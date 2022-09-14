Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Cary can expect to pay an average of $74 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are barely lower than North Carolina’s monthly average of $82 but much cheaper than the national average of $158 per month.
Cary is home to nearly 180,000 people — about 62% less than Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina.[1] Cary’s comparatively smaller population is likely why drivers in this city may pay lower rates than drivers in surrounding areas.
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are the cheapest car insurance companies for Cary residents.
North Carolina is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Insurers in North Carolina can use your credit history when determining your rates.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Cary
The best car insurance companies will depend on your situation and unique needs. But if you’re looking for reputable and affordable insurers in Cary, you can start with these companies. Insurify bases these rates on state-level premium data.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Best insurer for people with a poor driving record: Nationwide
4.3
JD Power
815
Liability Only
$37/mo
Full Coverage
$59/mo
A moving violation can cause your rates to increase significantly. Drivers with blemishes on their record should check out Nationwide. It offers affordable insurance coverage for people with past incidents and has good customer service.
Ventajas
Pay-per-mile coverage available
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
More affordable options for North Carolinians with a clean driving record
Best insurer for teens and young drivers: State Farm
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$60/mo
Full Coverage
$90/mo
Car insurance for teens and young drivers can be very costly. State Farm can help lower costs through various saving opportunities, including its good student discount and Steer Clear program.
Ventajas
More than a century of experience in the insurance industry
Above-average J.D. Power claim satisfaction rating
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$46/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
The state of North Carolina is home to nearly 290,000 military-affiliated members across 14 different installations. USAA is known for its excellent customer service, competitive rates, and benefits tailored to military members’ needs.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction
Savings of 30% possible via SafePilot program
Contras
No 24/7 customer service
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, and their immediate family members
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cary
Your age, location, and driving record are a few factors that influence your car insurance costs. If your premiums are high, you have a few ways to save money on your insurance bill:
Shop around. Comparison shopping is one of the best ways to find the lowest rates for your needed coverages. The Insurance Information Institute recommends comparing quotes from at least three insurance companies.
Drive safely. Safe driving lowers the likelihood of speeding tickets and at-fault accidents. Drivers with clean driving records typically see better rates on their auto policy.
Seek discounts. Insurance discounts exist for virtually everyone. It’s a good idea to check your insurer’s website or talk to an insurance agent to see which savings you qualify for.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cary: Midvale Home & Auto
If you’re at fault in an accident, your liability-only car insurance policy will pay for the other person’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs. However, it won’t cover your own injuries and vehicle damages — you’ll need full-coverage car insurance for that.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Cary is Midvale Home & Auto, with premiums that start at $32 per month.
The table below shows more cheap car insurance companies for liability-only insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
32
Erie
37
Nationwide
37
GEICO
41
Liberty Mutual
41
State Auto
44
Safeco
45
Travelers
45
Direct Auto
46
Dairyland
47
Allstate
49
Progressive
51
National General
60
State Farm
60
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cary: Erie
Consider getting a full-coverage insurance policy if you drive frequently, drive in a high-risk area, or own a high-value or new car. Liability-only coverage may be enough if you drive an inexpensive car infrequently.
The average cost of a full-coverage policy in Cary is $95. Below is a list of the most affordable car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Erie
55
Nationwide
59
Midvale Home & Auto
62
GEICO
63
Travelers
67
Allstate
75
Progressive
77
Safeco
78
State Auto
83
State Farm
90
Direct Auto
91
Liberty Mutual
106
National General
112
Dairyland
278
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
North Carolina is a tort state. This means if you cause an accident, your liability insurance will kick in to pay for the other party’s damages and medical expenses. You must carry the minimum required liability insurance in North Carolina, as illustrated in the table below:[2]
For instance, North Carolina drivers with an at-fault accident see rates roughly 40% higher than people with a clean record. Fortunately, high-risk drivers have options for affordable car insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Midvale Home & Auto
A speeding ticket indicates you’ve engaged in risky driving. To offset the risk, insurance companies may increase your rates.
The average monthly cost of car insurance for Cary drivers with a speeding ticket is $143 for full coverage and $80 for liability only. But drivers with speeding tickets on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $${AUTO_CHEAPEST_LIABILITY_CITY_NC_CARY_PRICE_1_HAS-TICKET}.
The following table displays the most budget-friendly car insurance options tailored for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Erie
37
54
Nationwide
37
49
GEICO
41
54
Liberty Mutual
41
58
Safeco
45
64
Travelers
45
60
Direct Auto
46
63
Dairyland
47
64
Allstate
49
65
Progressive
51
70
National General
60
80
State Farm
60
78
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Midvale Home & Auto
An at-fault accident shows insurance companies that you have a higher likelihood of causing a future accident. As a result, your insurance policy may be more expensive.
