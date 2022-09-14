Jessica es escritora independiente, investigadora profesional y madre de dos niños revoltosos. Se especializa en finanzas personales, mujeres y dinero, y educación financiera. A Jessica le fascina la psicología del dinero y lo que impulsa a la gente a tomar importantes decisiones financieras. Tiene una maestría en Psicología de la Investigación Cognitiva.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Jackson drivers pay $156 per month for car insurance coverage, which exceeds the state average of $136 but is lower than the overall national average of $158. In addition to State Farm, the cheapest auto insurers in the city include USAA and Safeco.
The most populated city in Mississippi, Jackson is the capital of the state. More people condensed in one area often leads to more traffic and opportunities for car accidents, which can explain why average auto rates in Jackson cost more than the state average. To find the cheapest insurance for your needs, you should compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap auto coverage in Jackson.
Datos Breves
Jackson drivers pay $88 per month for liability coverage and $224 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Auto insurers in Mississippi can consider your credit history when determining premiums.
Mississippi is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for an accident must cover the costs of the other driver’s damages and injury.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Jackson
Insurance companies use different methodologies when determining rates, which results in varying costs. This is why it’s so important to compare information from multiple insurance companies before making a decision. The company that works best for you will depend on your specific financial situation and insurance needs.
Here are a few of the top insurers selling coverage in Jackson. The quotes in the table below reflect average rates in Mississippi.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$42/mo
Full Coverage
$83/mo
Founded in 1922 in Illinois, State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).[1] State Farm offers customers a variety of insurance types, including auto insurance, business insurance, and home insurance. It has some of the cheapest rates in Jackson.
Ventajas
High rates of customer satisfaction
Variety of coverage options
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Increased rates for drivers with traffic violations
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
$85/mo
USAA has been serving military members, veterans, and their families for more than 100 years. The company offers a variety of insurance products, banking services, and retirement solutions. Members can take advantage of several discounts and savings opportunities, including legacy discounts for customers whose parents have USAA auto insurance policies.
Ventajas
Savings of up to 30% possible via Safe Pilot safe driving program
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$68/mo
Full Coverage
$135/mo
Launched in 1931 under parent company Sears, Allstate has been insuring Americans for more than 90 years. Today, Allstate offers a variety of insurance products for people to insure vehicles, property, and life. Allstate offers many savings opportunities that help people save on coverage, including multi-vehicle, new-car, smart student, and bundling discounts.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jackson
Insurers use your age, driving record, ZIP code, the type of car drive, and more to determine the cost of your car insurance policy.
If you want to find the cheapest car insurance in Jackson, consider the following tips:
Compare multiple insurers. Different car insurance companies offer different rates. Comparing multiple insurance companies can help you find the most affordable option.
Maintain a good driving record. The better your driving record is, the cheaper your premium is likely to be. If you have multiple violations or an accident on your record, you look riskier to insurance companies, and as a result, you can expect to pay more.
Drive a safe vehicle. The type of car you drive factors into the price of insurance. Cars with high-quality safety equipment may qualify for discounts.[2]
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jackson: State Farm
Almost every state requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. If you cause an auto accident, bodily injury liability covers the costs associated with any injuries you cause the other driver and their passengers. Property damage liability covers the damage to the other driver’s car or property.
Liability coverage in Jackson costs $88 per month, on average. The table below provides the cheapest monthly quotes for liability insurance in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
42
USAA
43
Safeco
66
Allstate
68
GAINSCO
68
Progressive
69
Nationwide
70
GEICO
71
National General
77
Travelers
81
Shelter
105
Clearcover
108
Direct Auto
111
Liberty Mutual
111
Foremost
115
Dairyland
122
Midvale Home & Auto
122
Bristol West
134
The General
158
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jackson: State Farm
While liability-only insurance covers the other driver, full-coverage insurance also provides you with protection. A full-coverage policy typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. If you have an accident, it will cover the cost of damages to your vehicle, regardless of fault. It also covers damages not caused by a collision.
