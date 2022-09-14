Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Conveniently located on I-59/20, Meridian is known as the Queen City due to its rich history, vibrant community, and thriving economy. Meridian drivers pay slightly more for car insurance than the state average, possibly due to the fact that its motor vehicle theft numbers are higher than those in nearby Mississippi cities.[1]
The average cost of car insurance in Meridian is $70 per month for liability insurance and $184 per month for full coverage. Fortunately, many reputable car insurance companies offer affordable policies in Meridian, so comparing rates could help drivers find affordable coverage.
Datos Breves
Meridian drivers pay an average of $2,206 per year for full-coverage insurance.
Drivers in Meridian with good and excellent credit can land lower rates than drivers with poor credit.
To zero in on the right car insurance policy in Meridian, consider your budget, driving record, and personal needs. Here are a few of the best car insurance companies in Meridian to help you start your search for the right coverage.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Progressive
3.9
$116
$59
Young drivers
USAA
4.5
$72
$37
Military members and veterans
Bristol West
2.2
$241
$113
High-risk drivers
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$111/mo
Many students and young people attend Meridian Senior High School and colleges like Meridian Community College and Mississippi State University-Meridian. Progressive offers great deals for these young drivers through discounts like the good student discount, distant driver student, and teen driver discount.
Ventajas
Advertises many discounts for students
Snapshot telematics program rewards safe driving
Contras
No anti-theft device discount advertised
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo
Meridian supports veterans in the area through the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation. Veterans and military members can save money on car insurance with USAA, which focuses on serving the military community through insurance products and financial services.
Ventajas
Potential savings of up to 30% via the SafePilot usage-based insurance program
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$109/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$228/mo
In 2021, Mississippi had 26.2 car accident deaths per 100,000 registered vehicles.[2] Drivers in Meridian who cause car accidents and have other traffic violations on their records like speeding tickets and DUIs may find insurance coverage with Bristol West, which caters to high-risk drivers.
It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
Terence - April 20, 2024
Verified
Poor
Their prices are too high.
Barry - April 1, 2024
Verified
Terrific
Absolutely great.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Meridian
It takes time and effort to find cheap car insurance rates in Meridian. You’ll need to shop around, get free quotes, and compare your coverage options at different car insurance companies. Here are a few other tips that can help you find affordable coverage:
Look for discounts. Most of the top car insurance companies offer various discounts that can lower your car insurance costs. Visit an insurance carrier’s website or consult an insurance agent to learn about which discounts you might qualify for.
Take a defensive driving course. Some insurers reward drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course with lower premiums. You might be able to take a course online and get a cheaper rate.
Bundle insurance. If you combine your car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or another type of insurance, you can potentially save some money on your auto insurance premiums.
Drive responsibly. A driving record with incidents like speeding tickets and DUIs can lead to higher car insurance rates. Drive safely and maintain a clean driving record so you can score the best deal.
Find Car Insurance in Meridian, Mississippi
Liability rates start at $34 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Meridian: State Farm
Mississippi law requires drivers to purchase and maintain liability car insurance. This type of policy helps pay for the other driver’s property damage and medical expenses after an at-fault accident. Because of its limited coverage, liability-only coverage is often the cheapest car insurance available.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Meridian is State Farm, with rates of $34 per month.
Here’s a look at the cheapest average quotes for liability-only auto policies in Meridian.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
34
USAA
35
Safeco
54
Allstate
55
GAINSCO
55
Progressive
56
Nationwide
57
GEICO
58
National General
63
Travelers
66
Shelter
85
Clearcover
88
Direct Auto
90
Liberty Mutual
90
Foremost
94
Dairyland
100
Midvale Home & Auto
100
Bristol West
109
The General
129
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Meridian: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Meridian and usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. It covers more situations and incidents, so it’s usually more expensive than a liability-only policy.
If you finance or lease your car, your lender or lessor may require full-coverage car insurance to protect against financial losses from vehicle damages.
The average cost of full coverage in Meridian is $184 per month, but you may find cheaper rates with the insurance companies in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
67
USAA
69
Safeco
107
Allstate
110
Progressive
111
GEICO
116
Nationwide
118
Travelers
123
Clearcover
148
National General
151
GAINSCO
156
State Auto
167
Shelter
170
Midvale Home & Auto
180
Liberty Mutual
183
Direct Auto
188
Bristol West
228
Foremost
235
The General
241
Dairyland
242
Car insurance requirements in Mississippi
Mississippi is an at-fault, or tort, state, meaning the driver who causes a car accident is responsible for paying for the damages and medical bills of the other involved parties, typically through their liability auto policy. Drivers in Meridian must show proof of insurance to avoid fines and other consequences.
Here are Mississippi’s minimum car insurance requirements:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While liability-only insurance is the cheapest option, you might benefit from optional car insurance to protect you financially in different situations. Here are several policies you might want to explore for more protection as a driver in Meridian:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage may apply after your vehicle gets damaged in non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, and fire.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re involved in an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of fault.
Here’s an overview of the average cost of car insurance in Meridian, based on driving history.
Find Car Insurance in Meridian, MS
Rates start at $44 per month for drivers with motor vehicle violations
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding can impair your ability to react quickly and avoid accidents. That’s why Meridian drivers with speeding tickets face higher car insurance costs. The overall average cost of car insurance in the city for drivers with a speeding ticket is $195 per month.
