¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
SECURA is a Wisconsin-based insurer that provides coverage in 13 states. It was founded in 1900 and offers insurance products related to home, auto, business, nonprofit, farming, agriculture, and specialty purposes.
SECURA also offers discounts for policyholders, particularly those who purchase its home and auto bundle. SECURA can be a good choice for shoppers who want to bundle their home and auto insurance — the company only offers car insurance through its MILE-STONE home and auto bundle.
Datos Breves
SECURA has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best, indicating it’s well-positioned to pay policyholder claims.[1]
SECURA is a mutual insurance company, meaning its policyholders own the company.
The Green Masters Program has recognized SECURA for its sustainability efforts.
What is SECURA auto insurance?
SECURA Insurance Companies is a property-casualty company based in Neenah, Wisconsin. It has earned a multi-year place on Ward Group’s Top 50 carriers list. It also holds multiple awards for its workplace culture, from Great Place to Work, WELCOA, and “World’s Greatest!”
How does SECURA auto insurance work?
Instead of offering separate policies for car insurance, SECURA offers a standard bundle that includes auto insurance and homeowners insurance. Unfortunately, you can’t purchase either as a stand-alone policy, though an enhanced bundle is also available with more coverage options.
SECURA pros and cons
Pros
Home and auto insurance are available in a single policy premium
Accident Forgiveness and Glass Express programs included
Buyers get personalized service by working with local agencies
Contras
Available in only 13 states
Can’t purchase auto insurance separately
No mobile app
What is the average cost of SECURA auto insurance?
The premium you pay for coverage from SECURA will vary based on factors like your age, driving history, and location. But the average monthly quotes for SECURA coverage come in at $60 for liability-only coverage and $83 for full coverage.
These rates are significantly lower than those offered by some other insurers. Liability-only policies from Travelers average $131, while American Family quotes average $158. Similarly, GEICO’s quotes can range from $125 to $178 per month, depending on the extent of the coverage.
SECURA’s rates could be lower because of the inherent bundling discount of home and auto coverage in its model. In addition, SECURA customers are homeowners, usually are slightly older, married, and have solid credit scores, all of which can lower a person’s car insurance premium.
SECURA car insurance coverage
SECURA offers policies that meet and exceed the standard minimum car insurance coverage required in each state where it operates. Because SECURA offers a unique auto and homeowners insurance bundle, it doesn’t specify many optional coverages beyond umbrella coverage for an auto policy.
SECURA does offer two MILE-STONE auto and home insurance options:
MILE-STONE Basic: This provides “essential” coverage for both home and auto. Accident forgiveness discounts and auto glass repair and replacement are included with MILE-STONE Basic policies.
MILE-STONE Gold: This includes all of MILE-STONE Basic’s coverages as well as roadside assistance, medical and travel assistance, Accident Forgiveness, Glass Express, and protection packages for your identity and your pets.
SECURA car insurance costs by state
SECURA’s car insurance costs vary among locations. You might see dramatic differences between two states or even between two ZIP codes in the same state. For instance, rates may be higher in Illinois than in North Dakota. In 2019, the FBI UCR (Uniform Crime Reporting) Program reported 9,081 cases of motor vehicle theft in Chicago, while Fargo had only 391. In 2021, Illinois reported 1,210 fatal crashes to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, while North Dakota reported 85.[2]
More incidents lead to more claims being filed in an area, and more claims often mean more risk, which can cause your premiums to be more expensive.
SECURA auto insurance rates by driving history
Traffic accidents and violations affect your policy premium, though some incidents have a stronger influence than others.
For example, a single at-fault accident will likely affect your premium for three years, while multiple at-fault accidents or a DUI conviction may trigger a non-renewal from your insurer. In most cases, you can expect to pay a higher premium if you have past incidents on your record. Speeding tickets generally cause a smaller increase, followed by at-fault accidents, and the greatest increase (or potential policy cancellation) comes from multiple at-fault accidents or a DUI.
