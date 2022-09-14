>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Santa Maria, California (2024)

Santa Maria drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Mile Auto. The insurer’s liability-only rates start at just $54 per month.

Danny Smith
Escrito porDanny Smith
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Santa Maria can expect to pay an average of $154 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are lower than the monthly average of $190 and the national average of $158 per month.

Drivers in Santa Maria pay less likely in part because of the city’s location and comparatively smaller population.[1] Even so, you can find cheaper coverage if you compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying.

Here’s how you can find the most competitive rates from the best insurers in Santa Maria, California.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest car insurance companies for Santa Maria residents.

  • Your credit history doesn’t affect your insurance coverage rates in California. 

  • Low-income drivers can secure affordable coverage through the California Low-Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) program.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria

Drivers in Santa Maria have affordable coverage options, and the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs. Driving records, location, average mileage, vehicle type, and age can help determine which insurer offers the best deal.

Clearcover, USAA, and Mile Auto are some of the top picks for drivers in the city. Here’s why.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Clearcover4.5$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_FULL_STATE_CA_PRICE}$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_LIABILITY_STATE_CA_PRICE}Affordability
USAA4.5$225$104Military members, veterans, and their families
Mile Auto4.5$117$63Pay-per-mile insurance
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best insurer for affordability: Clearcover

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

With the cheapest insurance quotes in Santa Maria, Clearcover is an excellent option for budget-conscious drivers. The company offers a quick claims process, often providing funds within minutes after receiving a claim.

As a tech-focused auto insurance company, Clearcover’s app is top-notch, making it easy to contact customer service, file a claim, and begin coverage. However, the company earned an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.1 out of 5, so there’s still room for improvement.

Ventajas

  • Quick claims payment

  • Accessible customer service

Contras

  • Not available in every state

  • Auto insurance is the only available coverage

Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$87/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$186/mo

USAA offers various financial products, including affordable car insurance. The bank serves military personnel, making it a popular option in Santa Maria since Vandenberg Space Force Base is only a few miles away. Customers appreciate the extensive coverage options and competitive rates.

However, policies are only available for select clients due to strict membership criteria. You must be an active military member, retired, or connected through an immediate family member.

Ventajas

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California

  • Multiple available discounts

Contras

  • Strict membership criteria

  • Limited customer service availability

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$101/mo

As a pay-per-mile insurance company, Mile Auto determines rates based on how much you drive. If you drive more, you have to pay more. Since Santa Maria is a smaller city, pay-per-mile insurance can be an excellent option for drivers who stay local.

However, you must submit odometer readings and provide access to location services, which can be a dealbreaker for some privacy-conscious drivers. If you regularly commute to San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara for your job or business, you can likely find better rates elsewhere.

Ventajas

  • Easy-to-understand pricing

  • Pay less for driving less

Contras

  • Limited nationwide availability

  • Must submit odometer checks

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria

Your location and where you live within a city can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Factors like your driving history, age, and vehicle type also affect insurance costs.

But you have ways to save:[2]

  • Ask about discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts for bundling policies, including home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. But many insurers also offer rate deductions for good driving, driving fewer miles, and being a student. Ask insurance agents or representatives what discounts apply.

  • Consider your car’s value. The value of your vehicle determines how much insurance you need. If you have a new or high-value car, it usually makes sense to opt for higher coverage. But if your vehicle is old or worth less, you might need less extensive protection.

  • Compare quotes. Comparing quotes from at least three companies is the most effective way to save money on car insurance. It’s easier to gauge whether or not you’re getting a good deal once you review more than one offer.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Santa Maria: Mile Auto

Most states, including California, mandate liability-only car insurance. Liability coverage helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver when you cause an accident.[3] But there are limitations, and it doesn’t cover your repair costs.

Mile Auto offers the cheapest quotes for liability-only coverage in Santa Maria, with a cost of $54 per month. You can find the most competitive rates from the following insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto54
Sun Coast60
Mercury73
Anchor78
Safeco80
USAA87
Dairyland97
National General106
GEICO116
Allstate119
Farmers123
Direct Auto126
State Farm133
Travelers140
Bristol West151
21st Century152
Nationwide187
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Santa Maria: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. If you cause an accident or hit an object, collision coverage can help pay for your vehicle repairs. Comprehensive coverage helps cover costs associated with non-collision damages like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.

Mile Auto offers the cheapest quotes for full-coverage policies in Santa Maria, with rates of $101 per month. The following insurance companies also offer affordable rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto101
Mercury136
Sun Coast141
Safeco144
Anchor168
USAA186
Dairyland225
National General226
GEICO248
Allstate257
Farmers265
State Farm287
Travelers301
Direct Auto305
21st Century328
Bristol West338
Nationwide403
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Santa Maria car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in California

Drivers in California must have liability insurance, which helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical costs for the other driver. In California, liability insurance includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[3]

California’s minimum-coverage amounts will increase in 2025, which might affect the cost of liability policies for some drivers.[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident

As you determine your coverage needs, consider the following policies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Cars can sustain damage from incidents other than accidents, including theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. Comprehensive insurance ensures you have coverage in those situations.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you hit another object, like a car or tree, collision coverage helps pay for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Collision and comprehensive help pay for repairs to your vehicle but don’t help pay for necessary medical treatment. PIP helps fill the gap and covers medical care related to an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Even though California mandates coverage, some drivers don’t follow the law and don’t purchase auto insurance. If a driver without insurance — or without enough insurance — causes damage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps cover your costs.

