Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an event that might affect your car insurance price. It could mean an at-fault accident, but not always. Moving violations, such as speeding tickets and DUIs, also affect your premiums because they indicate to the insurer that you’re more likely to file a claim.

Find Car Insurance in Columbus, Ohio Monthly rates start at $47 for drivers with an incident

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities in 2021, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4] Insurance companies raise prices for drivers who have been caught speeding, but you can still get a good quote.

Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket pay $124 per month for liability coverage and $279 per month for full coverage. In the table below, you can see how rates compare for drivers with a clean record and drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 48 62 Hugo 49 71 Auto-Owners 56 76 Erie 56 81 Safeco 56 80 GEICO 61 80 USAA 62 81 Clearcover 65 92 American Family 69 92 Elephant 71 94 Nationwide 71 94 Progressive 78 107 Commonwealth Casualty 86 110 Liberty Mutual 89 126 The General 93 127 National General 96 127 Dairyland 99 134 GAINSCO 100 128 Allstate 105 138 Direct Auto 107 145 CSAA 113 154 Travelers 114 152 Farmers 118 155 Bristol West 157 210 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Any kind of accident can result in a rate increase, but at-fault accidents have the strongest effect on your premiums. Liability insurance for Columbus drivers with an accident on their record costs $127 per month, on average.

The following insurers offer the lowest quotes for drivers with accidents on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 48 65 Hugo 49 67 Auto-Owners 56 78 Erie 56 82 Safeco 56 83 GEICO 61 84 USAA 62 85 Clearcover 65 105 American Family 69 95 Elephant 71 98 Nationwide 71 98 Progressive 78 111 Commonwealth Casualty 86 119 Liberty Mutual 89 131 The General 93 132 National General 96 134 Dairyland 99 138 GAINSCO 100 135 Allstate 105 144 Direct Auto 107 151 CSAA 113 163 Travelers 114 158 Farmers 118 161 Bristol West 157 215 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Of all the incidents likely to increase your car insurance costs, DUIs typically have the most effect.[5] A DUI typically doubles your premium if you’re insured in Columbus, no matter what company you use. Columbus drivers with a DUI pay an average of $143 per month for minimum coverage. That average increases to $321 per month for full coverage.

The following insurers offer the cheapest quotes for drivers with DUIs in Columbus.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With DUI State Farm 48 78 Hugo 49 74 Auto-Owners 56 91 Erie 56 84 Safeco 56 91 GEICO 61 99 USAA 62 101 Clearcover 65 106 American Family 69 112 Elephant 71 116 Nationwide 71 116 Progressive 78 127 Commonwealth Casualty 86 126 Liberty Mutual 89 145 The General 93 151 National General 96 156 Dairyland 99 161 GAINSCO 100 163 Allstate 105 171 Direct Auto 107 174 CSAA 113 184 Travelers 114 186 Farmers 118 192 Bristol West 157 256 Foremost 164 267 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.