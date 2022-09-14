>Seguros de Autos>Mississippi

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Meridian, Mississippi (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Meridian, with liability rates of $34 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.

Conveniently located on I-59/20, Meridian is known as the Queen City due to its rich history, vibrant community, and thriving economy. Meridian drivers pay slightly more for car insurance than the state average, possibly due to the fact that its motor vehicle theft numbers are higher than those in nearby Mississippi cities.[1]

The average cost of car insurance in Meridian is $70 per month for liability insurance and $184 per month for full coverage. Fortunately, many reputable car insurance companies offer affordable policies in Meridian, so comparing rates could help drivers find affordable coverage.

Datos Breves

  • Meridian drivers pay an average of $2,206 per year for full-coverage insurance.

  • Drivers in Meridian with good and excellent credit can land lower rates than drivers with poor credit.

  • If you need help with car insurance in Meridian, you can call the toll-free Mississippi Insurance Department Consumer Help Line at 1 (800) 562-2957.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Meridian 

To zero in on the right car insurance policy in Meridian, consider your budget, driving record, and personal needs. Here are a few of the best car insurance companies in Meridian to help you start your search for the right coverage.

Progressive3.9$116$59Young drivers
USAA4.5$72$37Military members and veterans
Bristol West2.2$241$113High-risk drivers
Best insurer for young drivers: Progressive

Many students and young people attend Meridian Senior High School and colleges like Meridian Community College and Mississippi State University-Meridian. Progressive offers great deals for these young drivers through discounts like the good student discount, distant driver student, and teen driver discount.

Ventajas

  • Advertises many discounts  for students

  • Snapshot telematics program rewards safe driving

Contras

  • No anti-theft device discount advertised

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

Meridian supports veterans in the area through the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation. Veterans and military members can save money on car insurance with USAA, which focuses on serving the military community through insurance products and financial services. 

Ventajas

  • Potential savings of up to 30% via the SafePilot usage-based insurance program

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Contras

  • Only for military members and their families

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Bristol West

In 2021, Mississippi had 26.2 car accident deaths per 100,000 registered vehicles.[2] Drivers in Meridian who cause car accidents and have other traffic violations on their records like speeding tickets and DUIs may find insurance coverage with Bristol West, which caters to high-risk drivers.

Ventajas

  • Provides coverage for high-risk drivers

  • Can file an SR-22 on your behalf

Contras

  • Limited discounts advertised 

  • Higher average premium costs than competitors

Paul - April 21, 2024
Verified

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
Terence - April 20, 2024
Verified

Poor

Their prices are too high.
Barry - April 1, 2024
Verified

Terrific

Absolutely great.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Meridian

It takes time and effort to find cheap car insurance rates in Meridian. You’ll need to shop around, get free quotes, and compare your coverage options at different car insurance companies. Here are a few other tips that can help you find affordable coverage:

  • Look for discounts. Most of the top car insurance companies offer various discounts that can lower your car insurance costs. Visit an insurance carrier’s website or consult an insurance agent to learn about which discounts you might qualify for. 

  • Take a defensive driving course. Some insurers reward drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course with lower premiums. You might be able to take a course online and get a cheaper rate.

  • Bundle insurance. If you combine your car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or another type of insurance, you can potentially save some money on your auto insurance premiums.

  • Drive responsibly. A driving record with incidents like speeding tickets and DUIs can lead to higher car insurance rates. Drive safely and maintain a clean driving record so you can score the best deal.

Find Car Insurance in Meridian, Mississippi

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Meridian: State Farm

Mississippi law requires drivers to purchase and maintain liability car insurance. This type of policy helps pay for the other driver’s property damage and medical expenses after an at-fault accident. Because of its limited coverage, liability-only coverage is often the cheapest car insurance available. 

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Meridian is State Farm, with rates of $34 per month.

Here’s a look at the cheapest average quotes for liability-only auto policies in Meridian. 

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm34
USAA35
Safeco54
Allstate55
GAINSCO55
Progressive56
Nationwide57
GEICO58
National General63
Travelers66
Shelter85
Clearcover88
Direct Auto90
Liberty Mutual90
Foremost94
Dairyland100
Midvale Home & Auto100
Bristol West109
The General129
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Meridian: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Meridian and usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. It covers more situations and incidents, so it’s usually more expensive than a liability-only policy.

If you finance or lease your car, your lender or lessor may require full-coverage car insurance to protect against financial losses from vehicle damages.

The average cost of full coverage in Meridian is $184 per month, but you may find cheaper rates with the insurance companies in the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm67
USAA69
Safeco107
Allstate110
Progressive111
GEICO116
Nationwide118
Travelers123
Clearcover148
National General151
GAINSCO156
State Auto167
Shelter170
Midvale Home & Auto180
Liberty Mutual183
Direct Auto188
Bristol West228
Foremost235
The General241
Dairyland242
Estimate your Meridian car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

Mississippi is an at-fault, or tort, state, meaning the driver who causes a car accident is responsible for paying for the damages and medical bills of the other involved parties, typically through their liability auto policy. Drivers in Meridian must show proof of insurance to avoid fines and other consequences.

Here are Mississippi’s minimum car insurance requirements:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

While liability-only insurance is the cheapest option, you might benefit from optional car insurance to protect you financially in different situations. Here are several policies you might want to explore for more protection as a driver in Meridian:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage may apply after your vehicle gets damaged in non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, and fire. 

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re involved in an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage can save you from high out-of-pocket costs if a driver without car insurance or with insufficient coverage hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    If you can’t drive your vehicle because it needs repairs after a car accident, rental car reimbursement may pay for a rental car so you can get around.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance helps pay for emergency services, such as flat tire replacement, fuel delivery, and towing.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A few examples of incidents that can make you a high-risk driver and increase your car insurance rates are at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Meridian drivers with clean records usually pay the lowest premiums because car insurance companies view them as less risky. 