The table below shows the cheapest liability-only auto policies for Meridian residents with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
34
45
USAA
35
47
Safeco
54
78
Allstate
55
74
GAINSCO
55
72
Progressive
56
78
Nationwide
57
77
GEICO
58
78
National General
63
85
Travelers
66
90
Shelter
85
125
Clearcover
88
127
Direct Auto
90
124
Liberty Mutual
90
130
Dairyland
100
139
Bristol West
109
149
The General
129
179
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
In 2021, Mississippi reported 772 car accident fatalities.[4] If you cause a car accident, car insurance companies view you as a greater risk on the road and likely charge you more expensive premiums.
The total average cost of car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Meridian is $203 per month, but you may be able to find cheap liability rates with the companies in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
34
48
USAA
35
50
Safeco
54
83
Allstate
55
78
GAINSCO
55
77
Progressive
56
82
Nationwide
57
81
GEICO
58
82
National General
63
91
Travelers
66
95
Shelter
85
131
Clearcover
88
147
Direct Auto
90
131
Liberty Mutual
90
136
Dairyland
100
145
Bristol West
109
154
The General
129
189
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Mississippi reported 6,665 DUI arrests in 2021.[5] The Magnolia State takes DUIs very seriously and imposes consequences like costly fines and jail time. A DUI can also increase car insurance rates and require an SR-22 insurance form.
On average, drivers with a DUI pay $57 per month for liability car insurance in Meridian.
The table below shows the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates for drivers with a DUI in Meridian.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
34
57
USAA
35
59
Safeco
54
90
Allstate
55
92
GAINSCO
55
92
Progressive
56
94
Nationwide
57
96
GEICO
58
97
National General
63
106
Travelers
66
111
Shelter
85
134
Clearcover
88
147
Direct Auto
90
151
Liberty Mutual
90
151
Foremost
94
158
Dairyland
100
168
Bristol West
109
183
The General
129
216
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Because senior drivers have higher fatality rates in car accidents than younger drivers, their car insurance premiums tend to be more expensive.[6] Average rates typically decrease at age 35 and increase a bit again around age 70, but seniors still typically have lower-than-average rates at $91 per month in Meridian.
Senior drivers may be able to find cheap car insurance rates in Meridian with the companies in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
24
48
USAA
26
51
Progressive
37
74
Nationwide
40
82
Allstate
41
83
GAINSCO
42
120
GEICO
43
86
Safeco
43
85
National General
48
114
Travelers
48
90
Shelter
57
115
Direct Auto
65
135
Liberty Mutual
69
140
Dairyland
75
182
Clearcover
77
129
Bristol West
82
171
The General
98
184
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Due to their limited experience and knowledge while behind the wheel, teens and young drivers in Meridian tend to pay higher car insurance rates. On average, they pay $278 per month for car insurance in the city. However, they can save on a policy by staying on their parent’s auto policy and taking advantage of a good student discount.
This table shows the cheapest car insurance for teen drivers in Meridian.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
65
129
USAA
65
128
GEICO
103
207
Allstate
108
216
Safeco
108
213
Nationwide
109
226
GAINSCO
110
312
Progressive
112
222
National General
133
318
Travelers
133
247
Shelter
164
328
Liberty Mutual
170
347
Clearcover
175
295
Dairyland
183
443
Direct Auto
183
382
Foremost
187
468
Bristol West
204
426
The General
233
436
Find Car Insurance in Meridian
Get personalized auto quotes from top companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Meridian car insurance quotes by credit tier
Unlike some states, Mississippi allows car insurance companies to consider credit when underwriting policies and determining rates.[7] Because insurers believe drivers with good and excellent credit are less likely to file claims, they often offer them the lowest premiums.
A Meridian driver with excellent credit will pay an average of $170 per month, while someone with poor credit can expect an average of $302 per month.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Meridian?
Car insurance premiums for full-coverage policies in Meridian are a bit higher than the national average. It’s important to understand that rates can vary by ZIP code and city within Mississippi as a result of differences in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and other factors. For example, the average cost of car insurance is cheaper in Meridian than in Jackson.
More cities in Mississippi
Here’s a look at the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Meridian compared to other cities in Mississippi.
Meridian car insurance FAQs
Check out this guide on shopping for car insurance, and read the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Meridian below.
How much is car insurance in Meridian?
The average cost of car insurance in Meridian is $70 per month for liability insurance and $184 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Meridian?
State Farm, USAA, and Safeco are the cheapest car insurance companies in Meridian, with liability rates as low as $34, $35, and $54 per month, respectively.
But what’s cheapest for your neighbor or friend may not be cheapest for you, as rates vary depending on driver profile. That’s why it’s important to compare car insurance quotes with multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best price for the coverage you need.
What are the best car insurance companies in Meridian?
Some of the best car insurance companies Insurify identified in Meridian are Progressive, USAA, and Bristol West. These auto insurers cater to specific driver profiles or offer low average rates to drivers.
What is the minimum car insurance for the state of Mississippi?
Mississippi requires drivers to purchase and carry 25/50/25 minimum car insurance. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
Is Mississippi car insurance expensive?
Car insurance isn’t expensive in Mississippi compared to the national average. The average overall cost of car insurance in Mississippi is $136 per month, while the national average is $158 per month.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