SECURA car insurance cost by age
Drivers younger than 30, especially teenagers, pay some of the highest premium rates because they’re statistically more likely to be in a fatal car accident than other age groups.[3]
Seniors older than 70 also commonly see rates increase because visual, cognitive, and reaction times decrease in older adults. Middle-aged drivers often enjoy the lowest policy rates because they’re seasoned drivers with less likelihood of being involved in a fatal crash.
How to get a SECURA car insurance quote
SECURA works with independent agents in 13 states. To get a quote, follow these steps:
Discounts can lower the cost of your policy, especially if you qualify for multiple savings options. SECURA offers 10 unique discounts for its MILE-STONE Gold and Basic policyholders.
Valued policyholder: Discounts increase as the length of coverage continues.
Financial stability: This rewards you for maintaining good credit scores.
Early quoting: Request a quote prior to its effective date to receive this discount.
Select pay: Earn lower premiums when paying via a Full-Pay Plan or SurePay EFT.
New home credit: Gain credit for having a home less than 10 years old.
Protective device credit: This discount is issued when you have an approved and properly maintained protective device within the home, like a fire extinguisher or smoke alarm.
Claims/violation-free: To earn this discount, you must remain accident-free for three years and have no moving violations.
Umbrella coverage: This rewards you for adding an umbrella policy to your home and auto coverage.
Good student: Student drivers ages 16 to 24 must be enrolled in full-time school and maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher or have graduated with a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Hybrid car: This discount is issued to people who own or lease a hybrid vehicle.
It’s possible to qualify for several of these discounts. For example, families can qualify for multiple savings options, like having a good student driver, owning a hybrid car, and having a protective device in their home. However, each discount might not be available in every state, so you should check with your insurance agent for more information.
SECURA insurance bundling options
SECURA immediately sets itself apart from other insurers by offering an automatic bundled price for home and auto policies. This takes a benefit offered by many other insurers and makes it standard with SECURA. The insurer offers the following policies:
Home and auto: Beyond the MILE-STONE bundle, SECURA also offers renters insurance, umbrella insurance, identity theft protection, underground service line coverage, and hobby farm insurance.
Business and nonprofit: This includes insurance for property and liability, workers’ compensation, risk management, cyber security, EPLI, and manufacturing insurance.
Farm and ag: This includes hemp insurance, property and liability, small-farm insurance, workers’ compensation, and risk management.
Specialty: This includes sports and recreation, event, pest control, health club, and commercial daycare insurance.
Although the SECURA website doesn’t explicitly list options or prices for bundling these products with the MILE-STONE policies, an agent will be able to discuss what bundling discounts might be available for qualified policyholders.
SECURA insurance reviews and ratings
SECURA has mixed online reviews, with some customers encouraging others to switch insurers and some insisting that the service and claims process were as stress-free as can be. SECURA has an A+ Better Business Bureau grade but only one out of five stars for its customer rating.[4]
Remember that any testimonials and ratings won’t necessarily define what kind of experience you have with SECURA. You may have a positive, negative, or indifferent experience based on your own expectations and interactions.
SECURA customer reviews
Like many insurers, SECURA has mixed customer reviews online. People reported problems with its claims service to the Better Business Bureau, which led to a 1-star rating out of 5. These complaints included claims for auto and home incidents, with premiums being raised or policies being canceled allegedly unreasonably.[4]
On Google Reviews, however, SECURA has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Of the 382 reviews, many customers report helpful service when dealing with home and auto claims.
SECURA ratings
Independent companies rate and review auto insurers according to specific metrics. For example, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) rates an insurer based on customer complaints, while companies like S&P and Moody’s rate the creditworthiness of an insurer.
You can investigate an insurer’s ratings and reviews to determine if it meets your financial stability or customer service expectations.
Even if you live in a state where SECURA insurance provides coverage, it’s far from the only insurer in town. The auto insurance market is highly saturated, offering you the opportunity to compare rates, coverage options, and more from dozens of insurers.
Here, you’ll see how SECURA compares to American Family, GEICO, and Travelers.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
SECURA vs. Travelers
Travelers is an insurance company with more than 165 years of industry experience. One major difference between SECURA and Travelers is that Travelers has a much broader coverage area that includes all of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
Travelers provides liability-only insurance for an average monthly rate of $131 and full-coverage policies for an average rate of $172 per month, making it more expensive than SECURA when comparing average monthly rates.