On average, Jackson drivers pay $224 per month for auto coverage. Below, you can compare the cheapest average monthly quotes for a full-coverage auto insurance policy in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
83
USAA
85
Safeco
132
Allstate
135
Progressive
136
GEICO
142
Nationwide
146
Travelers
151
Clearcover
182
National General
185
GAINSCO
192
State Auto
205
Shelter
208
Midvale Home & Auto
221
Liberty Mutual
225
Direct Auto
231
Bristol West
281
Foremost
289
The General
296
Dairyland
297
Car insurance requirements in Mississippi
Mississippi law requires all drivers to maintain liability insurance and carry proof of insurance in the vehicle at all times. You can show proof of insurance by using a paper or electronic card, such as on your cell phone.
In Mississippi, you can meet the minimum coverage requirements in several ways, including:
Showing proof of liability insurance
Posting a bond for the minimum amounts
Making a cash or security deposit equal to the minimum requirements
For most people, maintaining the minimum amount of liability insurance is the best way to protect yourself financially if you have an accident. If law enforcement stops you, and you fail to produce your insurance card, you can face a penalty of $1,000 and a driving suspension for one year or until you show proof of insurance.[3]
Mississippi requires the following limits for liability coverage:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Drivers in Mississippi can also choose to purchase additional coverages, including the following:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for the cost of vehicle repairs following an accident, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
If someone steals your car, or you face vehicle damage from severe weather, vandalism, or fire, comprehensive insurance kicks in to cover repair and replacement costs.
Medical payments coverage
Following an accident, this can pay for the medical expenses of you and your passengers up to a certain limit.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. Having an incident on your driving record can cause your insurance to increase because insurers see you as a higher risk to insure. The amount your insurance will increase in Jackson depends on where you get insurance and the severity of the incident.
Jackson drivers with an incident on their record pay $230 per month for car insurance, on average. Some types of incidents have more of an effect on coverage than others. For instance, getting a driving under the influence (DUI) charge will likely result in non-renewal from most insurance companies.[4]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
In Mississippi, a speeding ticket will stay on your driving record for three years. Having speeding tickets on your record can cause your insurance rates to increase, as it signals a higher level of risk to insurers. If you want to find cheap car insurance in Jackson, aim to keep your driving record as clean as possible.
The average monthly cost of coverage for a Jackson driver with a speeding ticket is $240. The following table has cheap auto insurance rates for drivers with a speeding ticket in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
42
56
USAA
43
58
Safeco
66
96
Allstate
68
91
GAINSCO
68
89
Progressive
69
96
Nationwide
70
95
GEICO
71
95
National General
77
104
Travelers
81
110
Shelter
105
155
Clearcover
108
156
Direct Auto
111
153
Liberty Mutual
111
160
Dairyland
122
169
Bristol West
134
183
The General
158
220
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you cause an accident and have to submit an insurance claim, your insurer will likely increase your car insurance premiums. In Mississippi, motor vehicle crashes are the number-one cause of injury-related death, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Mississippi also has one of the highest per-capita vehicle fatality rates in the country.[5]
On average, Jackson drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $250 per month for auto coverage. Here are the cheapest insurance companies for Jackson drivers with an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
42
59
USAA
43
61
Safeco
66
102
Allstate
68
96
GAINSCO
68
95
Progressive
69
101
Nationwide
70
100
GEICO
71
101
National General
77
111
Travelers
81
116
Shelter
105
162
Clearcover
108
180
Direct Auto
111
162
Liberty Mutual
111
168
Dairyland
122
176
Bristol West
134
190
The General
158
231
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Receiving a DUI charge can have serious consequences on your insurance premium. Your premiums will increase, and your insurance company may choose not to renew your insurance.