California’s Low-Cost Auto Insurance Program

California offers low-income drivers affordable liability-only coverage through the Low-Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) program. Drivers can work with select companies to secure coverage amounts lower than the state-mandated limits.[5]

To qualify, you must earn less than the income thresholds set by the state. The size of your family and total income determines eligibility. For example, families of four must make less than $75,000 per year, which is lower than the federal poverty guidelines. You also need a clean driving record, and your car can’t be worth more than $25,000.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents cause your insurance premiums to increase. Car insurance companies determine rates based on your driving record.

Drivers without any incidents can secure lower rates since insurers consider them less risky to insure. However, insurers charge more if you have a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) violation, or at-fault car accident.

Here’s how each type of incident affects your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding tickets indicate risky driving, which signifies to insurers that you might be more likely to file a claim. Insurance companies charge more for coverage to compensate for the potential cost of future claims. However, it’s still possible to find competitive rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a cost of $76 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria after a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto5476
Mercury73107
Safeco80110
USAA87110
Dairyland97127
National General106136
GEICO116147
Allstate119151
Farmers123156
Direct Auto126165
State Farm133166
Travelers140181
Bristol West151195
21st Century152201
Nationwide187240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Car insurance companies determine rates based on how likely drivers are to file future claims. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it indicates that you’re more likely to do so. Even though past behavior isn’t always an indicator of future behavior, insurance companies prefer to err on the side of caution.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a cost of $77 per month.

Here’s how much you can expect your car insurance rates to increase with different companies after you cause a car accident.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto5477
Mercury73107
Anchor78102
Safeco80111
USAA87110
Dairyland97126
National General106137
GEICO116147
Allstate119151
Farmers123156
Direct Auto126165
State Farm133167
Travelers140180
Bristol West151191
21st Century152199
Nationwide187239
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious violation that causes your car insurance costs to skyrocket. If you get a DUI in California, convictions remain on your driving record for 10 years. You might also have to pay fines, lose your license, spend time in jail, and face non-renewal from your insurance company.[7]

If you’re navigating the aftermath of a DUI, seek out insurance companies that specialize in coverage. The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a monthly cost of $81.

Here’s how much you can expect your rates to increase after a DUI.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto5481
Mercury73109
Anchor78113
Safeco80116
USAA87126
Dairyland97140
National General106153
GEICO116168
Allstate119172
Farmers123178
Direct Auto126182
State Farm133192
Travelers140203
Bristol West151218
21st Century152220
Nationwide187271
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Your age affects your car insurance costs. Young drivers can expect higher insurance costs throughout their teenage years and young adulthood. Around age 35, prices begin to decrease and continue doing so throughout retirement age. However, rates start to increase again around age 70.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Santa Maria is Mile Auto, with a monthly cost of $41.

Here’s the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria for seniors.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto4177
Mercury60111
Safeco68122
USAA69148
Dairyland78182
National General86183
GEICO92196
Allstate96207
Farmers96208
Direct Auto97235
State Farm103222
Travelers110237
21st Century115247
Bristol West121271
Nationwide141303
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teenage drivers spend significantly more on car insurance due to inexperience and risky behavior behind the wheel. Since most teenagers have insurance through parents or guardians, the costs can affect the family budget.

But you can take steps to save money. Ask about good student discounts, buy a car with additional safety features, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan as long as possible.

With a cost of $98 per month, the cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Santa Maria is Mile Auto.

Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for teenage drivers in Santa Maria.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto98183
Mercury126234
Anchor131281
Safeco134241
USAA134287
Dairyland147340
GEICO170363
National General189404
Allstate196423
Farmers200432
State Farm213459
Direct Auto216522
Bristol West234524
21st Century237511
Travelers237509
Nationwide299645
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Is car insurance more expensive in Santa Maria?

No. Average rates in Santa Maria are also lower than the state average, possibly due to the city’s agricultural-heavy setting and comparatively smaller population size. Drivers in bigger nearby cities like Santa Barbara and Moreno Valley pay slightly more per month.

Santa Maria drivers pay an average of $154 per month for car insurance, lower than the state average of $190 and much lower than the national average of $158 per month.

More cities in California

Drivers in nearby California cities pay slightly more for car insurance. For example, drivers in Santa Barbara pay an average of $98 per month, about $20 more. Similarly, Moreno Valley residents pay about $10 more than Santa Maria drivers.

Here are the average quotes for some other California cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Anaheim$131$285
Berkeley$126236
Fresno$120$217
Long Beach$134$216
Los Angeles$179$289
Oakland$138$218
Sacramento$129$280
San Diego$108$199
San Francisco$142$240
San Jose$118$235
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Santa Maria car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Santa Maria.

  • How much is car insurance in Santa Maria?

    On average, car insurance in Santa Maria costs $216 per month for full coverage and $93 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Santa Maria, starting at $54 for liability-only coverage. Santa Maria drivers can also find cheap rates from Sun Coast and Mercury, which have liability rates as low as $60 and $73, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Santa Maria?

    Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in Santa Maria. All boast IQ Scores of above 4 out of 5 and have strong financial strength ratings.

    However, the best car insurance company for you may be different, as everyone has unique insurance needs and financial situations. Always be sure to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

  • Can insurers in California consider your credit score when setting car insurance rates?

    No. California law forbids insurers from using your credit history as a factor when setting car insurance rates.

  • How much does the average person pay for car insurance in California?

    The average person pays $190 per month for car insurance in California.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

