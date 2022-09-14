>Seguros de Autos>Mississippi

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Jackson, Mississippi (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Jackson, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $42 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.

Jackson drivers pay $156 per month for car insurance coverage, which exceeds the state average of $136 but is lower than the overall national average of $158. In addition to State Farm, the cheapest auto insurers in the city include USAA and Safeco.

The most populated city in Mississippi, Jackson is the capital of the state. More people condensed in one area often leads to more traffic and opportunities for car accidents, which can explain why average auto rates in Jackson cost more than the state average. To find the cheapest insurance for your needs, you should compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap auto coverage in Jackson.

Datos Breves

  • Jackson drivers pay $88 per month for liability coverage and $224 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Auto insurers in Mississippi can consider your credit history when determining premiums.

  • Mississippi is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for an accident must cover the costs of the other driver’s damages and injury.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Jackson

Insurance companies use different methodologies when determining rates, which results in varying costs. This is why it’s so important to compare information from multiple insurance companies before making a decision. The company that works best for you will depend on your specific financial situation and insurance needs.

Here are a few of the top insurers selling coverage in Jackson. The quotes in the table below reflect average rates in Mississippi.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$70$36Cheap rates
USAA4.5$72$37Veterans
Allstate4.2$114$58Discounts
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$83/mo

Founded in 1922 in Illinois, State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).[1] State Farm offers customers a variety of insurance types, including auto insurance, business insurance, and home insurance. It has some of the cheapest rates in Jackson.

Ventajas

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Variety of coverage options

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Increased rates for drivers with traffic violations

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$85/mo

USAA has been serving military members, veterans, and their families for more than 100 years. The company offers a variety of insurance products, banking services, and retirement solutions. Members can take advantage of several discounts and savings opportunities, including legacy discounts for customers whose parents have USAA auto insurance policies.

Ventajas

  • Savings of up to 30% possible via Safe Pilot safe driving program

  • Low premiums

Contras

  • Not available to non-military members

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$135/mo

Launched in 1931 under parent company Sears, Allstate has been insuring Americans for more than 90 years. Today, Allstate offers a variety of insurance products for people to insure vehicles, property, and life. Allstate offers many savings opportunities that help people save on coverage, including multi-vehicle, new-car, smart student, and bundling discounts.

Ventajas

  • Pay-per-mile option available

  • Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating of A+

Contras

  • Low customer satisfaction

  • Higher average quotes than some insurers

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jackson

Insurers use your age, driving record, ZIP code, the type of car drive, and more to determine the cost of your car insurance policy.

If you want to find the cheapest car insurance in Jackson, consider the following tips:

  • Compare multiple insurers. Different car insurance companies offer different rates. Comparing multiple insurance companies can help you find the most affordable option.

  • Maintain a good driving record. The better your driving record is, the cheaper your premium is likely to be. If you have multiple violations or an accident on your record, you look riskier to insurance companies, and as a result, you can expect to pay more.

  • Drive a safe vehicle. The type of car you drive factors into the price of insurance. Cars with high-quality safety equipment may qualify for discounts.[2]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jackson: State Farm

Almost every state requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. If you cause an auto accident, bodily injury liability covers the costs associated with any injuries you cause the other driver and their passengers. Property damage liability covers the damage to the other driver’s car or property.

Liability coverage in Jackson costs $88 per month, on average. The table below provides the cheapest monthly quotes for liability insurance in Jackson.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm42
USAA43
Safeco66
Allstate68
GAINSCO68
Progressive69
Nationwide70
GEICO71
National General77
Travelers81
Shelter105
Clearcover108
Direct Auto111
Liberty Mutual111
Foremost115
Dairyland122
Midvale Home & Auto122
Bristol West134
The General158
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jackson: State Farm

While liability-only insurance covers the other driver, full-coverage insurance also provides you with protection. A full-coverage policy typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. If you have an accident, it will cover the cost of damages to your vehicle, regardless of fault. It also covers damages not caused by a collision.

