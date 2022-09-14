Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Columbus.
Liability insurance in Columbus costs an average of $84 per month, and full coverage costs $188 per month.
Columbus accounted for about 65% of all traffic accidents in Franklin County in 2022, according to Ohio Department of Public Safety data.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbus
Car insurance rates vary widely in Columbus. Your rates will depend on your unique situation and coverage needs, but the three insurers below are a good place to start your search.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$71
$39
Teen drivers
Erie
4.4
$82
$45
Drivers with a speeding ticket
Auto-Owners
4.0
$83
$45
Drivers with a DUI
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$48/mo
Full Coverage
$87/mo
State Farm is America’s largest insurance company, with 7.9 million policies and operations in 49 states.
Ventajas
Large discounts for young drivers
Savings of up to 17% through bundling auto with home, life, or other insurance
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$56/mo
Full Coverage
$102/mo
Erie offers some unique options you won’t find with many other insurance companies. For example, your liability insurance protects your pets while riding in your car, and you can enhance your auto policy for $35 per year or less.
Ventajas
Good coverage options
Insures recreational and off-road vehicles
Contras
Customer service available by phone during business hours only
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$56/mo
Full Coverage
$103/mo
Auto-Owners provides insurance to almost 3 million people in 26 states. It’s a Fortune 500 company with an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbus
“Every driver would benefit from an insurance review from a local insurance agent to determine the appropriate coverage limits for them,” says Eric Fisher, agent and owner of Outdoor AdvINSURE, an Ohio insurance brokerage.
You should also consider how factors like your credit score, driving record, when and where you drive, where you keep your car, and the car itself affect your rates.[1]
Next, compare quotes from a few different Columbus insurance companies. Rate trends might be consistent from one company to the next, but the rates themselves vary widely.
Here are some ways to save money and lower your premiums:
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbus: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance is the minimum coverage most states require. It covers you if you cause an accident that injures passengers, other drivers, or pedestrians or damages their property.[2]
While bodily injury and property damage liability coverage won’t cover your own injuries or property damage in a crash you cause, it protects your assets against lawsuits by the people who suffered injuries or damage.
Liability insurance in Columbus costs $84 per month, on average. The companies listed below offer the cheapest car insurance policies for drivers looking for liability-only coverage in Columbus.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
47
State Farm
48
Hugo
49
Auto-Owners
56
Erie
56
Safeco
56
GEICO
61
USAA
62
Clearcover
65
American Family
69
Midvale Home & Auto
69
Elephant
71
Nationwide
71
Progressive
78
Commonwealth Casualty
86
Liberty Mutual
89
The General
93
National General
96
Dairyland
99
GAINSCO
100
Allstate
105
Direct Auto
107
CSAA
113
Travelers
114
Farmers
118
State Auto
130
Bristol West
157
Foremost
164
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbus: Mile Auto
“A driver who finances a vehicle or has a lease must carry physical damage coverage on their vehicle,” says Fisher. “Otherwise, the coverage is optional.”
Columbus drivers pay a monthly average of $188 for full coverage-insurance. The following companies offer some of the cheapest average quotes available for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
70
State Farm
87
Elephant
102
Erie
102
Safeco
102
Auto-Owners
103
Clearcover
103
GEICO
111
Nationwide
114
USAA
114
Midvale Home & Auto
120
American Family
126
Hugo
137
Progressive
145
Travelers
152
Liberty Mutual
165
Direct Auto
176
GAINSCO
183
National General
190
Allstate
194
The General
194
CSAA
198
Commonwealth Casualty
203
Farmers
214
State Auto
228
Dairyland
255
Bristol West
319
Foremost
349
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
Ohio is a tort state, which means the insurer for the person at fault in an accident pays for the resulting damages. Ohio car insurance laws mandate the types and amount of insurance you must carry.[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 for the injury/death of one individual / $50,000 for the injury/death of two or more individuals
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Minimum insurance requirements don’t always provide enough coverage to protect a driver fully.
“A person could have state-minimum liability coverage along with physical damage coverage and have full coverage, when in fact they have very poor coverage because of their low liability limits,” says Fisher.
Optional auto insurance coverage can help fill those gaps. Consider purchasing the following coverages in addition to liability coverage:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurancecovers your injuries if you’re in an accident caused by a driver who doesn’t have liability coverage or doesn’t have enough liability coverage.
Medical payments coverage
MedPay covers medical expenses for you and your passengers, up to certain limits, for injuries you suffer in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance covers you if your car breaks down on the side of the road and you need assistance or towing services.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident is an event that might affect your car insurance price. It could mean an at-fault accident, but not always. Moving violations, such as speeding tickets and DUIs, also affect your premiums because they indicate to the insurer that you’re more likely to file a claim.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities in 2021, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4] Insurance companies raise prices for drivers who have been caught speeding, but you can still get a good quote.
Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket pay $124 per month for liability coverage and $279 per month for full coverage. In the table below, you can see how rates compare for drivers with a clean record and drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
48
62
Hugo
49
71
Auto-Owners
56
76
Erie
56
81
Safeco
56
80
GEICO
61
80
USAA
62
81
Clearcover
65
92
American Family
69
92
Elephant
71
94
Nationwide
71
94
Progressive
78
107
Commonwealth Casualty
86
110
Liberty Mutual
89
126
The General
93
127
National General
96
127
Dairyland
99
134
GAINSCO
100
128
Allstate
105
138
Direct Auto
107
145
CSAA
113
154
Travelers
114
152
Farmers
118
155
Bristol West
157
210
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Any kind of accident can result in a rate increase, but at-fault accidents have the strongest effect on your premiums. Liability insurance for Columbus drivers with an accident on their record costs $127 per month, on average.
