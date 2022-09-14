>Seguros de Autos>North Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Cary, North Carolina (2024)

Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Cary, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $32 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.

Drivers in Cary can expect to pay an average of $74 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are barely lower than North Carolina’s monthly average of $82 but much cheaper than the national average of $158 per month.

Cary is home to nearly 180,000 people — about 62% less than Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina.[1] Cary’s comparatively smaller population is likely why drivers in this city may pay lower rates than drivers in surrounding areas.

Even with that in mind, it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.

Datos Breves

  • Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are the cheapest car insurance companies for Cary residents.

  • North Carolina is an at-fault state for car insurance.

  • Insurers in North Carolina can use your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Cary

The best car insurance companies will depend on your situation and unique needs. But if you’re looking for reputable and affordable insurers in Cary, you can start with these companies. Insurify bases these rates on state-level premium data.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Nationwide4.3$69$41People with a poor driving record
State Farm4.5$103$66Teens and young drivers
USAA4.5N/AN/AMilitary members, veterans, and their families
Best insurer for people with a poor driving record: Nationwide

4.3
Liability Only
Full Coverage
A moving violation can cause your rates to increase significantly. Drivers with blemishes on their record should check out Nationwide. It offers affordable insurance coverage for people with past incidents and has good customer service.

Ventajas

  • Pay-per-mile coverage available

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • More affordable options for North Carolinians with a clean driving record

  • Car replacement coverage not available

Read our Nationwide review
Richard - April 19, 2024
Verified

Overpricing the Customer

They are better than most, but a little pricey.
Janet - April 18, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is not on your side

My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.

Best insurer for teens and young drivers: State Farm

4.5
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Car insurance for teens and young drivers can be very costly. State Farm can help lower costs through various saving opportunities, including its good student discount and Steer Clear program.

Ventajas

  • More than a century of experience in the insurance industry

  • Above-average J.D. Power claim satisfaction rating

Contras

  • Limited discount and coverage options

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

JD Power
Liability Only
Full Coverage
The state of North Carolina is home to nearly 290,000 military-affiliated members across 14 different installations. USAA is known for its excellent customer service, competitive rates, and benefits tailored to military members’ needs.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction

  • Savings of 30% possible via SafePilot program

Contras

  • No 24/7 customer service

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, and their immediate family members

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cary

Your age, location, and driving record are a few factors that influence your car insurance costs. If your premiums are high, you have a few ways to save money on your insurance bill:

  • Shop around. Comparison shopping is one of the best ways to find the lowest rates for your needed coverages. The Insurance Information Institute recommends comparing quotes from at least three insurance companies.

  • Drive safely. Safe driving lowers the likelihood of speeding tickets and at-fault accidents. Drivers with clean driving records typically see better rates on their auto policy.

  • Seek discounts. Insurance discounts exist for virtually everyone. It’s a good idea to check your insurer’s website or talk to an insurance agent to see which savings you qualify for.

  • Bundle policies. Insurance companies offer discounts for buying multiple insurance products from them. For example, you can bundle your auto, life, and homeowners insurance policies to lower your overall rate.

  • Increase your deductible. You’ll have to pay a deductible before your insurer disburses your claim. Choosing a higher deductible leads to lower premiums.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cary: Midvale Home & Auto

If you’re at fault in an accident, your liability-only car insurance policy will pay for the other person’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs. However, it won’t cover your own injuries and vehicle damages — you’ll need full-coverage car insurance for that.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Cary is Midvale Home & Auto, with premiums that start at $32 per month.

The table below shows more cheap car insurance companies for liability-only insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto32
Erie37
Nationwide37
GEICO41
Liberty Mutual41
State Auto44
Safeco45
Travelers45
Direct Auto46
Dairyland47
Allstate49
Progressive51
National General60
State Farm60
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cary: Erie

While your liability-only policy protects the non-at-fault driver, your full-coverage car insurance policy covers you.

Consider getting a full-coverage insurance policy if you drive frequently, drive in a high-risk area, or own a high-value or new car. Liability-only coverage may be enough if you drive an inexpensive car infrequently.

The average cost of a full-coverage policy in Cary is $95. Below is a list of the most affordable car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Erie55
Nationwide59
Midvale Home & Auto62
GEICO63
Travelers67
Allstate75
Progressive77
Safeco78
State Auto83
State Farm90
Direct Auto91
Liberty Mutual106
National General112
Dairyland278
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Cary car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in North Carolina

North Carolina is a tort state. This means if you cause an accident, your liability insurance will kick in to pay for the other party’s damages and medical expenses. You must carry the minimum required liability insurance in North Carolina, as illustrated in the table below:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Car insurance can save you from paying thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket medical expenses and vehicle repairs.

Consider these coverages for additional protection on the road:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you’re in a car crash, collision coverage will pay for your vehicle repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage will pay for repairs if your vehicle sustains damages from non-collision incidents like theft or natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP coverage pays for you and your passengers’ medical expenses after a car accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If someone else causes the car accident but doesn’t have enough insurance to pay for your vehicle repairs or medical expenses, uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance will cover the difference.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations can make your insurance policy more expensive.[3]

For instance, North Carolina drivers with an at-fault accident see rates roughly 40% higher than people with a clean record. Fortunately, high-risk drivers have options for affordable car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Midvale Home & Auto

A speeding ticket indicates you’ve engaged in risky driving. To offset the risk, insurance companies may increase your rates.