In Mississippi, a first-time DUI results in license suspension as well as mandatory completion of the Mississippi Alcohol Safety Education Program (MASEP) and SR-22 documentation as proof of insurance for three years.[6]
The average cost of car insurance for a Jackson driver with a past DUI is $281 per month. The following table has the lowest rates for drivers with a DUI in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
42
70
USAA
43
72
Safeco
66
111
Allstate
68
114
GAINSCO
68
114
Progressive
69
116
Nationwide
70
117
GEICO
71
119
National General
77
129
Travelers
81
136
Shelter
105
166
Clearcover
108
181
Direct Auto
111
186
Liberty Mutual
111
186
Foremost
115
193
Dairyland
122
204
Bristol West
134
225
The General
158
265
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your age can influence how much you pay for car insurance. Car insurance rates tend to start decreasing steadily for drivers around the age of 35. As many drivers enter their 50s, they tend to drive less and are more likely to follow the rules of the road, which results in cheap premiums.[7] However, around age 70, rates start to increase again to account for aging-related risk factors.
Senior drivers in Jackson pay an average of $111 per month for car insurance. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for senior drivers in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
30
60
USAA
32
63
Progressive
46
91
Nationwide
49
102
Allstate
51
101
GAINSCO
52
147
GEICO
52
105
Safeco
53
105
National General
58
140
Travelers
59
111
Shelter
71
140
Direct Auto
80
166
Liberty Mutual
85
172
Dairyland
92
224
Clearcover
94
159
Bristol West
100
210
The General
121
226
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teenagers pay the highest car insurance rates by age group due to a lack of driving experience and an increased likelihood of demonstrating risky behavior. Young drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have the highest crash risk compared to any other age group. Fatal crashes for this age group are nearly three times as high as for drivers age 20 and older.[8]
Teenagers can earn lower average rates by following these tips:
Drive a safe car. Vehicles with high-quality safety equipment may qualify for a cheaper premium.
Look for student discounts. Many auto insurers offer good student discounts to students who maintain an average of “B” or better at school.
On average, teenagers in the city pay $341 per month for car insurance. Here are the cheapest quotes for teen drivers in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
80
158
State Farm
81
159
GEICO
127
253
Safeco
132
263
Allstate
134
265
Nationwide
134
280
GAINSCO
136
383
Progressive
138
272
National General
162
390
Travelers
163
303
Shelter
202
401
Liberty Mutual
210
426
Clearcover
215
363
Dairyland
223
543
Direct Auto
225
469
Foremost
229
576
Bristol West
251
525
The General
286
535
Jackson car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Mississippi, insurers can consider a driver’s credit-based insurance score to determine insurance premiums. Drivers with excellent or good credit-based insurance scores may have a better chance of qualifying for a better rate. People with poor insurance-based credit scores may pay higher rates. While the link between credit score and auto insurance might not seem obvious, studies have found that credit scores are useful predictors of risk for car insurance.
Here are the average monthly quotes for Jackson driversby credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Jackson?
With an average monthly rate of $156, car insurance in Jackson costs more than the state average of $136. Compared to other cities in Mississippi, Madison is the only city with a higher rate than Jackson.
Jackson has the largest population in Mississippi, which may partially explain the higher-than-average cost of insurance. More people in an area leads to more traffic, accidents, and filed claims, which can increase the cost of car insurance.
More cities in Mississippi
Drivers in other Mississippi cities tend to pay lower auto insurance rates than Jackson residents. But drivers in Madison and Southaven pay higher average premiums.
The table below shows average insurance quotes for cities in Mississippi.
Jackson car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information should help answer any of your remaining questions.
How much is car insurance in Jackson?
The average cost of car insurance in Jackson is $156. Drivers in the city pay $88 per month for liability coverage and $224 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your premium will ultimately depend on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Jackson?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Jackson. Policyholders with State Farm pay $42 per month on average for liability coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Jackson?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Jackson. It earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, and high customer satisfaction from J.D. Power. Other top insurers include USAA and Allstate.
How much is full-coverage car insurance in Mississippi?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Mississippi is $198 per month. In Jackson, drivers pay $224 per month for full coverage.
What is the minimum car insurance required in Mississippi?
Mississippi drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Jessica es escritora independiente, investigadora profesional y madre de dos niños revoltosos. Se especializa en finanzas personales, mujeres y dinero, y educación financiera. A Jessica le fascina la psicología del dinero y lo que impulsa a la gente a tomar importantes decisiones financieras. Tiene una maestría en Psicología de la Investigación Cognitiva.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.