On average, Jackson drivers pay $224 per month for auto coverage. Below, you can compare the cheapest average monthly quotes for a full-coverage auto insurance policy in Jackson.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm83
USAA85
Safeco132
Allstate135
Progressive136
GEICO142
Nationwide146
Travelers151
Clearcover182
National General185
GAINSCO192
State Auto205
Shelter208
Midvale Home & Auto221
Liberty Mutual225
Direct Auto231
Bristol West281
Foremost289
The General296
Dairyland297
Estimate your Jackson car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

Mississippi law requires all drivers to maintain liability insurance and carry proof of insurance in the vehicle at all times. You can show proof of insurance by using a paper or electronic card, such as on your cell phone.

In Mississippi, you can meet the minimum coverage requirements in several ways, including:

  • Showing proof of liability insurance

  • Posting a bond for the minimum amounts

  • Making a cash or security deposit equal to the minimum requirements

For most people, maintaining the minimum amount of liability insurance is the best way to protect yourself financially if you have an accident. If law enforcement stops you, and you fail to produce your insurance card, you can face a penalty of $1,000 and a driving suspension for one year or until you show proof of insurance.[3]

Mississippi requires the following limits for liability coverage:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Drivers in Mississippi can also choose to purchase additional coverages, including the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for the cost of vehicle repairs following an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If someone steals your car, or you face vehicle damage from severe weather, vandalism, or fire, comprehensive insurance kicks in to cover repair and replacement costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Following an accident, this can pay for the medical expenses of you and your passengers up to a certain limit.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. Having an incident on your driving record can cause your insurance to increase because insurers see you as a higher risk to insure. The amount your insurance will increase in Jackson depends on where you get insurance and the severity of the incident.

Jackson drivers with an incident on their record pay $230 per month for car insurance, on average. Some types of incidents have more of an effect on coverage than others. For instance, getting a driving under the influence (DUI) charge will likely result in non-renewal from most insurance companies.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

In Mississippi, a speeding ticket will stay on your driving record for three years. Having speeding tickets on your record can cause your insurance rates to increase, as it signals a higher level of risk to insurers. If you want to find cheap car insurance in Jackson, aim to keep your driving record as clean as possible.

The average monthly cost of coverage for a Jackson driver with a speeding ticket is $240. The following table has cheap auto insurance rates for drivers with a speeding ticket in Jackson.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm4256
USAA4358
Safeco6696
Allstate6891
GAINSCO6889
Progressive6996
Nationwide7095
GEICO7195
National General77104
Travelers81110
Shelter105155
Clearcover108156
Direct Auto111153
Liberty Mutual111160
Dairyland122169
Bristol West134183
The General158220
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause an accident and have to submit an insurance claim, your insurer will likely increase your car insurance premiums. In Mississippi, motor vehicle crashes are the number-one cause of injury-related death, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Mississippi also has one of the highest per-capita vehicle fatality rates in the country.[5]

On average, Jackson drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $250 per month for auto coverage. Here are the cheapest insurance companies for Jackson drivers with an accident.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm4259
USAA4361
Safeco66102
Allstate6896
GAINSCO6895
Progressive69101
Nationwide70100
GEICO71101
National General77111
Travelers81116
Shelter105162
Clearcover108180
Direct Auto111162
Liberty Mutual111168
Dairyland122176
Bristol West134190
The General158231
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Receiving a DUI charge can have serious consequences on your insurance premium. Your premiums will increase, and your insurance company may choose not to renew your insurance.

