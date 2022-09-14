>Seguros de Autos>Arizona

Cheap Auto Insurance in Tucson, Arizona (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tucson, with rates starting at $70 per month.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Konstantin Halachev
Datos revisados porKonstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Tucson drivers pay an average of $177 per month for a full-coverage policy, which is lower than Arizona state average of $194 per month. The city's relatively low number of traffic fatalities may be a factor in its lower car insurance rates. Just 1.5% of Tucson's 4,648 traffic accidents in 2023 were fatal, according to data from the Tucson Police Department.

Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm have the cheapest average quotes in Tucson. Your exact insurance costs will vary depending on your driving history, age, vehicle type, insurer, and more. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap insurance in Tucson.

Datos Breves

  • Liability-only insurance costs $90 per month for Tucson drivers, on average.

  • Insurers in Arizona can consider your credit history when determining your car insurance premium.

  • In Arizona, 11.8% of drivers are uninsured.[1]

Best car insurance companies in Tucson

The best car insurance company for you will vary depending on your specific driving circumstances and insurance needs. If you’re looking for affordable auto insurance in Tucson, start with the three cheapest car insurance companies in the city below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$76$47Cheap Rates
Mile Auto3.5$81$52Low-mileage drivers
State Farm4.5$94$58Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

Auto-Owners is the cheapest option for Tucson drivers, and it’s also a good choice for classic car owners. You can receive a multi-car discount if you insure a classic car with other vehicles. Auto-Owners has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, which means the company consistently pays out its claims and meets its financial obligations. While the company ranked higher-than-average in the Southwest region in the 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, it scored well below average for overall customer satisfaction.

Ventajas

  • Provides specialized insurance for classic car owners

  • A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in Southwest region in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Can only receive an insurance quote through an Auto-Owners independent agent

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo

Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile policies, which allow low-mileage drivers to save on auto insurance. Its rates include a base rate per month, plus a per-mile charge for the actual miles you drive each month. The company doesn’t require you to install a tracking device on your vehicle, so it’s a good option for drivers who value their privacy. Mile Auto doesn’t advertise additional coverage or discounts.

Ventajas

  • Quality coverage for low-mileage drivers

  • No requirement to use a tracking device on your vehicle

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer any discounts or options to bundle

  • Limited information available on company website

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo

State Farm offers a variety of coverage options, including collision insurance, comprehensive coverage, rental car coverage, and rideshare insurance. It’s also often the most affordable option for young drivers. Teenagers can save up to 25% on auto insurance by getting good grades in school. Plus, State Farm offers other discounts young drivers can take advantage of, including its Steer Clear program.

Ventajas

  • Young drivers can save up to 25% on auto insurance

  • Ranked the highest of all insurers in the Southwest for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Low Trustpilot rating of 2.5 stars out of a possible 5

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tucson

Here are four strategies Tucson drivers can use to save money on auto insurance:

  • Choose a higher deductible. A deductible is the amount you’ll pay out of pocket before your collision or comprehensive insurance coverage kicks in. Setting a higher deductible can result in lower premiums because a higher deductible means less risk for the insurance company.

  • Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies will offer you a discount when you purchase two or more insurance products. So one easy way to save money on insurance is by bundling your auto insurance with your renters or homeowners insurance.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer a variety of discounts to customers. You can also save by maintaining a good driving record, choosing a safe vehicle, or being a long-term customer.

  • Compare quotes. You can find the best prices by comparing auto insurance quotes from at least three different insurers. You can contact these companies directly, speak to a local insurance agent, or use an insurance-comparison tool to receive a free quote from multiple companies.[2]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tucson: Auto-Owners

Drivers who need to reduce their insurance costs often opt to buy liability-only coverage. Liability insurance covers the cost of bodily injury and property damage you cause the other driver and their passengers in an accident. It won’t pay for your medical bills or vehicle damage.[3]

The following table includes the cheapest liability-only quotes in Tucson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners44
Mile Auto47
State Farm54
GEICO56
Root59
State Auto60
USAA60
Safeco66
Metromile72
Sun Coast72
National General76
Midvale Home & Auto85
Allstate90
Mercury92
Progressive93
Travelers93
Direct Auto96
Hallmark101
Dairyland103
COUNTRY Financial105
American Family106
Farmers109
The Hartford109
GAINSCO110
The General113
Nationwide122
Liberty Mutual123
Infinity131
AssuranceAmerica135
Bristol West137
Commonwealth Casualty155
Foremost196
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tucson: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage auto insurance provides you the most vehicle protection. This policy type includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance to cover damages to your vehicle. You may want this coverage if you have a new or valuable vehicle. If you lease or finance your car, your lender may even require it.

You can find the cheapest full-coverage quotes from Tucson insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners70
Mile Auto74
State Farm87
GEICO89
Root94
USAA97
Metromile115
Safeco118
Midvale Home & Auto132
Travelers136
Allstate144
Sun Coast148
Mercury150
Nationwide163
Progressive163
COUNTRY Financial168
American Family169
National General174
The Hartford174
Farmers176
State Auto178
Infinity188
Direct Auto191
Liberty Mutual206
AssuranceAmerica210
Hallmark227
The General235
GAINSCO239
Dairyland242
Bristol West252
Foremost355
Commonwealth Casualty359
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Tucson car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

Drivers in Arizona must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability to legally drive in the state. This liability insurance covers the costs of the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle damage if you cause an accident.

