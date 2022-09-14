Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents cause your insurance premiums to increase. Car insurance companies determine rates based on your driving record.

Drivers without any incidents can secure lower rates since insurers consider them less risky to insure. However, insurers charge more if you have a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) violation, or at-fault car accident.

Here’s how each type of incident affects your car insurance rates.

Shop for Car Insurance in Santa Maria, CA Monthly rates start at $76 for drivers with an incident Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding tickets indicate risky driving, which signifies to insurers that you might be more likely to file a claim. Insurance companies charge more for coverage to compensate for the potential cost of future claims. However, it’s still possible to find competitive rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a cost of $76 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria after a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 54 76 Mercury 73 107 Safeco 80 110 USAA 87 110 Dairyland 97 127 National General 106 136 GEICO 116 147 Allstate 119 151 Farmers 123 156 Direct Auto 126 165 State Farm 133 166 Travelers 140 181 Bristol West 151 195 21st Century 152 201 Nationwide 187 240 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Car insurance companies determine rates based on how likely drivers are to file future claims. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it indicates that you’re more likely to do so. Even though past behavior isn’t always an indicator of future behavior, insurance companies prefer to err on the side of caution.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a cost of $77 per month.

Here’s how much you can expect your car insurance rates to increase with different companies after you cause a car accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 54 77 Mercury 73 107 Anchor 78 102 Safeco 80 111 USAA 87 110 Dairyland 97 126 National General 106 137 GEICO 116 147 Allstate 119 151 Farmers 123 156 Direct Auto 126 165 State Farm 133 167 Travelers 140 180 Bristol West 151 191 21st Century 152 199 Nationwide 187 239 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious violation that causes your car insurance costs to skyrocket. If you get a DUI in California, convictions remain on your driving record for 10 years. You might also have to pay fines, lose your license, spend time in jail, and face non-renewal from your insurance company.[7]

If you’re navigating the aftermath of a DUI, seek out insurance companies that specialize in coverage. The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a monthly cost of $81.

Here’s how much you can expect your rates to increase after a DUI.