, with an average cost of $56 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
41
60
State Farm
43
56
Hugo
44
64
Auto-Owners
50
68
Erie
50
72
Safeco
50
71
GEICO
55
72
USAA
56
73
Clearcover
58
82
American Family
61
81
Elephant
63
83
Nationwide
63
83
Progressive
70
96
Commonwealth Casualty
76
97
Liberty Mutual
80
113
The General
83
113
National General
85
112
Dairyland
88
119
GAINSCO
89
114
Allstate
94
123
Direct Auto
95
128
CSAA
100
136
Travelers
101
135
Farmers
105
138
Bristol West
140
187
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
An at-fault accident is almost certain to raise your auto insurance rates unless you have accident forgiveness. How much your rates go up depends on how serious the accident is and if you have any previous incidents on your record. Premium increases vary by insurer.
State Farm has the cheapest rates for Dayton drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $58 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
41
63
State Farm
43
58
Hugo
44
60
Auto-Owners
50
69
Erie
50
73
Safeco
50
75
GEICO
55
75
USAA
56
77
Clearcover
58
94
American Family
61
84
Elephant
63
87
Nationwide
63
87
Progressive
70
99
Commonwealth Casualty
76
105
Liberty Mutual
80
117
The General
83
118
National General
85
119
Dairyland
88
123
GAINSCO
89
120
Allstate
94
129
Direct Auto
95
134
CSAA
100
144
Travelers
101
140
Farmers
105
144
Bristol West
140
192
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Under Ohio law, a driver is considered drunk if their blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08% or higher. In addition to three days to six months in jail, a fine of $375 to $1,075, and a license suspension of one to three years, you can expect a hefty insurance rate increase once you’ve gotten your license back and are ready to purchase insurance again.[6]
Dayton drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $206 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Hugo. The table below highlights other affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
41
69
State Farm
43
70
Hugo
44
66
Auto-Owners
50
81
Erie
50
75
Safeco
50
81
GEICO
55
90
USAA
56
91
Clearcover
58
94
American Family
61
99
Elephant
63
103
Nationwide
63
103
Progressive
70
114
Commonwealth Casualty
76
111
Liberty Mutual
80
130
The General
83
135
National General
85
138
Dairyland
88
143
GAINSCO
89
145
Allstate
94
153
Direct Auto
95
155
CSAA
100
163
Travelers
101
164
Farmers
105
171
Bristol West
140
228
Foremost
146
238
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Drivers enjoy the lowest rates from about age 35 through age 70. After that, rates increase, as older drivers face a higher risk of being seriously injured or killed in an accident.
Senior drivers in Dayton pay an average of $79 per month for car insurance. Mile Auto offers the cheapest rates in the city. The table below shows some other cheap auto insurance companies for seniors in Dayton.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
28
42
State Farm
30
53
Erie
34
61
Auto-Owners
35
65
Safeco
38
69
GEICO
39
70
USAA
40
72
Nationwide
42
68
American Family
43
79
Elephant
44
63
Progressive
45
82
Clearcover
49
78
Commonwealth Casualty
54
128
Liberty Mutual
59
108
The General
61
126
National General
62
122
Dairyland
64
164
Direct Auto
65
108
GAINSCO
66
119
Allstate
68
124
CSAA
69
121
Travelers
71
95
Farmers
73
134
Bristol West
100
203
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers are less mature and less experienced, and as a result, they’re at higher risk of getting into an accident. That high risk translates to high premiums compared to older drivers. You can take certain steps to minimize the effect of your age, though.
Ask your insurer about multi-car and good student discounts, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan for as long as possible. The most effective step you can take is to compare quotes from multiple insurers and ask questions before agreeing to a policy.
Teen drivers in Dayton pay an average of $210 per month for car insurance. They’ll find the cheapest rates from State Farm. The table below shows some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Dayton.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
73
131
Mile Auto
78
118
Hugo
79
218
Auto-Owners
82
152
GEICO
86
154
Safeco
88
159
Erie
90
163
USAA
92
165
American Family
103
189
Clearcover
103
163
Elephant
103
147
Nationwide
107
171
Progressive
124
229
The General
131
272
Commonwealth Casualty
132
314
Liberty Mutual
134
245
Dairyland
141
365
GAINSCO
158
287
National General
160
318
Allstate
164
299
CSAA
167
295
Direct Auto
172
284
Travelers
180
241
Farmers
181
329
Bristol West
230
466
Foremost
258
550
Dayton car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers in Ohio use your credit score to create credit-based insurance scores to determine how risky a driver is to insure.[7] Drivers with excellent or good credit pay cheaper rates than drivers with poor credit. You can see how much more in the following chart, which shows average monthly prices for full coverage at different credit tiers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Dayton?
Dayton drivers pay an average of $121 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average.
It’s right in the middle of the pack when it comes to cities in Ohio, however. Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus all have higher rates, while Hamilton, Springfield, and Toledo have cheaper rates.
More cities in Ohio
ZIP code has a major effect on insurance rates. Insurers look at urban versus rural settings, population density, the rates of vandalism and car theft in the area where the car is parked, and whether you park in the street or in a garage, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
Here’s a look at the average quotes for both liability and full-coverage car insurance in other cities in Ohio.
Dayton car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Dayton.
How much is car insurance in Dayton?
On average, car insurance in Dayton costs $167 per month for full coverage and $75 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Dayton?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Dayton, starting at $41 for liability-only coverage. Dayton drivers can also find cheap rates from State Farm and Hugo, which have liability rates as low as $43 and $44, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Dayton?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Dayton, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA stand out as the best car insurance companies. State Farm and USAA both have Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Dayton, offering pay-per-mile insurance.
How much is car insurance per month in Ohio?
Car insurance in Ohio costs an average of $112 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $70 for liability coverage and $154 for full coverage.
What’s the minimum amount of vehicle insurance required by Ohio law?
All Ohio drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.