Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Santa Maria can expect to pay an average of $154 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are lower than the monthly average of $190 and the national average of $158 per month.
Drivers in Santa Maria pay less likely in part because of the city’s location and comparatively smaller population.[1] Even so, you can find cheaper coverage if you compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying.
Here’s how you can find the most competitive rates from the best insurers in Santa Maria, California.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest car insurance companies for Santa Maria residents.
Your credit history doesn’t affect your insurance coverage rates in California.
Low-income drivers can secure affordable coverage through the California Low-Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) program.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria
Drivers in Santa Maria have affordable coverage options, and the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs. Driving records, location, average mileage, vehicle type, and age can help determine which insurer offers the best deal.
Clearcover, USAA, and Mile Auto are some of the top picks for drivers in the city. Here’s why.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
With the cheapest insurance quotes in Santa Maria, Clearcover is an excellent option for budget-conscious drivers. The company offers a quick claims process, often providing funds within minutes after receiving a claim.
As a tech-focused auto insurance company, Clearcover’s app is top-notch, making it easy to contact customer service, file a claim, and begin coverage. However, the company earned an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.1 out of 5, so there’s still room for improvement.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$87/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$186/mo
USAA offers various financial products, including affordable car insurance. The bank serves military personnel, making it a popular option in Santa Maria since Vandenberg Space Force Base is only a few miles away. Customers appreciate the extensive coverage options and competitive rates.
However, policies are only available for select clients due to strict membership criteria. You must be an active military member, retired, or connected through an immediate family member.
Ventajas
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$101/mo
As a pay-per-mile insurance company, Mile Auto determines rates based on how much you drive. If you drive more, you have to pay more. Since Santa Maria is a smaller city, pay-per-mile insurance can be an excellent option for drivers who stay local.
However, you must submit odometer readings and provide access to location services, which can be a dealbreaker for some privacy-conscious drivers. If you regularly commute to San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara for your job or business, you can likely find better rates elsewhere.
Ventajas
Easy-to-understand pricing
Pay less for driving less
Contras
Limited nationwide availability
Must submit odometer checks
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria
Your location and where you live within a city can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Factors like your driving history, age, and vehicle type also affect insurance costs.
Ask about discounts.Most car insurance companies offer discounts for bundling policies, including home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. But many insurers also offer rate deductions for good driving, driving fewer miles, and being a student. Ask insurance agents or representatives what discounts apply.
Consider your car’s value. The value of your vehicle determines how much insurance you need. If you have a new or high-value car, it usually makes sense to opt for higher coverage. But if your vehicle is old or worth less, you might need less extensive protection.
Compare quotes.Comparing quotes from at least three companies is the most effective way to save money on car insurance. It’s easier to gauge whether or not you’re getting a good deal once you review more than one offer.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Santa Maria: Mile Auto
Most states, including California, mandate liability-only car insurance. Liability coverage helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver when you cause an accident.[3] But there are limitations, and it doesn’t cover your repair costs.
Mile Auto offers the cheapest quotes for liability-only coverage in Santa Maria, with a cost of $54 per month. You can find the most competitive rates from the following insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
54
Sun Coast
60
Mercury
73
Anchor
78
Safeco
80
USAA
87
Dairyland
97
National General
106
GEICO
116
Allstate
119
Farmers
123
Direct Auto
126
State Farm
133
Travelers
140
Bristol West
151
21st Century
152
Nationwide
187
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Santa Maria: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. If you cause an accident or hit an object, collision coverage can help pay for your vehicle repairs. Comprehensive coverage helps cover costs associated with non-collision damages like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.
Mile Auto offers the cheapest quotes for full-coverage policies in Santa Maria, with rates of $101 per month. The following insurance companies also offer affordable rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
101
Mercury
136
Sun Coast
141
Safeco
144
Anchor
168
USAA
186
Dairyland
225
National General
226
GEICO
248
Allstate
257
Farmers
265
State Farm
287
Travelers
301
Direct Auto
305
21st Century
328
Bristol West
338
Nationwide
403
Car insurance requirements in California
Drivers in California must have liability insurance, which helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical costs for the other driver. In California, liability insurance includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[3]
California’s minimum-coverage amounts will increase in 2025, which might affect the cost of liability policies for some drivers.[4]
Collision and comprehensive help pay for repairs to your vehicle but don’t help pay for necessary medical treatment. PIP helps fill the gap and covers medical care related to an accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Even though California mandates coverage, some drivers don’t follow the law and don’t purchase auto insurance. If a driver without insurance — or without enough insurance — causes damage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps cover your costs.
California’s Low-Cost Auto Insurance Program
California offers low-income drivers affordable liability-only coverage through the Low-Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) program. Drivers can work with select companies to secure coverage amounts lower than the state-mandated limits.[5]
To qualify, you must earn less than the income thresholds set by the state. The size of your family and total income determines eligibility. For example, families of four must make less than $75,000 per year, which is lower than the federal poverty guidelines. You also need a clean driving record, and your car can’t be worth more than $25,000.[6]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving incidents cause your insurance premiums to increase. Car insurance companies determine rates based on your driving record.
Drivers without any incidents can secure lower rates since insurers consider them less risky to insure. However, insurers charge more if you have a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) violation, or at-fault car accident.