Here’s an overview of the average cost of car insurance in Meridian, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding can impair your ability to react quickly and avoid accidents. That’s why Meridian drivers with speeding tickets face higher car insurance costs. The overall average cost of car insurance in the city for drivers with a speeding ticket is $195 per month.

The table below shows the cheapest liability-only auto policies for Meridian residents with speeding tickets. 

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3445
USAA3547
Safeco5478
Allstate5574
GAINSCO5572
Progressive5678
Nationwide5777
GEICO5878
National General6385
Travelers6690
Shelter85125
Clearcover88127
Direct Auto90124
Liberty Mutual90130
Dairyland100139
Bristol West109149
The General129179
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2021, Mississippi reported 772 car accident fatalities.[4] If you cause a car accident, car insurance companies view you as a greater risk on the road and likely charge you more expensive premiums.

The total average cost of car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Meridian is $203 per month, but you may be able to find cheap liability rates with the companies in the table below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3448
USAA3550
Safeco5483
Allstate5578
GAINSCO5577
Progressive5682
Nationwide5781
GEICO5882
National General6391
Travelers6695
Shelter85131
Clearcover88147
Direct Auto90131
Liberty Mutual90136
Dairyland100145
Bristol West109154
The General129189
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Mississippi reported 6,665 DUI arrests in 2021.[5] The Magnolia State takes DUIs very seriously and imposes consequences like costly fines and jail time. A DUI can also increase car insurance rates and require an SR-22 insurance form

On average, drivers with a DUI pay $57 per month for liability car insurance in Meridian.

The table below shows the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates for drivers with a DUI in Meridian.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3457
USAA3559
Safeco5490
Allstate5592
GAINSCO5592
Progressive5694
Nationwide5796
GEICO5897
National General63106
Travelers66111
Shelter85134
Clearcover88147
Direct Auto90151
Liberty Mutual90151
Foremost94158
Dairyland100168
Bristol West109183
The General129216
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Because senior drivers have higher fatality rates in car accidents than younger drivers, their car insurance premiums tend to be more expensive.[6] Average rates typically decrease at age 35 and increase a bit again around age 70, but seniors still typically have lower-than-average rates at $91 per month in Meridian.

Senior drivers may be able to find cheap car insurance rates in Meridian with the companies in the table below.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2448
USAA2651
Progressive3774
Nationwide4082
Allstate4183
GAINSCO42120
GEICO4386
Safeco4385
National General48114
Travelers4890
Shelter57115
Direct Auto65135
Liberty Mutual69140
Dairyland75182
Clearcover77129
Bristol West82171
The General98184
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Due to their limited experience and knowledge while behind the wheel, teens and young drivers in Meridian tend to pay higher car insurance rates. On average, they pay $278 per month for car insurance in the city. However, they can save on a policy by staying on their parent’s auto policy and taking advantage of a good student discount.

This table shows the cheapest car insurance for teen drivers in Meridian.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm65129
USAA65128
GEICO103207
Allstate108216
Safeco108213
Nationwide109226
GAINSCO110312
Progressive112222
National General133318
Travelers133247
Shelter164328
Liberty Mutual170347
Clearcover175295
Dairyland183443
Direct Auto183382
Foremost187468
Bristol West204426
The General233436
Meridian car insurance quotes by credit tier

Unlike some states, Mississippi allows car insurance companies to consider credit when underwriting policies and determining rates.[7] Because insurers believe drivers with good and excellent credit are less likely to file claims, they often offer them the lowest premiums. 

A Meridian driver with excellent credit will pay an average of $170 per month, while someone with poor credit can expect an average of $302 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Meridian?

Car insurance premiums for full-coverage policies in Meridian are a bit higher than the national average. It’s important to understand that rates can vary by ZIP code and city within Mississippi as a result of differences in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and other factors. For example, the average cost of car insurance is cheaper in Meridian than in Jackson.

More cities in Mississippi

Here’s a look at the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Meridian compared to other cities in Mississippi.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Columbus$68$187
Hattiesburg$82$185
Jackson$88$224
Madison$77$205
Oxford$65$167
Southaven$87$215
Tupelo$72$177
Meridian car insurance FAQs

Check out this guide on shopping for car insurance, and read the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Meridian below.

  • How much is car insurance in Meridian?

    The average cost of car insurance in Meridian is $70 per month for liability insurance and $184 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Meridian?

    State Farm, USAA, and Safeco are the cheapest car insurance companies in Meridian, with liability rates as low as $34, $35, and $54 per month, respectively.

    But what’s cheapest for your neighbor or friend may not be cheapest for you, as rates vary depending on driver profile. That’s why it’s important to compare car insurance quotes with multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best price for the coverage you need. 

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Meridian?

    Some of the best car insurance companies Insurify identified in Meridian are Progressive, USAA, and Bristol West. These auto insurers cater to specific driver profiles or offer low average rates to drivers.

  • What is the minimum car insurance for the state of Mississippi?

    Mississippi requires drivers to purchase and carry 25/50/25 minimum car insurance. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

  • Is Mississippi car insurance expensive?

    Car insurance isn’t expensive in Mississippi compared to the national average. The average overall cost of car insurance in Mississippi is $136 per month, while the national average is $158 per month.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Federal Bureau of Investigation. "Crime Data Explorer."
  2. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "State by state."
  3. Mississippi Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance."
  4. III. "Facts + Statistics: Highway safety."
  5. Mississippi Office of Highway Safety. "Annual Report Federal Fiscal Year 2021."
  6. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts 2021: Older people."
  7. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Credit Scoring: How Does It Affect You?."