The following insurers offer the lowest quotes for drivers with accidents on their driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
48
65
Hugo
49
67
Auto-Owners
56
78
Erie
56
82
Safeco
56
83
GEICO
61
84
USAA
62
85
Clearcover
65
105
American Family
69
95
Elephant
71
98
Nationwide
71
98
Progressive
78
111
Commonwealth Casualty
86
119
Liberty Mutual
89
131
The General
93
132
National General
96
134
Dairyland
99
138
GAINSCO
100
135
Allstate
105
144
Direct Auto
107
151
CSAA
113
163
Travelers
114
158
Farmers
118
161
Bristol West
157
215
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Of all the incidents likely to increase your car insurance costs, DUIs typically have the most effect.[5] A DUI typically doubles your premium if you’re insured in Columbus, no matter what company you use. Columbus drivers with a DUI pay an average of $143 per month for minimum coverage. That average increases to $321 per month for full coverage.
The following insurers offer the cheapest quotes for drivers with DUIs in Columbus.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
48
78
Hugo
49
74
Auto-Owners
56
91
Erie
56
84
Safeco
56
91
GEICO
61
99
USAA
62
101
Clearcover
65
106
American Family
69
112
Elephant
71
116
Nationwide
71
116
Progressive
78
127
Commonwealth Casualty
86
126
Liberty Mutual
89
145
The General
93
151
National General
96
156
Dairyland
99
161
GAINSCO
100
163
Allstate
105
171
Direct Auto
107
174
CSAA
113
184
Travelers
114
186
Farmers
118
192
Bristol West
157
256
Foremost
164
267
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Conventional wisdom says young drivers are riskier drivers, and that’s true, to a point. Teens pay high premiums that gradually decrease until about age 35. But prices begin to climb again once a driver reaches age 70. Still, senior drivers pay less than the average driver, according to Insurify data.
Senior drivers in Columbus pay an average of $55 per month for liability insurance. Explore rates for senior drivers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
32
48
State Farm
33
60
Erie
38
69
Auto-Owners
40
73
GEICO
43
79
Safeco
43
78
USAA
44
81
Nationwide
47
76
American Family
48
88
Elephant
50
72
Progressive
50
92
Clearcover
55
87
Commonwealth Casualty
61
143
Liberty Mutual
65
121
The General
68
142
National General
70
138
Dairyland
72
185
Direct Auto
74
121
GAINSCO
74
135
Allstate
76
140
CSAA
77
136
Travelers
80
107
Farmers
83
150
Bristol West
113
229
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers pay higher car insurance rates than other age groups, with premiums 45% to 50% higher than average in Columbus. Their youth and lack of experience behind the wheel make them riskier for insurance companies to insure, which often results in higher prices.
Teen drivers in Columbus pay monthly averages of $146 for liability coverage and $327 for full coverage.
Despite the higher averages, insurance companies provide teens with various ways to reduce their costs, including staying on their parents’ insurance policies, driving an inexpensive car, and keeping their grades up to earn a good student discount.[6]
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
81
148
Hugo
88
245
Mile Auto
90
134
Auto-Owners
92
170
GEICO
95
173
Safeco
99
180
Erie
101
184
USAA
101
186
Clearcover
115
182
American Family
116
212
Elephant
116
167
Nationwide
120
193
Progressive
139
258
The General
147
307
Commonwealth Casualty
149
352
Liberty Mutual
149
276
Dairyland
159
410
GAINSCO
177
325
National General
181
358
Allstate
183
338
CSAA
188
330
Direct Auto
193
318
Travelers
203
271
Farmers
204
369
Bristol West
258
525
Foremost
290
617
Columbus car insurance quotes by credit tier
Ohio doesn’t allow insurance companies to use credit-based insurance scores as the sole factor in setting premiums. But they can use credit as one of the factors when evaluating how risky you are to insure.[7]
Is car insurance more expensive in Columbus?
Location is a major factor in how much you pay for insurance. Premiums vary from one ZIP code to the next, based on crime and accident rates, for example.
Columbus drivers pay more than the national average for car insurance. And they pay more than residents of most other Ohio cities Insurify looked at — Canton in particular. But you’ll pay less in Columbus than if you lived in Toledo.
More cities in Ohio
Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for popular cities in Ohio and how they compare to Columbus�’s average.
Columbus car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance coverage can be difficult. Check out the answers to some frequently asked questions about car insurance in Columbus.
How much is car insurance in Columbus?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Columbus is $136 per month. Drivers pay $84 per month for liability-only coverage and $188 per month for a full-coverage policy. Your rates ultimately depend on your driving record, credit history, marital status, age, location, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus, with monthly liability rates as low as $47. State Farm and Hugo also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $48 and $49.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Columbus?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Columbus, with an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It’s followed closely by Erie, with an IQ Score of 4.0 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior).
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Columbus?
Like in any city, factors like your ZIP code, driving record, age, credit score, and more affect the cost of car insurance in Columbus. Be sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and maintain a good credit score to keep your auto insurance rates low. If you want to lower your rates further, shop around for car insurance and apply for discounts.
How much car insurance do you need in Ohio?
Ohio’s liability insurance requirements are at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. Ohio drivers must also purchase uninsured motorist coverage with coverage levels equal to the minimum liability limits.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.