The average monthly cost of car insurance for Cary drivers with a speeding ticket is $143 for full coverage and $80 for liability only. But drivers with speeding tickets on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $${AUTO_CHEAPEST_LIABILITY_CITY_NC_CARY_PRICE_1_HAS-TICKET}. 

The following table displays the most budget-friendly car insurance options tailored for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Erie3754
Nationwide3749
GEICO4154
Liberty Mutual4158
Safeco4564
Travelers4560
Direct Auto4663
Dairyland4764
Allstate4965
Progressive5170
National General6080
State Farm6078
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Midvale Home & Auto

An at-fault accident shows insurance companies that you have a higher likelihood of causing a future accident. As a result, your insurance policy may be more expensive.

Drivers with at-fault accidents on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $${AUTO_CHEAPEST_LIABILITY_CITY_NC_CARY_PRICE_1_HAS-ACCIDENT}. On average, though, they pay monthly rates of $151 for full coverage and $84 for liability-only insurance in Cary.

Below are the most affordable car insurance companies in Cary for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Erie3756
Nationwide3753
GEICO4158
Liberty Mutual4162
Safeco4569
Travelers4564
Direct Auto4667
Dairyland4768
Allstate4969
Progressive5175
National General6086
State Farm6084
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Midvale Home & Auto

A DUI is a serious offense, and you may have to carry SR-22 insurance if you’re convicted of one. Many insurance companies don’t even offer coverage to high-risk drivers, and if they do, you’ll likely see your rates spike.

A DUI pushes Cary drivers’ average monthly insurance costs to $172 for full coverage and $96 for liability. Drivers with DUIs on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $${AUTO_CHEAPEST_LIABILITY_CITY_NC_CARY_PRICE_1_HAS-DUI} in Cary. 

The car insurance companies below offer the best rates for drivers with a DUI in Cary.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Erie3757
Nationwide3762
GEICO4169
Liberty Mutual4169
Safeco4576
Travelers4576
Direct Auto4677
Dairyland4779
Allstate4982
Progressive5186
National General60101
State Farm60101
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Midvale Home & Auto

While rates start to decrease at age 35, you may see your rates rise in your 70s. Age-related conditions tend to impair one’s driving abilities, which means older drivers are at a higher risk of getting into an accident.

Senior drivers in Cary pay an average of $80 for full-coverage car insurance and $45 for a liability-only policy. Below, you’ll find the cheapest car insurance options for senior drivers in Cary.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Nationwide2845
Erie2943
GEICO3351
Liberty Mutual3488
Direct Auto3671
Travelers3654
Progressive3756
Dairyland38228
Safeco3967
Allstate4061
State Farm4771
National General4992
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Midvale Home & Auto

With less experience on the road, teenage drivers are a greater liability to insurers than other age groups. As a result, young drivers may see higher rates on their policy. Cary teens face average monthly rates of $148 for full coverage and $83 for liability-only insurance.

But teen drivers can lower costs by staying on their parent’s insurance policy, driving a safe car, and getting a good student discount. Below, you’ll also find a list of the cheapest car insurance companies in Cary for teenagers.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Nationwide5995
GEICO6093
Erie6494
Liberty Mutual65168
Dairyland71422
Safeco76131
Travelers76114
Direct Auto79156
Allstate81124
Progressive86130
State Farm96145
National General108201
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cary car insurance quotes by credit tier

Auto insurance companies in North Carolina can use your credit history when determining your premiums.[4]

An excellent or good credit score indicates you’re less likely to file a claim. As a result, you may see lower rates on your policy compared to people with poor credit scores

Take a look at the average monthly cost of car insurance policies in Cary based on various credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Cary?

Cary drivers pay an average of $74 per month for car insurance, only slightly lower than North Carolina’s average of $82 but much lower than the national average of $158 per month.

More cities in North Carolina

A city’s population density, crime rates, and accident rates can influence its average cost. For instance, Cary drivers may see cheaper car insurance rates than many cities in North Carolina due to its small population, as illustrated in the table below.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Asheville$44$71
Chapel Hill$45$101
Charlotte$75$140
Durham$56$118
Fayetteville$68$124
Greensboro$62$101
Greenville$61$111
High Point$61$97
Jacksonville$58$86
Raleigh$61$116
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cary car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Cary.

  • How much is car insurance in Cary?

    On average, car insurance in Cary costs $285 per month for full coverage and $131 for liability-only insurance. Your premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Cary?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Cary, at $74 for liability-only coverage. Cary drivers can also find cheap rates from Sun Coast and Mercury, which have liability rates of $82 and $99, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Cary?

    Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in Cary. All boast IQ Scores of above 4 out of 5 and have strong financial strength ratings. But the best car insurance company for you may differ, as everyone has unique insurance needs and financial situations. Always compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

  • How much is car insurance per month in NC?

    Car insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $82 per month. Drivers pay $56 for liability coverage and $108 for full coverage. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.

  • Why is car insurance so cheap in North Carolina?

    Car insurance is cheap on average in North Carolina primarily due to its rural population and low traffic rates. However, in large or coastal North Carolina cities, rates will be more expensive due to the increased likelihood of accidents and weather damage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. World Population Review. "North Carolina Cities by Population (2023)."
  2. North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. North Carolina Department of Insurance. "A Consumer's Guide to Insurance Companies' Use of Credit Information."
