>Seguros de Autos>Ohio

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Columbus, Ohio (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Columbus, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $47 per month.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Car insurance in Columbus costs $136 per month, which is slightly more than the statewide average of $112 per month but slightly less than the monthly nationwide average of $158.

Columbus is the most populous city in Ohio, which likely contributes to its higher car insurance rates. 

Here’s what you should know about comparing car insurance quotes and finding a policy with the best rate in Columbus.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Columbus.

  • Liability insurance in Columbus costs an average of $84 per month, and full coverage costs $188 per month.

  • Columbus accounted for about 65% of all traffic accidents in Franklin County in 2022, according to Ohio Department of Public Safety data.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbus

Car insurance rates vary widely in Columbus. Your rates will depend on your unique situation and coverage needs, but the three insurers below are a good place to start your search.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$71$39Teen drivers
Erie4.4$82$45Drivers with a speeding ticket
Auto-Owners4.0$83$45Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo

State Farm is America’s largest insurance company, with 7.9 million policies and operations in 49 states.

Ventajas

  • Large discounts for young drivers

  • Savings of up to 17% through bundling auto with home, life, or other insurance

Contras

  • Low ratings in customer review

  • Limited customer service options

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: Erie

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo

Erie offers some unique options you won’t find with many other insurance companies. For example, your liability insurance protects your pets while riding in your car, and you can enhance your auto policy for $35 per year or less.

Ventajas

  • Good coverage options

  • Insures recreational and off-road vehicles

Contras

  • Customer service available by phone during business hours only

  • No online claims submission

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo

Auto-Owners provides insurance to almost 3 million people in 26 states. It’s a Fortune 500 company with an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Many ways to earn discounts

Contras

  • Must contact an agent to get a price quote

  • No online claims submission

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbus

“Every driver would benefit from an insurance review from a local insurance agent to determine the appropriate coverage limits for them,” says Eric Fisher, agent and owner of Outdoor AdvINSURE, an Ohio insurance brokerage.

You should also consider how factors like your credit score, driving record, when and where you drive, where you keep your car, and the car itself affect your rates.[1]

Next, compare quotes from a few different Columbus insurance companies. Rate trends might be consistent from one company to the next, but the rates themselves vary widely.

Here are some ways to save money and lower your premiums:

  • Increase your deductible.

  • Purchase multiple policies from the same insurance company.

  • Improve your credit score.

  • Apply for discounts.

  • Avoid speeding and other risky driving behaviors.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Columbus

Liability rates start at $47 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbus: Mile Auto

Liability-only car insurance is the minimum coverage most states require. It covers you if you cause an accident that injures passengers, other drivers, or pedestrians or damages their property.[2]

While bodily injury and property damage liability coverage won’t cover your own injuries or property damage in a crash you cause, it protects your assets against lawsuits by the people who suffered injuries or damage.

Liability insurance in Columbus costs $84 per month, on average. The companies listed below offer the cheapest car insurance policies for drivers looking for liability-only coverage in Columbus.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto47
State Farm48
Hugo49
Auto-Owners56
Erie56
Safeco56
GEICO61
USAA62
Clearcover65
American Family69
Midvale Home & Auto69
Elephant71
Nationwide71
Progressive78
Commonwealth Casualty86
Liberty Mutual89
The General93
National General96
Dairyland99
GAINSCO100
Allstate105
Direct Auto107
CSAA113
Travelers114
Farmers118
State Auto130
Bristol West157
Foremost164
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbus: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance means you have liability coverage as well as physical damage coverage for your vehicle. It includes collision and comprehensive coverages for damage from both collision and noncollision events.[2]

“A driver who finances a vehicle or has a lease must carry physical damage coverage on their vehicle,” says Fisher. “Otherwise, the coverage is optional.”

