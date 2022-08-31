What is the average cost of SECURA auto insurance?

The premium you pay for coverage from SECURA will vary based on factors like your age, driving history, and location. But the average monthly quotes for SECURA coverage come in at $60 for liability-only coverage and $83 for full coverage.

These rates are significantly lower than those offered by some other insurers. Liability-only policies from Travelers average $131, while American Family quotes average $158. Similarly, GEICO’s quotes can range from $125 to $178 per month, depending on the extent of the coverage.

SECURA’s rates could be lower because of the inherent bundling discount of home and auto coverage in its model. In addition, SECURA customers are homeowners, usually are slightly older, married, and have solid credit scores, all of which can lower a person’s car insurance premium.

SECURA car insurance coverage

SECURA offers policies that meet and exceed the standard minimum car insurance coverage required in each state where it operates. Because SECURA offers a unique auto and homeowners insurance bundle, it doesn’t specify many optional coverages beyond umbrella coverage for an auto policy.

SECURA does offer two MILE-STONE auto and home insurance options:

MILE-STONE Basic: This provides “essential” coverage for both home and auto. Accident forgiveness discounts and auto glass repair and replacement are included with MILE-STONE Basic policies.

MILE-STONE Gold: This includes all of MILE-STONE Basic’s coverages as well as roadside assistance, medical and travel assistance, Accident Forgiveness, Glass Express, and protection packages for your identity and your pets.

SECURA car insurance costs by state

SECURA’s car insurance costs vary among locations. You might see dramatic differences between two states or even between two ZIP codes in the same state. For instance, rates may be higher in Illinois than in North Dakota. In 2019, the FBI UCR (Uniform Crime Reporting) Program reported 9,081 cases of motor vehicle theft in Chicago, while Fargo had only 391. In 2021, Illinois reported 1,210 fatal crashes to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, while North Dakota reported 85.[2]

More incidents lead to more claims being filed in an area, and more claims often mean more risk, which can cause your premiums to be more expensive.

SECURA auto insurance rates by driving history

Traffic accidents and violations affect your policy premium, though some incidents have a stronger influence than others.

For example, a single at-fault accident will likely affect your premium for three years, while multiple at-fault accidents or a DUI conviction may trigger a non-renewal from your insurer. In most cases, you can expect to pay a higher premium if you have past incidents on your record. Speeding tickets generally cause a smaller increase, followed by at-fault accidents, and the greatest increase (or potential policy cancellation) comes from multiple at-fault accidents or a DUI.

SECURA car insurance cost by age

Drivers younger than 30, especially teenagers, pay some of the highest premium rates because they’re statistically more likely to be in a fatal car accident than other age groups.[3]

Seniors older than 70 also commonly see rates increase because visual, cognitive, and reaction times decrease in older adults. Middle-aged drivers often enjoy the lowest policy rates because they’re seasoned drivers with less likelihood of being involved in a fatal crash.

How to get a SECURA car insurance quote

SECURA works with independent agents in 13 states. To get a quote, follow these steps:

Visit www.secura.net/agent-locator/. Complete the required fields. Click search to view results. Call the agent or contact them via email.

SECURA car insurance discounts

Discounts can lower the cost of your policy, especially if you qualify for multiple savings options. SECURA offers 10 unique discounts for its MILE-STONE Gold and Basic policyholders.

Valued policyholder: Discounts increase as the length of coverage continues.

Financial stability: This rewards you for maintaining good credit scores.

Early quoting: Request a quote prior to its effective date to receive this discount.

Select pay: Earn lower premiums when paying via a Full-Pay Plan or SurePay EFT.

New home credit: Gain credit for having a home less than 10 years old.

Protective device credit: This discount is issued when you have an approved and properly maintained protective device within the home, like a fire extinguisher or smoke alarm.

Claims/violation-free: To earn this discount, you must remain accident-free for three years and have no moving violations.

Umbrella coverage: This rewards you for adding an umbrella policy to your home and auto coverage.

Good student: Student drivers ages 16 to 24 must be enrolled in full-time school and maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher or have graduated with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Hybrid car: This discount is issued to people who own or lease a hybrid vehicle.

It’s possible to qualify for several of these discounts. For example, families can qualify for multiple savings options, like having a good student driver, owning a hybrid car, and having a protective device in their home. However, each discount might not be available in every state, so you should check with your insurance agent for more information.

SECURA insurance bundling options

SECURA immediately sets itself apart from other insurers by offering an automatic bundled price for home and auto policies. This takes a benefit offered by many other insurers and makes it standard with SECURA. The insurer offers the following policies:

Home and auto: Beyond the MILE-STONE bundle, SECURA also offers renters insurance, umbrella insurance, identity theft protection, underground service line coverage, and hobby farm insurance.

Business and nonprofit: This includes insurance for property and liability, workers’ compensation, risk management, cyber security, EPLI, and manufacturing insurance.

Farm and ag: This includes hemp insurance, property and liability, small-farm insurance, workers’ compensation, and risk management.

Specialty: This includes sports and recreation, event, pest control, health club, and commercial daycare insurance.

Although the SECURA website doesn’t explicitly list options or prices for bundling these products with the MILE-STONE policies, an agent will be able to discuss what bundling discounts might be available for qualified policyholders.