Here’s how each type of incident affects your car insurance rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Speeding tickets indicate risky driving, which signifies to insurers that you might be more likely to file a claim. Insurance companies charge more for coverage to compensate for the potential cost of future claims. However, it’s still possible to find competitive rates.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a cost of $76 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria after a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
54
76
Mercury
73
107
Safeco
80
110
USAA
87
110
Dairyland
97
127
National General
106
136
GEICO
116
147
Allstate
119
151
Farmers
123
156
Direct Auto
126
165
State Farm
133
166
Travelers
140
181
Bristol West
151
195
21st Century
152
201
Nationwide
187
240
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Car insurance companies determine rates based on how likely drivers are to file future claims. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it indicates that you’re more likely to do so. Even though past behavior isn’t always an indicator of future behavior, insurance companies prefer to err on the side of caution.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a cost of $77 per month.
Here’s how much you can expect your car insurance rates to increase with different companies after you cause a car accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
54
77
Mercury
73
107
Anchor
78
102
Safeco
80
111
USAA
87
110
Dairyland
97
126
National General
106
137
GEICO
116
147
Allstate
119
151
Farmers
123
156
Direct Auto
126
165
State Farm
133
167
Travelers
140
180
Bristol West
151
191
21st Century
152
199
Nationwide
187
239
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious violation that causes your car insurance costs to skyrocket. If you get a DUI in California, convictions remain on your driving record for 10 years. You might also have to pay fines, lose your license, spend time in jail, and face non-renewal from your insurance company.[7]
If you’re navigating the aftermath of a DUI, seek out insurance companies that specialize in coverage. The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a monthly cost of $81.
Here’s how much you can expect your rates to increase after a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
54
81
Mercury
73
109
Anchor
78
113
Safeco
80
116
USAA
87
126
Dairyland
97
140
National General
106
153
GEICO
116
168
Allstate
119
172
Farmers
123
178
Direct Auto
126
182
State Farm
133
192
Travelers
140
203
Bristol West
151
218
21st Century
152
220
Nationwide
187
271
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Your age affects your car insurance costs. Young drivers can expect higher insurance costs throughout their teenage years and young adulthood. Around age 35, prices begin to decrease and continue doing so throughout retirement age. However, rates start to increase again around age 70.
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a monthly cost of $41.
Here’s the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria for seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
41
77
Mercury
60
111
Safeco
68
122
USAA
69
148
Dairyland
78
182
National General
86
183
GEICO
92
196
Allstate
96
207
Farmers
96
208
Direct Auto
97
235
State Farm
103
222
Travelers
110
237
21st Century
115
247
Bristol West
121
271
Nationwide
141
303
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teenage drivers spend significantly more on car insurance due to inexperience and risky behavior behind the wheel. Since most teenagers have insurance through parents or guardians, the costs can affect the family budget.
But you can take steps to save money. Ask about good student discounts, buy a car with additional safety features, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan as long as possible.
With a cost of $98 per month, the cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Santa Maria is Mile Auto.
Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for teenage drivers in Santa Maria.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
98
183
Mercury
126
234
Anchor
131
281
Safeco
134
241
USAA
134
287
Dairyland
147
340
GEICO
170
363
National General
189
404
Allstate
196
423
Farmers
200
432
State Farm
213
459
Direct Auto
216
522
Bristol West
234
524
21st Century
237
511
Travelers
237
509
Nationwide
299
645
Is car insurance more expensive in Santa Maria?
No. Average rates in Santa Maria are also lower than the state average, possibly due to the city’s agricultural-heavy setting and comparatively smaller population size. Drivers in bigger nearby cities like Santa Barbara and Moreno Valley pay slightly more per month.
Santa Maria drivers pay an average of $154 per month for car insurance, lower than the state average of $190 and much lower than the national average of $158 per month.
More cities in California
Drivers in nearby California cities pay slightly more for car insurance. For example, drivers in Santa Barbara pay an average of $98 per month, about $20 more. Similarly, Moreno Valley residents pay about $10 more than Santa Maria drivers.
Here are the average quotes for some other California cities.
Santa Maria car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Santa Maria.
How much is car insurance in Santa Maria?
On average, car insurance in Santa Maria costs $216 per month for full coverage and $93 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Santa Maria, starting at $54 for liability-only coverage. Santa Maria drivers can also find cheap rates from Sun Coast and Mercury, which have liability rates as low as $60 and $73, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Santa Maria?
Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in Santa Maria. All boast IQ Scores of above 4 out of 5 and have strong financial strength ratings.
However, the best car insurance company for you may be different, as everyone has unique insurance needs and financial situations. Always be sure to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Can insurers in California consider your credit score when setting car insurance rates?
No. California law forbids insurers from using your credit history as a factor when setting car insurance rates.
How much does the average person pay for car insurance in California?
The average person pays $190 per month for car insurance in California.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Danny es un escritor de Brooklyn con licencia de productor de seguros de propiedad y accidentes. Anteriormente un editor de Insurify, Danny está especializado en seguros de autol, hogar y mascotas. Trabaja para expresar su experiencia con seguros en contenido digerible y fácil de entender para conductores, propietarios de viviendas y dueños de mascotas.