Columbus drivers pay a monthly average of $188 for full coverage-insurance. The following companies offer some of the cheapest average quotes available for full coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto70
State Farm87
Elephant102
Erie102
Safeco102
Auto-Owners103
Clearcover103
GEICO111
Nationwide114
USAA114
Midvale Home & Auto120
American Family126
Hugo137
Progressive145
Travelers152
Liberty Mutual165
Direct Auto176
GAINSCO183
National General190
Allstate194
The General194
CSAA198
Commonwealth Casualty203
Farmers214
State Auto228
Dairyland255
Bristol West319
Foremost349
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Columbus car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Ohio

Ohio is a tort state, which means the insurer for the person at fault in an accident pays for the resulting damages. Ohio car insurance laws mandate the types and amount of insurance you must carry.[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 for the injury/death of one individual / $50,000 for the injury/death of two or more individuals
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Minimum insurance requirements don’t always provide enough coverage to protect a driver fully.

A person could have state-minimum liability coverage along with physical damage coverage and have full coverage, when in fact they have very poor coverage because of their low liability limits,” says Fisher.

Optional auto insurance coverage can help fill those gaps. Consider purchasing the following coverages in addition to liability coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance covers your injuries if you’re in an accident caused by a driver who doesn’t have liability coverage or doesn’t have enough liability coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    MedPay covers medical expenses for you and your passengers, up to certain limits, for injuries you suffer in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance covers you if your car breaks down on the side of the road and you need assistance or towing services.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an event that might affect your car insurance price. It could mean an at-fault accident, but not always. Moving violations, such as speeding tickets and DUIs, also affect your premiums because they indicate to the insurer that you’re more likely to file a claim.

Find Car Insurance in Columbus, Ohio

Monthly rates start at $47 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities in 2021, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4] Insurance companies raise prices for drivers who have been caught speeding, but you can still get a good quote.

Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket pay $124 per month for liability coverage and $279 per month for full coverage. In the table below, you can see how rates compare for drivers with a clean record and drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm4862
Hugo4971
Auto-Owners5676
Erie5681
Safeco5680
GEICO6180
USAA6281
Clearcover6592
American Family6992
Elephant7194
Nationwide7194
Progressive78107
Commonwealth Casualty86110
Liberty Mutual89126
The General93127
National General96127
Dairyland99134
GAINSCO100128
Allstate105138
Direct Auto107145
CSAA113154
Travelers114152
Farmers118155
Bristol West157210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Any kind of accident can result in a rate increase, but at-fault accidents have the strongest effect on your premiums. Liability insurance for Columbus drivers with an accident on their record costs $127 per month, on average.

The following insurers offer the lowest quotes for drivers with accidents on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm4865
Hugo4967
Auto-Owners5678
Erie5682
Safeco5683
GEICO6184
USAA6285
Clearcover65105
American Family6995
Elephant7198
Nationwide7198
Progressive78111
Commonwealth Casualty86119
Liberty Mutual89131
The General93132
National General96134
Dairyland99138
GAINSCO100135
Allstate105144
Direct Auto107151
CSAA113163
Travelers114158
Farmers118161
Bristol West157215
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Of all the incidents likely to increase your car insurance costs, DUIs typically have the most effect.[5] A DUI typically doubles your premium if you’re insured in Columbus, no matter what company you use. Columbus drivers with a DUI pay an average of $143 per month for minimum coverage. That average increases to $321 per month for full coverage.

The following insurers offer the cheapest quotes for drivers with DUIs in Columbus.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm4878
Hugo4974
Auto-Owners5691
Erie5684
Safeco5691
GEICO6199
USAA62101
Clearcover65106
American Family69112
Elephant71116
Nationwide71116
Progressive78127
Commonwealth Casualty86126
Liberty Mutual89145
The General93151
National General96156
Dairyland99161
GAINSCO100163
Allstate105171
Direct Auto107174
CSAA113184
Travelers114186
Farmers118192
Bristol West157256
Foremost164267
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Read More: The 10 Best Car Insurance Companies

Read More: The 10 Best Car Insurance Companies

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Conventional wisdom says young drivers are riskier drivers, and that’s true, to a point. Teens pay high premiums that gradually decrease until about age 35. But prices begin to climb again once a driver reaches age 70. Still, senior drivers pay less than the average driver, according to Insurify data.

