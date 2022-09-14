Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
San Francisco drivers pay average car insurance rates that are on par with state averages. In the Golden Gate City, drivers pay $240 per month for full coverage and $142 for liability-only insurance, while the California state averages are $255 and $125, respectively.
The city’s population density, number of traffic accidents, and vehicle crime and theft rates all contribute to its car insurance costs. But San Francisco drivers can still find affordable coverage with the city’s three cheapest insurers — Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury — and by comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies.
Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable car insurance rates in San Francisco.
Datos Breves
San Francisco is one of the most densely populated cities in the U.S., which may contribute to its higher car insurance costs.
In 2023, San Francisco had nearly 2,100 traffic accidents that resulted in injuries, according to city data.
Insurance companies in California can’t use your credit history, gender, or ZIP code when determining your car insurance rates.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in San Francisco
Finding affordable car insurance coverage in the Bay Area is important, but getting the best price takes more than buying the first policy an insurance company offers you. Compare multiple companies, starting with the ones Insurify identified as some of the best insurers in San Francisco below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Liability-only coverage
Sun Coast
2.3
$181
$73
Teen drivers
USAA
4.5
$225
$104
Military members and veterans
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Mile Auto
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$126/mo
Mile Auto launched in 2010 and specializes in pay-per-mile car insurance. It provides cheap coverage for low-mileage drivers by charging a monthly base rate, plus a low per-mile rate. To track mileage, customers send in pictures of their odometers each month.
Ventajas
Affordable coverage for infrequent drivers
Doesn’t require an in-vehicle telematics device
Contras
No discounts available
Lenders and leasing companies may not accept this type of coverage
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
Not rated
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$175/mo
Headquartered in Laguna Beach, Sun Coast works with several small insurers to offer a number of insurance products, including car insurance, boat insurance, and professional liability insurance. Sun Coast is available in 11 states through a distribution network of 3,500 independent agents. Customers can save money through various discounts, like a good driver discount and homeowner discount.
Ventajas
Partners with insurance who have solid financial ratings from AM Best
Discounts available
Contras
Few online customer reviews
Phone-only claims process
Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
876
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$108/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$231/mo
USAA serves active-duty military, veterans, reserve military members, and their families. In addition to car, home, and life insurance, it offers deposit accounts, loans, and more. It earned an AM Best rating of A++ (Superior) for its financial strength (the highest level possible) and consistently earns above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores.
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in San Francisco
Car insurance companies have their own coverage options, policy discounts, and rates. If you want cheap car insurance, follow these tips to find affordable coverage in the Bay Area:
Shop around. Get car insurance quotes from at least three different companies for the same coverage levels. Compare all your options to find the best one for your unique needs.
Bundle policies. If you buy your auto insurance policy with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, the insurance company will usually apply a discount.
Increase your deductible. A higher collision or comprehensive deductible usually means lower premiums. Just make sure you can afford to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.
Look for discounts. Most auto insurers advertise long lists of discounts. If you aren’t sure which ones you’re eligible for, you can call an insurance agent and ask which ones the insurer will apply to your policy for lower premiums.
Avoid a coverage lapse. “Maintain auto insurance and avoid any lapse in coverage, as it will cause future policies to be higher,” explains Lauren McKenzie, a senior insurance agent at A Plus Insurance.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in San Francisco
Liability rates start at $68 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in San Francisco: Mile Auto
California law requires all drivers to have liability car insurance, at a minimum. This type of policy covers the other driver’s property damage and injuries that you cause following an at-fault accident. Liability-only insurance typically has the lowest rates because of its limited coverage — it won’t cover damages to your car or your injuries from an accident you cause. But people who drive older, low-value cars may choose liability-only coverage to save money on car insurance.
Liability-only coverage in San Francisco costs an average of $142 per month.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in San Francisco for liability-only insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
68
Sun Coast
75
Mercury
91
Anchor
97
Safeco
99
USAA
108
Dairyland
120
National General
132
GEICO
144
Allstate
148
Farmers
152
Direct Auto
156
State Farm
165
Travelers
173
Bristol West
188
21st Century
189
Nationwide
232
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Francisco: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance usually refers to a combination of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require a full-coverage policy.
Furthermore, because full-coverage insurance includes damages to and theft of your vehicle, it may be a good idea to purchase it amid rising car theft rates in San Francisco. Motor theft rates in the city increased by 3.9% from 2021 to 2022. They also increased by 7.1% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.[2]
San Francisco drivers pay an average of $240 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Here are the cheapest companies for full-coverage insurance in San Francisco.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
126
Mercury
169
Sun Coast
175
Safeco
178
Anchor
208
USAA
231
Dairyland
279
National General
281
GEICO
308
Allstate
319
Farmers
328
State Farm
356
Travelers
374
Direct Auto
378
21st Century
406
Bristol West
419
Nationwide
500
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in California
Because California is an at-fault, or tort, state, a driver who causes an accident is responsible for the property damage and injury costs of the other driver and passengers. While California requires bodily injury and property damage liability, drivers can purchase additional coverage for more financial protection. If drivers are unable to show proof of insurance, they’ll likely face legal and financial consequences.
Here are the minimum liability requirements for California drivers:[3]
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Important Information
California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[4]
Coverage beyond minimum liability is optional for drivers in San Francisco. But you may want to consider adding these coverages to your policy for more protection:
Comprehensive coverage
A comprehensive insurance policy helps pay for vehicle damage for non-collision claims. This can cover damages and losses from theft, falling objects, severe weather, vandalism, and more.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage reimburses you if your car needs repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or light pole, even if you’re at fault. Collision also covers rollover accidents and pothole damage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can pay for damages if a driver without car insurance causes an accident or if your vehicle is damaged in a hit-and-run accident. Underinsured motorist coverage pays if the at-fault driver’s liability limits aren’t enough to cover the damages to your vehicle. California requires insurers to offer uninsured motorist coverage to all drivers, but you can decline it by signing a waiver.
Medical payments coverage
Also known as MedPay, medical payments coverage may pay for medical expenses that result from an accident, even if you caused it.
California’s low-cost auto insurance plan
California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA) can help eligible drivers purchase affordable car insurance coverage through the state. The eligibility requirements for the program are:
Have a valid California driver’s license
Meet income eligibility requirements
Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less
Be at least 16 years old
Have a good driving record or be a new driver
Buying car insurance through the CLCA costs $232 to $932 per year for minimum-liability car insurance, depending on the county. But it offers optional coverages, like uninsured/underinsured motorist and medical payments insurance, for an extra $37 to $107 per year. You can learn more and apply for the low-cost car insurance program at MyLowCostAuto.com.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers with these types of violations on their records typically pay much higher premiums than people with clean driving records. Here are the average monthly quotes for people with marks on their driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Speeding reduces the amount of time you have to react to dangerous situations and, in turn, increases the risk of accidents. San Francisco reported 434 speed-related injuries and fatalities in car crashes in 2020.[5] So having a speeding ticket on your record in San Francisco signals to insurers that you’re a risky driver, which leads to more expensive car insurance.
San Francisco drivers with speeding tickets pay average car insurance rates of $335 per month for full coverage and $198 for minimum coverage. The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance policies for San Francisco drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
68
96
Mercury
91
133
Safeco
99
137
USAA
108
137
Dairyland
120
158
National General
132
169
GEICO
144
183
Allstate
148
187
Farmers
152
193
Direct Auto
156
204
State Farm
165
206
Travelers
173
223
Bristol West
188
243
21st Century
189
250
Nationwide
232
297
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
If you cause an accident, your car insurance costs will likely increase because insurers will consider you a risky driver. But how much your car insurance rates increase depends on the severity of the accident — generally, a fender bender with no injuries won’t increase your premiums as much as a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries.[6]
An at-fault accident can raise rates for San Francisco drivers to a monthly average of $313 for full coverage and $185 for liability-only insurance. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for San Francisco drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
68
97
Mercury
91
133
Anchor
97
127
Safeco
99
138
USAA
108
137
Dairyland
120
156
National General
132
171
GEICO
144
183
Allstate
148
188
Farmers
152
193
Direct Auto
156
205
State Farm
165
207
Travelers
173
222
Bristol West
188
238
21st Century
189
248
Nationwide
232
297
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
In California, the consequences for a DUI include fines, jail time, and license suspension.[7] A DUI is a serious offense that can also lead to higher car insurance rates and an SR-22 insurance requirement, which can keep your premiums elevated for several years.
The average cost of car insurance for San Francisco drivers with DUIs is $323 per month for full coverage and $191 for liability only policies. Here are the average car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in San Francisco.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
68
103
Mercury
91
136
Anchor
97
140
Safeco
99
143
USAA
108
156
Dairyland
120
174
National General
132
191
GEICO
144
208
Allstate
148
214
Farmers
152
220
Direct Auto
156
226
State Farm
165
239
Travelers
173
250
Bristol West
188
272
21st Century
189
273
Nationwide
232
336
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Seniors have higher car accident mortality rates than young drivers. In most cases, average premiums decrease around age 35 and increase a bit around age 70 due to an uptick in accident risks.[8] Despite this slight increase, senior drivers tend to pay the lowest premiums compared to other age groups, especially teens and young adults.
On average, senior drivers in the City by the Bay pay $197 per month for full coverage and $116 for minimum coverage. Here are the most affordable quotes for senior drivers in San Francisco.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
96
52
Mercury
138
74
Safeco
151
84
USAA
184
86
Dairyland
225
97
National General
227
107
GEICO
244
114
Allstate
257
119
Farmers
257
119
State Farm
275
127
Direct Auto
292
120
Travelers
294
136
21st Century
306
143
Bristol West
336
151
Nationwide
376
175
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teenagers don’t have a lot of driving experience and have higher crash rates than any other age group.[9] Because of this increased risk, teens pay more for car insurance than older drivers. Fortunately, they can save on a policy if they stay on their parents’ insurance and drive an older yet reliable car. Discounts for being a good student or living away from home while attending school can also help reduce costs for teens.
Teen drivers in San Francisco pay average monthly insurance rates of $372 for full coverage and $220 for liability only. Minor teens won’t be able to buy their own insurance policies without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for teen drivers in San Francisco, by insurance company.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
229
123
Mercury
291
157
Safeco
298
166
Anchor
348
162
USAA
356
166
Dairyland
422
181
GEICO
451
211
National General
502
236
Allstate
525
244
Farmers
535
248
State Farm
570
264
Travelers
632
292
21st Century
633
295
Direct Auto
647
267
Bristol West
650
292
Nationwide
800
371
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Is car insurance more expensive in San Francisco?
Compared to the national average, car insurance rates in San Francisco are more expensive. But you can still land a good deal on a policy. As you shop around and do your research, keep in mind that car insurance premiums vary by city within California due to factors like population and crime rates.
More cities in California
The table below shows how auto insurance quotes in San Francisco compare to other cities in California.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
San Francisco car insurance FAQs
Learn which factors may contribute to your higher car insurance costs in San Francisco, and read the answers to common questions about car insurance in the city below.
How much is car insurance in San Francisco?
The average cost of car insurance in San Francisco is $142 per month for liability-only insurance and $240 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in San Francisco?
Mile Auto offers the lowest car insurance rates in San Francisco. Its liability policies start at $68 per month. San Francisco drivers can also save with the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurers, Sun Coast and Mercury, which offer liability policies starting at $75 and $91 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in San Francisco?
Some of the best car insurance companies in San Francisco include USAA, Sun Coast, and Mile Auto. These companies have lower-than-average quotes and solid Insurify Quality Scores. But you should always compare quotes from at least three different insurers at the same coverage levels to find the cheapest car insurance rates for your unique needs and budget.
Can insurers use your credit score when setting insurance rates in San Francisco?
No. California doesn’t allow car insurance companies to use a driver’s credit history when setting premiums. This means that, with all other factors the same, a San Francisco driver with poor credit won’t pay more than someone with good credit.
Is car insurance more expensive in San Francisco?
Generally, car insurance in San Francisco is more expensive than in many other California cities, except Los Angeles. This could be due to the city’s dense population and three major roadways that feed into a small geographic area — San Francisco is less than 49 square miles with a population of about 800,000 people.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
