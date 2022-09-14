Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
The average cost of liability car insurance in Richmond is $178 per month, which is similar to the Kentucky state average of $176. Insurance premiums in Richmond and the state of Kentucky typically exceed national average costs. The average monthly cost of liability insurance in the U.S. is $104.
Kentucky drivers may face higher insurance costs because the state has a higher risk of tornadoes than other areas of the country. Insurers adjust for increased risk of property damage by charging higher premiums.
Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Richmond, including how to compare quotes and coverage options.
Datos Breves
Kentucky is a no-fault state, so drivers must purchase basic personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.[1]
The cheapest car insurance companies in Richmond include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General.
On average, Richmond drivers pay $258 per month for full-coverage insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Richmond
When searching for car insurance, you should aim to find a company that offers excellent rates and coverage options that meet your needs.
The following insurers provide cost-effective options for drivers in the city, including teenagers and military personnel. The provided quotes reflect statewide average costs in Kentucky.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$120/mo
National General offers the cheapest full-coverage policy in Richmond, as well as affordable liability rates. The insurer offers standard coverages like comprehensive and collision insurance, as well as a plethora of policy add-ons to provide you with extra protection on the road.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo
With budget-friendly rates, excellent customer service, and discounts for student drivers, you can count on State Farm for your teenager’s car insurance policy. The company has good student, driver training, and student away-at-school discounts, as well as savings opportunities through its Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear programs.
Ventajas
Ranked higher than the industry average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$131/mo
Whether you’re an active or reserve military personnel, a veteran, or a family member, USAA offers exclusive benefits and discounts, specialized coverages, and user-friendly digital tools. Eligible members can save money with good driver, bundling, and loyalty discounts, as well as through the company’s safe driving program, USAA SafePilot.
Ventajas
Affordable premiums
Ranked higher than the industry average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Contras
Exclusively available to active military members, veterans, and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Richmond
Your insurance rates will vary based on several factors, including your location, age, driving history, credit, and more. You can expect your insurance rates to increase if you demonstrate a higher risk in one of these areas.
If you’re in the market for cheap car insurance in Richmond, the following tips can help you get the best rates on your policy:
Compare quotes. The Insurance Information Institute recommends gathering quotes from at least three insurers. Make sure the quotes you compare are for the same types of coverage for the most accurate comparisons.
Seek out discounts. Insurance companies offer deals for good driving, bundling insurance products, being a member of an affiliated group, and more. You can even stack discounts for additional savings on your policy.
Maintain a good driving record. Whether you have a speeding ticket or a DUI, incidents can cause your rates to increase substantially. Try to avoid incidents, as insurers offer the best rates to people with a clean driving record.
Increase your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible can lower your overall premiums. Be sure you can pay for the deductible so you can get coverage.
Drive a safe car. The type of car you drive can influence your rates. Insuring a motor vehicle with advanced safety features can qualify you for discounts or rate reductions.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Richmond: Auto-Owners
If you cause an accident, liability-only insurance covers the costs incurred by the other person’s property damage and bodily injury. Since this policy only covers the basics, you can expect your premiums to remain low, but you may face high out-of-pocket costs after filing a claim.[2]
On average, Richmond drivers pay $178 per month for liability insurance. Here are the cheapest companies offering liability-only coverage in Richmond.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
68
State Farm
71
National General
77
GEICO
80
Safeco
81
Allstate
103
Clearcover
105
State Auto
105
Travelers
114
Progressive
116
Liberty Mutual
117
Nationwide
151
CSAA
168
Bristol West
176
Shelter
184
The General
258
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Richmond: Auto-Owners
Liability-only insurance only covers the other party’s car repairs and medical costs if you’re at fault in an accident. Full-coverage policies handle the costs of your vehicle damages as well, regardless of fault.
A full-coverage policy includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage pays for your vehicle repairs after an accident, and a comprehensive auto policy will compensate you for losses and damages from theft, weather-related damages, and other non-collision incidents.
You may want a full-coverage policy if you drive frequently or live in a high-risk location. If you have a lease or loan on your car, your lender will likely require you to purchase this coverage.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Richmond is $258 per month. Here are the cheapest average rates for full-coverage insurance in Richmond.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
102
State Farm
106
GEICO
120
National General
120
Safeco
148
Clearcover
150
Allstate
155
Travelers
160
State Auto
171
Progressive
175
Nationwide
197
Liberty Mutual
217
CSAA
244
Shelter
277
Bristol West
337
The General
435
Car insurance requirements in Kentucky
Kentucky drivers must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[3]
Because Kentucky is a “choice no-fault state,” you must file a claim with your insurer after an accident, regardless of fault. Therefore, you must also obtain personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. Through your PIP coverage, your insurer will cover medical payments, lost wages, and more for you and your passengers following an accident.
Insurers associate incidents on your driving record with an increased likelihood of having an accident and filing a claim. Richmond drivers with a past incident pay an average of $232 per month for liability insurance.
Drivers with a clean record tend to earn the most affordable insurance rates.[4]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
If you exceed the speed limit and get pulled over, you’ll typically face an initial fine and an increase in your insurance rates. Other incidents can make your insurance rates increase more than a single speeding ticket.