However, although SECURA offers specialty insurances, Travelers may be a better fit for drivers who need other insurance products — like motorcycle insurance, boat, travel, or pet insurance — as its coverages can be more robust in these areas.
SECURA vs. GEICO
GEICO is one of the largest and most well-known insurers in the country, offering everything from homeowners and auto insurance to boat and business insurance. While SECURA has a strong A.M. Best rating, GEICO has an A++ rating and a stronger ability to pay out claims.[6]
GEICO provides liability-only insurance for an average monthly rate of $125 and full-coverage policies for an average rate of $178 per month. This makes it, once again, more expensive than SECURA’s average ratings.
GEICO may be a better option than SECURA for drivers who want lower rates for auto insurance only, as SECURA bundles this coverage with home insurance. GEICO also offers a variety of discount options on its auto insurance, including membership, military, and multi-car discounts.
SECURA vs. American Family
American Family Insurance partners with insurance agency owners and its many subsidiary companies, like The General, to provide insurance products to its customers. Like SECURA, American Family is only available in a limited number of states, though it serves more states than SECURA.
American Family provides liability-only insurance for an average monthly rate of $158 and full-coverage policies for an average rate of $227 per month. This makes it the most expensive, on average, of the insurers compared here.
Drivers who need specific optional coverages may want to research American Family because it offers coverages like gap, rideshare, and accidental death and dismemberment that SECURA doesn’t publicly offer.
How to file an auto insurance claim with SECURA
A claim is an official report of an accident that you file with your insurance company to receive reimbursement for the covered damages to your vehicle. You may also file a claim to pay out compensation for the personal injuries or property damages for which you were at fault.
You can file a claim with SECURA by contacting your agent directly or following these steps to file online:
Visit SECURA’s website and select “Report A Claim.”
Fill out the required information, and a claims agent will contact you.
You can also contact SECURA’s claims department directly by phone at 1 (800) 318-2136 or 1 (866) 356-7870, by fax at 1 (800) 318-2209, or by email at claims@secura.net.
SECURA insurance FAQs
Looking for more information about SECURA? Review these answers to frequently asked questions to learn more about the company so you can see if its insurance policies match your needs.
Is SECURA legitimate?
Yes. SECURA is a legitimate insurance company with more than 100 years of industry experience. It’s owned by its policyholders and has a solid A rating from A.M. Best. Many Google reviews are positive, though it does have negative BBB reviews.
Is SECURA car insurance worth it?
SECURA insurance may be worth it if you always want to bundle your home and auto policies, especially if you desire another one of its insurance products besides home and auto coverage. However, because SECURA’s coverage options may be limited, it might be worth investigating separate home and auto policies through other insurers.
What is the average cost of SECURA car insurance?
SECURA’s average quotes are $60 for liability-only coverage and $83 for full coverage. However, these quotes are for bundled coverage, and you won’t be able to secure only car insurance through SECURA. That’s why it’s best to shop around and compare the SECURA MILE-STONE quotes you receive with home and auto bundles from other insurers.
Who owns SECURA insurance?
SECURA Insurance Company is a mutual company that’s been owned by policyholders since its inception in 1900. It recently restructured into a formal mutual holding company in 2021. With this restructuring, the policyholders of SECURA Insurance Company and its affiliate, SECURA Supreme Insurance Company, share the same membership and voting rights.
Who should get SECURA insurance?
SECURA’s MILE-STONE home and auto insurance bundle is perfect for those looking to purchase home and auto insurance together. SECURA may also be an ideal insurer for those who may need products like agricultural, business, or specialty insurance.
Is SECURA good at paying claims?
SECURA’s most recent A.M. Best rating is an A. A.M. Best rates the financial strength of an insurer based on its ability to pay its insurance claims. The highest rating available is Superior, which is an A+ to A++ rating. SECURA’s A rating is Excellent, the second-highest rating, meaning it’s in a great position to pay its claims.