Drivers with at-fault accidents on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $${AUTO_CHEAPEST_LIABILITY_CITY_NC_CARY_PRICE_1_HAS-ACCIDENT}. On average, though, they pay monthly rates of $151 for full coverage and $84 for liability-only insurance in Cary.
Below are the most affordable car insurance companies in Cary for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Erie
37
56
Nationwide
37
53
GEICO
41
58
Liberty Mutual
41
62
Safeco
45
69
Travelers
45
64
Direct Auto
46
67
Dairyland
47
68
Allstate
49
69
Progressive
51
75
National General
60
86
State Farm
60
84
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Midvale Home & Auto
A DUI is a serious offense, and you may have to carry SR-22 insurance if you’re convicted of one. Many insurance companies don’t even offer coverage to high-risk drivers, and if they do, you’ll likely see your rates spike.
A DUI pushes Cary drivers’ average monthly insurance costs to $172 for full coverage and $96 for liability. Drivers with DUIs on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $${AUTO_CHEAPEST_LIABILITY_CITY_NC_CARY_PRICE_1_HAS-DUI} in Cary.
The car insurance companies below offer the best rates for drivers with a DUI in Cary.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Erie
37
57
Nationwide
37
62
GEICO
41
69
Liberty Mutual
41
69
Safeco
45
76
Travelers
45
76
Direct Auto
46
77
Dairyland
47
79
Allstate
49
82
Progressive
51
86
National General
60
101
State Farm
60
101
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Midvale Home & Auto
While rates start to decrease at age 35, you may see your rates rise in your 70s. Age-related conditions tend to impair one’s driving abilities, which means older drivers are at a higher risk of getting into an accident.
Senior drivers in Cary pay an average of $80 for full-coverage car insurance and $45 for a liability-only policy. Below, you’ll find the cheapest car insurance options for senior drivers in Cary.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Nationwide
28
45
Erie
29
43
GEICO
33
51
Liberty Mutual
34
88
Direct Auto
36
71
Travelers
36
54
Progressive
37
56
Dairyland
38
228
Safeco
39
67
Allstate
40
61
State Farm
47
71
National General
49
92
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Midvale Home & Auto
With less experience on the road, teenage drivers are a greater liability to insurers than other age groups. As a result, young drivers may see higher rates on their policy. Cary teens face average monthly rates of $148 for full coverage and $83 for liability-only insurance.
But teen drivers can lower costs by staying on their parent’s insurance policy, driving a safe car, and getting a good student discount. Below, you’ll also find a list of the cheapest car insurance companies in Cary for teenagers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Nationwide
59
95
GEICO
60
93
Erie
64
94
Liberty Mutual
65
168
Dairyland
71
422
Safeco
76
131
Travelers
76
114
Direct Auto
79
156
Allstate
81
124
Progressive
86
130
State Farm
96
145
National General
108
201
Cary car insurance quotes by credit tier
Auto insurance companies in North Carolina can use your credit history when determining your premiums.[4]
Take a look at the average monthly cost of car insurance policies in Cary based on various credit tiers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Cary?
Cary drivers pay an average of $74 per month for car insurance, only slightly lower than North Carolina’s average of $82 but much lower than the national average of $158 per month.
More cities in North Carolina
A city’s population density, crime rates, and accident rates can influence its average cost. For instance, Cary drivers may see cheaper car insurance rates than many cities in North Carolina due to its small population, as illustrated in the table below.
Cary car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Cary.
How much is car insurance in Cary?
On average, car insurance in Cary costs $285 per month for full coverage and $131 for liability-only insurance. Your premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Cary?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Cary, at $74 for liability-only coverage. Cary drivers can also find cheap rates from Sun Coast and Mercury, which have liability rates of $82 and $99, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Cary?
Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in Cary. All boast IQ Scores of above 4 out of 5 and have strong financial strength ratings. But the best car insurance company for you may differ, as everyone has unique insurance needs and financial situations. Always compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
How much is car insurance per month in NC?
Car insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $82 per month. Drivers pay $56 for liability coverage and $108 for full coverage. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Why is car insurance so cheap in North Carolina?
Car insurance is cheap on average in North Carolina primarily due to its rural population and low traffic rates. However, in large or coastal North Carolina cities, rates will be more expensive due to the increased likelihood of accidents and weather damage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Alani Asis es redactora independiente de finanzas personales con casi tres años de experiencia en la creación de contenidos. Ha publicado titulares en publicaciones y marcas destacadas como Insider, Fortune y LendingTree, entre otros. El objetivo de Alani es hacer que las finanzas personales sean accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos, comprensibles y digestibles.
