Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents can cause your rates to increase. As your risk as a driver increases, insurers adjust rates accordingly.

Insurers associate incidents on your driving record with an increased likelihood of having an accident and filing a claim. Richmond drivers with a past incident pay an average of $232 per month for liability insurance.

Drivers with a clean record tend to earn the most affordable insurance rates.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

If you exceed the speed limit and get pulled over, you’ll typically face an initial fine and an increase in your insurance rates. Other incidents can make your insurance rates increase more than a single speeding ticket.

On average, Richmond drivers with a speeding ticket pay $244 per month for liability insurance. Compare liability insurance quotes from several insurance companies below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 68 88 State Farm 71 88 National General 77 97 GEICO 80 100 Safeco 81 111 Allstate 103 129 Clearcover 105 143 Travelers 114 146 Progressive 116 152 Liberty Mutual 117 159 Nationwide 151 192 CSAA 168 219 Bristol West 176 226 Shelter 184 255 The General 258 337 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Without sufficient insurance coverage after an accident, you may have to pay out of pocket for vehicle repairs and medical expenses, depending on the accident. Additionally, an accident can result in a substantial increase in your premiums, particularly if you caused it.

But if you have an at-fault accident on your record, you can still find affordable coverage on your auto insurance policy. The average cost of liability car insurance for Richmond drivers with a past accident is $245 per month.

Here are some of the cheapest liability insurance rates in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 68 90 State Farm 71 91 National General 77 102 GEICO 80 104 Safeco 81 115 Allstate 103 134 Clearcover 105 163 Travelers 114 151 Progressive 116 157 Liberty Mutual 117 164 Nationwide 151 199 CSAA 168 232 Bristol West 176 229 Shelter 184 262 The General 258 348 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

A DUI can result in serious legal and financial consequences due to the severity of the offense. Insurers adjust rates for high-risk drivers and may even choose not to offer coverage in some cases.

On average, Richmond drivers with a DUI pay $280 per month for liability car insurance. The following insurance companies offer insurance to Richmond drivers with a DUI.