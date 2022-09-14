Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. Having an incident on your driving record can cause your insurance to increase because insurers see you as a higher risk to insure. The amount your insurance will increase in Jackson depends on where you get insurance and the severity of the incident.

Jackson drivers with an incident on their record pay $230 per month for car insurance, on average. Some types of incidents have more of an effect on coverage than others. For instance, getting a driving under the influence (DUI) charge will likely result in non-renewal from most insurance companies.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

In Mississippi, a speeding ticket will stay on your driving record for three years. Having speeding tickets on your record can cause your insurance rates to increase, as it signals a higher level of risk to insurers. If you want to find cheap car insurance in Jackson, aim to keep your driving record as clean as possible.

The average monthly cost of coverage for a Jackson driver with a speeding ticket is $240. The following table has cheap auto insurance rates for drivers with a speeding ticket in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 42 56 USAA 43 58 Safeco 66 96 Allstate 68 91 GAINSCO 68 89 Progressive 69 96 Nationwide 70 95 GEICO 71 95 National General 77 104 Travelers 81 110 Shelter 105 155 Clearcover 108 156 Direct Auto 111 153 Liberty Mutual 111 160 Dairyland 122 169 Bristol West 134 183 The General 158 220 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause an accident and have to submit an insurance claim, your insurer will likely increase your car insurance premiums. In Mississippi, motor vehicle crashes are the number-one cause of injury-related death, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Mississippi also has one of the highest per-capita vehicle fatality rates in the country.[5]

On average, Jackson drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $250 per month for auto coverage. Here are the cheapest insurance companies for Jackson drivers with an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 42 59 USAA 43 61 Safeco 66 102 Allstate 68 96 GAINSCO 68 95 Progressive 69 101 Nationwide 70 100 GEICO 71 101 National General 77 111 Travelers 81 116 Shelter 105 162 Clearcover 108 180 Direct Auto 111 162 Liberty Mutual 111 168 Dairyland 122 176 Bristol West 134 190 The General 158 231 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Receiving a DUI charge can have serious consequences on your insurance premium. Your premiums will increase, and your insurance company may choose not to renew your insurance.

In Mississippi, a first-time DUI results in license suspension as well as mandatory completion of the Mississippi Alcohol Safety Education Program (MASEP) and SR-22 documentation as proof of insurance for three years.[6]

The average cost of car insurance for a Jackson driver with a past DUI is $281 per month. The following table has the lowest rates for drivers with a DUI in Jackson.