Senior drivers in Columbus pay an average of $55 per month for liability insurance. Explore rates for senior drivers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto3248
State Farm3360
Erie3869
Auto-Owners4073
GEICO4379
Safeco4378
USAA4481
Nationwide4776
American Family4888
Elephant5072
Progressive5092
Clearcover5587
Commonwealth Casualty61143
Liberty Mutual65121
The General68142
National General70138
Dairyland72185
Direct Auto74121
GAINSCO74135
Allstate76140
CSAA77136
Travelers80107
Farmers83150
Bristol West113229
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teen drivers pay higher car insurance rates than other age groups, with premiums 45% to 50% higher than average in Columbus. Their youth and lack of experience behind the wheel make them riskier for insurance companies to insure, which often results in higher prices.

Teen drivers in Columbus pay monthly averages of $146 for liability coverage and $327 for full coverage.

Despite the higher averages, insurance companies provide teens with various ways to reduce their costs, including staying on their parents’ insurance policies, driving an inexpensive car, and keeping their grades up to earn a good student discount.[6]

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm81148
Hugo88245
Mile Auto90134
Auto-Owners92170
GEICO95173
Safeco99180
Erie101184
USAA101186
Clearcover115182
American Family116212
Elephant116167
Nationwide120193
Progressive139258
The General147307
Commonwealth Casualty149352
Liberty Mutual149276
Dairyland159410
GAINSCO177325
National General181358
Allstate183338
CSAA188330
Direct Auto193318
Travelers203271
Farmers204369
Bristol West258525
Foremost290617
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Columbus, Ohio

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Columbus car insurance quotes by credit tier

Ohio doesn’t allow insurance companies to use credit-based insurance scores as the sole factor in setting premiums. But they can use credit as one of the factors when evaluating how risky you are to insure.[7]

As you can see in the chart below, higher credit scores correlate with lower premiums, while drivers with bad credit scores typically pay higher premiums.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Columbus?

Location is a major factor in how much you pay for insurance. Premiums vary from one ZIP code to the next, based on crime and accident rates, for example.

Columbus drivers pay more than the national average for car insurance. And they pay more than residents of most other Ohio cities Insurify looked at — Canton in particular. But you’ll pay less in Columbus than if you lived in Toledo.

More cities in Ohio

Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for popular cities in Ohio and how they compare to Columbus’s average.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Canton$147$67
Cincinnati$177$83
Dayton$167$75
Hamilton$160$80
Toledo$194$86
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Check Out: Car Insurance Rates by State

Check Out: Car Insurance Rates by State

Columbus car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance coverage can be difficult. Check out the answers to some frequently asked questions about car insurance in Columbus.

  • How much is car insurance in Columbus?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Columbus is $136 per month. Drivers pay $84 per month for liability-only coverage and $188 per month for a full-coverage policy. Your rates ultimately depend on your driving record, credit history, marital status, age, location, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus, with monthly liability rates as low as $47. State Farm and Hugo also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $48 and $49.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Columbus?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Columbus, with an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It’s followed closely by Erie, with an IQ Score of 4.0 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior).

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Columbus?

    Like in any city, factors like your ZIP code, driving record, age, credit score, and more affect the cost of car insurance in Columbus. Be sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and maintain a good credit score to keep your auto insurance rates low. If you want to lower your rates further, shop around for car insurance and apply for discounts.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Ohio?

    Ohio’s liability insurance requirements are at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. Ohio drivers must also purchase uninsured motorist coverage with coverage levels equal to the minimum liability limits.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. NOLO. "Types of Car Insurance Coverage."
  3. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Mandatory Insurance."
  4. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Speeding."
  5. NOLO. "DUI-Related Accidents and Car Insurance."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
  7. Ohio Department of Insurance. "How Credit Information Can Impact Insurance Premium Amounts."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers