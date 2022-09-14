Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions can increase your risk as a driver and cause your car insurance rates to go up for three to five years.

Drivers with these types of violations on their records typically pay much higher premiums than people with clean driving records. Here are the average monthly quotes for people with marks on their driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding reduces the amount of time you have to react to dangerous situations and, in turn, increases the risk of accidents. San Francisco reported 434 speed-related injuries and fatalities in car crashes in 2020.[5] So having a speeding ticket on your record in San Francisco signals to insurers that you’re a risky driver, which leads to more expensive car insurance.

San Francisco drivers with speeding tickets pay average car insurance rates of $335 per month for full coverage and $198 for minimum coverage. The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance policies for San Francisco drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 68 96 Mercury 91 133 Safeco 99 137 USAA 108 137 Dairyland 120 158 National General 132 169 GEICO 144 183 Allstate 148 187 Farmers 152 193 Direct Auto 156 204 State Farm 165 206 Travelers 173 223 Bristol West 188 243 21st Century 189 250 Nationwide 232 297 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

If you cause an accident, your car insurance costs will likely increase because insurers will consider you a risky driver. But how much your car insurance rates increase depends on the severity of the accident — generally, a fender bender with no injuries won’t increase your premiums as much as a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries.[6]

An at-fault accident can raise rates for San Francisco drivers to a monthly average of $313 for full coverage and $185 for liability-only insurance. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for San Francisco drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 68 97 Mercury 91 133 Anchor 97 127 Safeco 99 138 USAA 108 137 Dairyland 120 156 National General 132 171 GEICO 144 183 Allstate 148 188 Farmers 152 193 Direct Auto 156 205 State Farm 165 207 Travelers 173 222 Bristol West 188 238 21st Century 189 248 Nationwide 232 297 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

In California, the consequences for a DUI include fines, jail time, and license suspension.[7] A DUI is a serious offense that can also lead to higher car insurance rates and an SR-22 insurance requirement, which can keep your premiums elevated for several years.

The average cost of car insurance for San Francisco drivers with DUIs is $323 per month for full coverage and $191 for liability only policies. Here are the average car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in San Francisco.