On average, Richmond drivers with a speeding ticket pay $244 per month for liability insurance. Compare liability insurance quotes from several insurance companies below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
68
88
State Farm
71
88
National General
77
97
GEICO
80
100
Safeco
81
111
Allstate
103
129
Clearcover
105
143
Travelers
114
146
Progressive
116
152
Liberty Mutual
117
159
Nationwide
151
192
CSAA
168
219
Bristol West
176
226
Shelter
184
255
The General
258
337
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Without sufficient insurance coverage after an accident, you may have to pay out of pocket for vehicle repairs and medical expenses, depending on the accident. Additionally, an accident can result in a substantial increase in your premiums, particularly if you caused it.
But if you have an at-fault accident on your record, you can still find affordable coverage on your auto insurance policy. The average cost of liability car insurance for Richmond drivers with a past accident is $245 per month.
Here are some of the cheapest liability insurance rates in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
68
90
State Farm
71
91
National General
77
102
GEICO
80
104
Safeco
81
115
Allstate
103
134
Clearcover
105
163
Travelers
114
151
Progressive
116
157
Liberty Mutual
117
164
Nationwide
151
199
CSAA
168
232
Bristol West
176
229
Shelter
184
262
The General
258
348
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
A DUI can result in serious legal and financial consequences due to the severity of the offense. Insurers adjust rates for high-risk drivers and may even choose not to offer coverage in some cases.
On average, Richmond drivers with a DUI pay $280 per month for liability car insurance. The following insurance companies offer insurance to Richmond drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
68
106
State Farm
71
111
National General
77
120
GEICO
80
125
Safeco
81
127
Allstate
103
161
Clearcover
105
164
Travelers
114
178
Progressive
116
181
Liberty Mutual
117
183
Nationwide
151
236
CSAA
168
262
Bristol West
176
275
Shelter
184
270
The General
258
403
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
You can expect better auto rates as you age and have more experience behind the wheel. Rates decrease significantly between the ages of 25 and 35 and continue trending downward with age. But you may see a slight increase again around age 70, as age-related conditions can make senior drivers more susceptible to accidents on the road.
Senior drivers in Richmond pay $144 per month for liability insurance and $208 for full-coverage insurance, on average. The following auto insurers offer affordable coverage to senior drivers in Richmond.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
61
41
Auto-Owners
62
41
GEICO
75
50
National General
86
55
Progressive
90
60
Allstate
100
66
Travelers
101
72
Nationwide
110
85
Safeco
112
61
Clearcover
135
94
Liberty Mutual
144
77
Shelter
144
96
Bristol West
224
117
The General
310
184
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Insurers typically charge young drivers higher rates to offset the risk of their lack of driving experience. As such, teenagers generally pay the highest rates for auto insurance. Young drivers can earn better rates by staying on their parents’ policy, driving a safe vehicle, or earning good grades to get a policy discount.
Teens can also shop for insurance companies that offer competitive rates for their age group, such as the ones below. On average, teens in Richmond pay $327 per month for liability insurance and $474 for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
173
115
State Farm
185
124
GEICO
193
129
National General
232
149
Safeco
269
147
Clearcover
273
191
Allstate
278
184
Travelers
294
209
Progressive
320
212
Nationwide
344
264
Liberty Mutual
373
201
CSAA
419
288
Shelter
486
323
Bristol West
571
298
The General
710
421
Richmond car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies in Kentucky can use your credit history to assign your policy premiums. An excellent or good credit score indicates that you’re less likely to file a claim, which can result in lower rates. Meanwhile, a poor credit score indicates that you’re more likely to file a claim and can result in increased premiums.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Richmond?
Richmond drivers pay higher premiums than the national average rate of $104 per month for liability coverage and $213 for full coverage. Rates can vary by city and ZIP code within Kentucky, but drivers in the state pay $259 per month, on average, for full-coverage insurance and $176 for liability coverage.
Kentucky drivers face higher rates due to a risk of tornadoes in the area that increases the chance of property damage. And car insurance tends to cost more in no-fault states because each driver’s insurer must cover costs following an auto accident, regardless of fault.
Drivers in Kentucky cities with high crime rates and traffic congestion may pay higher premiums than Richmond drivers. For example, drivers in Louisville pay significantly higher rates for car insurance than in Richmond.
More cities in Kentucky
On average, drivers in Richmond pay $178 per month for liability car insurance and $258 for full-coverage insurance. Compare the average cost of car insurance for drivers in other Kentucky cities.
Richmond car insurance FAQs
Looking for the right amount of coverage from the best insurer for you can feel overwhelming. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding car insurance in Richmond.
How much is car insurance in Richmond?
On average, Richmond drivers pay $258 per month for full coverage and $178 for liability coverage. Your specific rate depends on your driving record, age, credit history, chosen coverage, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Richmond?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability insurance in Richmond, with a rate of $68 per month. State Farm and National General also offer cheap car insurance in Richmond, with respective monthly liability insurance rates of $71 and $77.
What are the best car insurance companies in Richmond?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Richmond, due to its Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and affordable coverage. Other top insurers include USAA, GEICO, and Auto-Owners.
What causes rates to increase in Kentucky?
Location-based factors like population, traffic congestion, crime rates, and weather can affect rates in different Kentucky cities and ZIP codes. Unfortunately, the state is prone to tornadoes, so insurers likely account for the added risk when determining premiums for Kentucky drivers.
Is Kentucky a no-fault state?
Yes. Kentucky is one of three “choice no-fault states.” This means drivers must purchase basic PIP coverage, and all drivers in the state have accepted tort rights — limitations on their rights to sue and be sued — unless rejected in writing and filed with the Kentucky Department of Insurance.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