Arizona law requires all drivers to meet the following minimum insurance requirements:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

You may want to purchase additional coverages to provide more protection for you and your vehicle. Common optional coverages include the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision

    This coverage pays for damages caused if you hit another car or object such as a tree, fence, or light pole. Collision also covers damage from rollover accidents or hitting a pothole. Your insurer will reimburse you for the cost of repairing your car after you pay the deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    If you face vehicle damage from a non-collision incident, this coverage kicks in. For example, if your car is stolen or a tree falls on it, comprehensive coverage can apply. It also covers fire, and severe weather damage, including floods and hail.[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments

    After an auto accident, medical payments coverage pays for doctor visits, hospital visits, or additional treatments needed due to injury, regardless of fault.[6]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    This coverage protects you and your passengers if you have an accident with a driver with insufficient liability coverage. The coverage typically also applies after a hit-and-run.[7]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is one of the biggest factors affecting your car insurance rates. Anytime you need to file a claim for an incident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up.

The presence of a driving incident on your record — like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at-fault accidents, and other traffic violations — can lead your insurer to consider you a high-risk driver and re-evaluate your premiums. But drivers with imperfect records can still find ways to save on insurance.

“This includes taking advantage of discount programs, such as bundling auto insurance with a home or renters insurance policy, a multi-vehicle discount, paying your premium in full or signing up for paperless billing,” says Mark Friedlander, director of communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

In Tucson, drivers with motor vehicle violations pay an average of $234 per month for full coverage, and $119 for liability-only car insurance, Insurify data shows.

Find Car Insurance in Tucson

Unlock savings and discounts whey you compare rates through Insurify

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

A history of speeding tickets can demonstrate risky behavior to your insurer, so receiving a speeding ticket typically causes your insurance premiums to go up. However, your insurance company will consider the violation details. For example, you can expect your premiums to increase more for exceeding the speed limit by 15 miles per hour than by 5 miles per hour.

If you’re looking for ways to lower your insurance premiums after a ticket, you might consider enrolling in a defensive driving program. State Farm, USAA, GEICO, and other insurers offer discounts for completing a defensive driving class.

In Tucson, drivers with speeding tickets see average full-coverage rates of $252 per month. Find the cheapest car insurance companies for Tucson drivers with a speeding ticket below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Auto-Owners4458
Mile Auto4767
State Farm5468
GEICO5672
Root5987
USAA6077
Safeco6692
Metromile72104
National General7698
Allstate90115
Mercury92136
Progressive93124
Travelers93121
Direct Auto96127
Dairyland103137
COUNTRY Financial105138
American Family106138
Farmers109140
The Hartford109166
GAINSCO110138
The General113151
Nationwide122158
Liberty Mutual123170
Infinity131173
AssuranceAmerica135185
Bristol West137179
Commonwealth Casualty155194
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident will typically cause your insurance premium to increase — especially because your insurer may have to pay out on the claim. The severity of the accident and how much damage it caused may influence how much your insurance premium increases.

Tucson drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving records, typically see average monthly rates of $259 for full coverage, and $132 for liability. You can find the cheapest liability-only rates for Tucson drivers with an at-fault accident below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners4460
Mile Auto4771
State Farm5472
GEICO5676
Root5990
USAA6081
Safeco6697
Metromile72108
National General76104
Allstate90121
Mercury92142
Progressive93130
Travelers93127
Direct Auto96134
Dairyland103142
COUNTRY Financial105147
American Family106144
Farmers109147
The Hartford109172
GAINSCO110146
The General113158
Nationwide122166
Liberty Mutual123178
Infinity131170
AssuranceAmerica135190
Bristol West137185
Commonwealth Casualty155211
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that can result in fines, license suspension, and jail time. In Arizona, a first DUI offense can result in 10 days of consecutive jail time and a $1,250 fine.[8] Some insurance companies may choose not to renew your insurance policy after you have a DUI. If your insurer does let you keep your policy, you’ll likely face a significant premium increase.

The best way to save money after a DUI is by shopping around for the lowest premiums. Tucson drivers with DUIs on the records face average car insurance rates of $295 per month for full coverage and $150 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest average liability quotes for Tucson drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners4471
Mile Auto4778
State Farm5487
GEICO5690
Root5991
USAA6096
Safeco66106
Metromile72110
National General76122
Allstate90145
Mercury92152
Progressive93150
Travelers93150
Direct Auto96154
Dairyland103166
COUNTRY Financial105169
American Family106170
Farmers109175
The Hartford109174
GAINSCO110177
The General113182
Nationwide122196
Liberty Mutual123198
Infinity131211
AssuranceAmerica135217
Bristol West137220
Commonwealth Casualty155223
Foremost196315
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Your age can affect your car insurance rates. Despite being some of the safest drivers, seniors older than 70 tend to pay more for car insurance than drivers a bit younger than them. Unfortunately, senior drivers have a higher likelihood of facing injury or death in an auto accident due to potential frailty and age-related physical vulnerabilities.