In Mississippi, a first-time DUI results in license suspension as well as mandatory completion of the Mississippi Alcohol Safety Education Program (MASEP) and SR-22 documentation as proof of insurance for three years.[6]

The average cost of car insurance for a Jackson driver with a past DUI is $281 per month. The following table has the lowest rates for drivers with a DUI in Jackson.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm4270
USAA4372
Safeco66111
Allstate68114
GAINSCO68114
Progressive69116
Nationwide70117
GEICO71119
National General77129
Travelers81136
Shelter105166
Clearcover108181
Direct Auto111186
Liberty Mutual111186
Foremost115193
Dairyland122204
Bristol West134225
The General158265
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Your age can influence how much you pay for car insurance. Car insurance rates tend to start decreasing steadily for drivers around the age of 35. As many drivers enter their 50s, they tend to drive less and are more likely to follow the rules of the road, which results in cheap premiums.[7] However, around age 70, rates start to increase again to account for aging-related risk factors.

Senior drivers in Jackson pay an average of $111 per month for car insurance. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for senior drivers in Jackson.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm3060
USAA3263
Progressive4691
Nationwide49102
Allstate51101
GAINSCO52147
GEICO52105
Safeco53105
National General58140
Travelers59111
Shelter71140
Direct Auto80166
Liberty Mutual85172
Dairyland92224
Clearcover94159
Bristol West100210
The General121226
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Teenagers pay the highest car insurance rates by age group due to a lack of driving experience and an increased likelihood of demonstrating risky behavior. Young drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have the highest crash risk compared to any other age group. Fatal crashes for this age group are nearly three times as high as for drivers age 20 and older.[8]

Teenagers can earn lower average rates by following these tips:

  • Drive a safe car. Vehicles with high-quality safety equipment may qualify for a cheaper premium.

  • Look for student discounts. Many auto insurers offer good student discounts to students who maintain an average of “B” or better at school.

  • Enroll in a driver education course. Some insurance companies offer discounts for teen drivers who learned to drive through a driver’s education course.

On average, teenagers in the city pay $341 per month for car insurance. Here are the cheapest quotes for teen drivers in Jackson.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
USAA80158
State Farm81159
GEICO127253
Safeco132263
Allstate134265
Nationwide134280
GAINSCO136383
Progressive138272
National General162390
Travelers163303
Shelter202401
Liberty Mutual210426
Clearcover215363
Dairyland223543
Direct Auto225469
Foremost229576
Bristol West251525
The General286535
Jackson car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Mississippi, insurers can consider a driver’s credit-based insurance score to determine insurance premiums. Drivers with excellent or good credit-based insurance scores may have a better chance of qualifying for a better rate. People with poor insurance-based credit scores may pay higher rates. While the link between credit score and auto insurance might not seem obvious, studies have found that credit scores are useful predictors of risk for car insurance.

Here are the average monthly quotes for Jackson drivers by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Jackson?

With an average monthly rate of $156, car insurance in Jackson costs more than the state average of $136. Compared to other cities in Mississippi, Madison is the only city with a higher rate than Jackson.

Jackson has the largest population in Mississippi, which may partially explain the higher-than-average cost of insurance. More people in an area leads to more traffic, accidents, and filed claims, which can increase the cost of car insurance.

More cities in Mississippi

Drivers in other Mississippi cities tend to pay lower auto insurance rates than Jackson residents. But drivers in Madison and Southaven pay higher average premiums.

The table below shows average insurance quotes for cities in Mississippi.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Columbus$68$187
Hattiesburg$82$185
Madison$77$205
Meridian$70$184
Oxford$65$167
Southaven$87$215
Tupelo$72$177
Jackson car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information should help answer any of your remaining questions.

  • How much is car insurance in Jackson?

    The average cost of car insurance in Jackson is $156. Drivers in the city pay $88 per month for liability coverage and $224 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your premium will ultimately depend on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Jackson?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Jackson. Policyholders with State Farm pay $42 per month on average for liability coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Jackson?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Jackson. It earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, and high customer satisfaction from J.D. Power. Other top insurers include USAA and Allstate.

  • How much is full-coverage car insurance in Mississippi?

    The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Mississippi is $198 per month. In Jackson, drivers pay $224 per month for full coverage.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Mississippi?

    Mississippi drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

