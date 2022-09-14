Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is one of the biggest factors affecting your car insurance rates. Anytime you need to file a claim for an incident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up.

The presence of a driving incident on your record — like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at-fault accidents, and other traffic violations — can lead your insurer to consider you a high-risk driver and re-evaluate your premiums. But drivers with imperfect records can still find ways to save on insurance.

“This includes taking advantage of discount programs, such as bundling auto insurance with a home or renters insurance policy, a multi-vehicle discount, paying your premium in full or signing up for paperless billing,” says Mark Friedlander, director of communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

In Tucson, drivers with motor vehicle violations pay an average of $234 per month for full coverage, and $119 for liability-only car insurance, Insurify data shows.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

A history of speeding tickets can demonstrate risky behavior to your insurer, so receiving a speeding ticket typically causes your insurance premiums to go up. However, your insurance company will consider the violation details. For example, you can expect your premiums to increase more for exceeding the speed limit by 15 miles per hour than by 5 miles per hour.

If you’re looking for ways to lower your insurance premiums after a ticket, you might consider enrolling in a defensive driving program. State Farm, USAA, GEICO, and other insurers offer discounts for completing a defensive driving class.

In Tucson, drivers with speeding tickets see average full-coverage rates of $252 per month. Find the cheapest car insurance companies for Tucson drivers with a speeding ticket below.

In Tucson, drivers with speeding tickets see average full-coverage rates of $252 per month. Find the cheapest car insurance companies for Tucson drivers with a speeding ticket below.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket Auto-Owners 44 58 Mile Auto 47 67 State Farm 54 68 GEICO 56 72 Root 59 87 USAA 60 77 Safeco 66 92 Metromile 72 104 National General 76 98 Allstate 90 115 Mercury 92 136 Progressive 93 124 Travelers 93 121 Direct Auto 96 127 Dairyland 103 137 COUNTRY Financial 105 138 American Family 106 138 Farmers 109 140 The Hartford 109 166 GAINSCO 110 138 The General 113 151 Nationwide 122 158 Liberty Mutual 123 170 Infinity 131 173 AssuranceAmerica 135 185 Bristol West 137 179 Commonwealth Casualty 155 194

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident will typically cause your insurance premium to increase — especially because your insurer may have to pay out on the claim. The severity of the accident and how much damage it caused may influence how much your insurance premium increases.

Tucson drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving records, typically see average monthly rates of $259 for full coverage, and $132 for liability. You can find the cheapest liability-only rates for Tucson drivers with an at-fault accident below.

Tucson drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving records, typically see average monthly rates of $259 for full coverage, and $132 for liability. You can find the cheapest liability-only rates for Tucson drivers with an at-fault accident below.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Auto-Owners 44 60 Mile Auto 47 71 State Farm 54 72 GEICO 56 76 Root 59 90 USAA 60 81 Safeco 66 97 Metromile 72 108 National General 76 104 Allstate 90 121 Mercury 92 142 Progressive 93 130 Travelers 93 127 Direct Auto 96 134 Dairyland 103 142 COUNTRY Financial 105 147 American Family 106 144 Farmers 109 147 The Hartford 109 172 GAINSCO 110 146 The General 113 158 Nationwide 122 166 Liberty Mutual 123 178 Infinity 131 170 AssuranceAmerica 135 190 Bristol West 137 185 Commonwealth Casualty 155 211

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that can result in fines, license suspension, and jail time. In Arizona, a first DUI offense can result in 10 days of consecutive jail time and a $1,250 fine.[8] Some insurance companies may choose not to renew your insurance policy after you have a DUI. If your insurer does let you keep your policy, you’ll likely face a significant premium increase.

The best way to save money after a DUI is by shopping around for the lowest premiums. Tucson drivers with DUIs on the records face average car insurance rates of $295 per month for full coverage and $150 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest average liability quotes for Tucson drivers with a DUI.