However, it’s possible for seniors to obtain discounts on car insurance. Most insurance companies will give senior drivers a discount for completing a defensive driving course. You can also save by joining an organization that caters to seniors, like AARP, which offers special rates through The Hartford.

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Tucson is $63 for a liability-only policy, and $124 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest insurers for senior drivers in Tucson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners3251
Mile Auto3352
State Farm3962
GEICO4165
USAA4472
Root4674
Safeco5293
Metromile5487
National General57130
Progressive62108
Allstate67107
Direct Auto68136
Travelers6899
Mercury70113
The Hartford72114
American Family77123
Dairyland77181
COUNTRY Financial79127
Farmers79128
GAINSCO84182
Nationwide85113
The General86178
AssuranceAmerica92144
Liberty Mutual93157
Bristol West102187
Commonwealth Casualty113262
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teenage drivers tend to pay the most for auto insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel and high accident rate. Fortunately, first-time drivers can still save money on car insurance by taking a few steps.

Regardless of your insurer, teens can find cheaper car insurance by staying on their parents’ plans, buying a safe car, and getting a good student discount. And, teens who are younger than 18 won't be able to buy their own policy without the written consent of a parent or guardian.

Teen drivers in Tucson pay a monthly average of $343 for full coverage, and $174 for liability. Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for teen drivers in Tucson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners77122
GEICO93148
Mile Auto94149
Root96153
State Farm97156
USAA104168
Safeco123220
Metromile129206
National General151345
COUNTRY Financial157251
Allstate166265
Progressive175306
Travelers175256
Dairyland176413
Mercury176287
Direct Auto183364
American Family189301
The General190395
Farmers199321
GAINSCO206448
Liberty Mutual218364
Nationwide219292
The Hartford223356
Infinity231331
Bristol West239440
AssuranceAmerica270421
Commonwealth Casualty284658
Foremost366663
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Tucson

Join 400+ million users who've compared rates through Insurify

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Tucson car insurance quotes by credit tier

Like most states, Arizona allows insurance companies to consider credit history when evaluating your insurance premiums. Research has shown drivers with good credit tend to file fewer claims than those with bad credit.[9]

Here are the average quotes you can expect to receive with an excellent or good credit score versus a poor credit score in Tucson.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Tucson?

Tucson is a relatively affordable city for car insurance. Drivers in the city pay a total average of $134 per month for auto coverage. The statewide average for auto coverage is $144 per month, and the national average is $158 per month. So Tucson drivers benefit from lower-than-average insurance prices.

Average insurance premiums vary by the city and ZIP code you live in due to factors like population density, traffic congestion, vehicle theft rates, accident rates, and more. Based on Arizona crime statistics, Tucson had fewer cases of motor vehicle theft in 2022 than a couple of other large cities, including Phoenix and Mesa.[10]

More cities in Arizona

Tucson drivers pay less than the state average and also pay less than many other cities in Arizona. For example, Glendale residents pay 47% more on average than Tucson drivers for full coverage.

Here’s how the average car insurance quotes for Tucson drivers compares to other Arizona cities.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Chandler$186$99
Flagstaff$142$70
Glendale$228$121
Mesa$194$100
Phoenix$228$117
Scottsdale$191$99
Tempe$206$106
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Tucson car insurance FAQs

Deciding on the right amount of coverage and the insurer for you doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding affordable auto coverage in Tucson.

  • How much is car insurance in Tucson?

    On average, Tucson drivers pay $134 per month for car insurance. Liability-only coverage is $90 per month, and full coverage costs $177 per month on average. Coverage in Tucson costs less than the state averages of $94 for liability only and $194 for full coverage. Your specific rate will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, vehicle type, insurer, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Tucson?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Tucson, thanks to its Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4, high claims satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power, and quality coverage. Other top insurers in the city include USAA, GEICO, and Auto-Owners.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Tucson?

    Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for Tucson drivers, offering monthly quotes as low as $70 for full coverage. Mile Auto and State Farm also offer low rates for drivers in Tucson, with full-rates as low as $74 and $87, respectively.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Tucson?

    Car insurance costs vary by city and ZIP code due to factors like crime and theft rates, population density, and more. Tucson drivers may earn lower rates than drivers in cities like Phoenix and Mesa because of lower rates of motor vehicle theft.

  • Is Arizona a no-fault state?

    No. Arizona is an at-fault state. This means that you and your insurer must cover the costs of damage and injury resulting from an accident you cause.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  4. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutiond. "Minimum Coverage Required for Arizona Drivers."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by collision and comprehensive auto insurance?."
  6. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Medical Payments Coverage."
  7. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage."
  8. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Driving Under the Influence (DUI)."
  9. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Credit scoring."
  10. Arizona Crime Statistics. "Motor Vehicle Theft 2022 Tuscon PD."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers