¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Tucson drivers pay an average of $177 per month for a full-coverage policy, which is lower than Arizona state average of $194 per month. The city's relatively low number of traffic fatalities may be a factor in its lower car insurance rates. Just 1.5% of Tucson's 4,648 traffic accidents in 2023 were fatal, according to data from the Tucson Police Department.
Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm have the cheapest average quotes in Tucson. Your exact insurance costs will vary depending on your driving history, age, vehicle type, insurer, and more. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap insurance in Tucson.
Datos Breves
Liability-only insurance costs $90 per month for Tucson drivers, on average.
Insurers in Arizona can consider your credit history when determining your car insurance premium.
The best car insurance company for you will vary depending on your specific driving circumstances and insurance needs. If you’re looking for affordable auto insurance in Tucson, start with the three cheapest car insurance companies in the city below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$76
$47
Cheap Rates
Mile Auto
3.5
$81
$52
Low-mileage drivers
State Farm
4.5
$94
$58
Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
4.0
A.M. Best
A++
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$70/mo
Auto-Owners is the cheapest option for Tucson drivers, and it’s also a good choice for classic car owners. You can receive a multi-car discount if you insure a classic car with other vehicles. Auto-Owners has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, which means the company consistently pays out its claims and meets its financial obligations. While the company ranked higher-than-average in the Southwest region in the 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, it scored well below average for overall customer satisfaction.
Ventajas
Provides specialized insurance for classic car owners
A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best
Contras
Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in Southwest region in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Can only receive an insurance quote through an Auto-Owners independent agent
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$74/mo
Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile policies, which allow low-mileage drivers to save on auto insurance. Its rates include a base rate per month, plus a per-mile charge for the actual miles you drive each month. The company doesn’t require you to install a tracking device on your vehicle, so it’s a good option for drivers who value their privacy. Mile Auto doesn’t advertise additional coverage or discounts.
Ventajas
Quality coverage for low-mileage drivers
No requirement to use a tracking device on your vehicle
4.5
JD Power
848
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$87/mo
State Farm offers a variety of coverage options, including collision insurance, comprehensive coverage, rental car coverage, and rideshare insurance. It’s also often the most affordable option for young drivers. Teenagers can save up to 25% on auto insurance by getting good grades in school. Plus, State Farm offers other discounts young drivers can take advantage of, including its Steer Clear program.
Ventajas
Young drivers can save up to 25% on auto insurance
Ranked the highest of all insurers in the Southwest for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Contras
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Low Trustpilot rating of 2.5 stars out of a possible 5
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tucson
Here are four strategies Tucson drivers can use to save money on auto insurance:
Choose a higher deductible. A deductible is the amount you’ll pay out of pocket before your collision or comprehensive insurance coverage kicks in. Setting a higher deductible can result in lower premiums because a higher deductible means less risk for the insurance company.
Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies will offer you a discount when you purchase two or more insurance products. So one easy way to save money on insurance is by bundling your auto insurance with yourrentersor homeowners insurance.
Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer a variety of discounts to customers. You can also save by maintaining a good driving record, choosing a safe vehicle, or being a long-term customer.
Compare quotes. You can find the best prices by comparing auto insurance quotes from at least three different insurers. You can contact these companies directly, speak to a local insurance agent, or use an insurance-comparison tool to receive a free quote from multiple companies.[2]
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tucson: Auto-Owners
Drivers who need to reduce their insurance costs often opt to buy liability-only coverage. Liability insurance covers the cost of bodily injury and property damage you cause the other driver and their passengers in an accident. It won’t pay for your medical bills or vehicle damage.[3]
The following table includes the cheapest liability-only quotes in Tucson.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tucson: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage auto insurance provides you the most vehicle protection. This policy type includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance to cover damages to your vehicle. You may want this coverage if you have a new or valuable vehicle. If you lease or finance your car, your lender may even require it.
You can find the cheapest full-coverage quotes from Tucson insurers below.
Car insurance requirements in Arizona
Drivers in Arizona must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability to legally drive in the state. This liability insurance covers the costs of the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle damage if you cause an accident.
You may want to purchase additional coverages to provide more protection for you and your vehicle. Common optional coverages include the following:
Collision
This coverage pays for damages caused if you hit another car or object such as a tree, fence, or light pole. Collision also covers damage from rollover accidents or hitting a pothole. Your insurer will reimburse you for the cost of repairing your car after you pay the deductible.
Comprehensive
If you face vehicle damage from a non-collision incident, this coverage kicks in. For example, if your car is stolen or a tree falls on it, comprehensive coverage can apply. It also covers fire, and severe weather damage, including floods and hail.[5]
Medical payments
After an auto accident, medical payments coverage pays for doctor visits, hospital visits, or additional treatments needed due to injury, regardless of fault.[6]
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
This coverage protects you and your passengers if you have an accident with a driver with insufficient liability coverage. The coverage typically also applies after a hit-and-run.[7]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your driving record is one of the biggest factors affecting your car insurance rates. Anytime you need to file a claim for an incident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up.
“This includes taking advantage of discount programs, such as bundling auto insurance with a home or renters insurance policy, a multi-vehicle discount, paying your premium in full or signing up for paperless billing,” says Mark Friedlander, director of communications at the Insurance Information Institute.
In Tucson, drivers with motor vehicle violations pay an average of $234 per month for full coverage, and $119 for liability-only car insurance, Insurify data shows.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
A history of speeding tickets can demonstrate risky behavior to your insurer, so receiving a speeding ticket typically causes your insurance premiums to go up. However, your insurance company will consider the violation details. For example, you can expect your premiums to increase more for exceeding the speed limit by 15 miles per hour than by 5 miles per hour.
If you’re looking for ways to lower your insurance premiums after a ticket, you might consider enrolling in a defensive driving program. State Farm, USAA, GEICO, and other insurers offer discounts for completing a defensive driving class.
In Tucson, drivers with speeding tickets see average full-coverage rates of $252 per month. Find the cheapest car insurance companies for Tucson drivers with a speeding ticket below.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
An at-fault accident will typically cause your insurance premium to increase — especially because your insurer may have to pay out on the claim. The severity of the accident and how much damage it caused may influence how much your insurance premium increases.
Tucson drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving records, typically see average monthly rates of $259 for full coverage, and $132 for liability. You can find the cheapest liability-only rates for Tucson drivers with an at-fault accident below.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence is a serious offense that can result in fines, license suspension, and jail time. In Arizona, a first DUI offense can result in 10 days of consecutive jail time and a $1,250 fine.[8] Some insurance companies may choose not to renew your insurance policy after you have a DUI. If your insurer does let you keep your policy, you’ll likely face a significant premium increase.
The best way to save money after a DUI is by shopping around for the lowest premiums. Tucson drivers with DUIs on the records face average car insurance rates of $295 per month for full coverage and $150 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest average liability quotes for Tucson drivers with a DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age can affect your car insurance rates. Despite being some of the safest drivers, seniors older than 70 tend to pay more for car insurance than drivers a bit younger than them. Unfortunately, senior drivers have a higher likelihood of facing injury or death in an auto accident due to potential frailty and age-related physical vulnerabilities.
However, it’s possible for seniors to obtain discounts on car insurance. Most insurance companies will give senior drivers a discount for completing a defensive driving course. You can also save by joining an organization that caters to seniors, like AARP, which offers special rates through The Hartford.
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Tucson is $63 for a liability-only policy, and $124 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest insurers for senior drivers in Tucson.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenage drivers tend to pay the most for auto insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel and high accident rate. Fortunately, first-time drivers can still save money on car insurance by taking a few steps.
Regardless of your insurer, teens can find cheaper car insurance by staying on their parents’ plans, buying a safe car, and getting a good student discount. And, teens who are younger than 18 won't be able to buy their own policy without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
Teen drivers in Tucson pay a monthly average of $343 for full coverage, and $174 for liability. Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for teen drivers in Tucson.
Tucson car insurance quotes by credit tier
Like most states, Arizona allows insurance companies to consider credit history when evaluating your insurance premiums. Research has shown drivers with good credit tend to file fewer claims than those with bad credit.[9]
Is car insurance more expensive in Tucson?
Tucson is a relatively affordable city for car insurance. Drivers in the city pay a total average of $134 per month for auto coverage. The statewide average for auto coverage is $144 per month, and the national average is $158 per month. So Tucson drivers benefit from lower-than-average insurance prices.
Average insurance premiums vary by the city and ZIP code you live in due to factors like population density, traffic congestion, vehicle theft rates, accident rates, and more. Based on Arizona crime statistics, Tucson had fewer cases of motor vehicle theft in 2022 than a couple of other large cities, including Phoenix and Mesa.[10]
More cities in Arizona
Tucson drivers pay less than the state average and also pay less than many other cities in Arizona. For example, Glendale residents pay 47% more on average than Tucson drivers for full coverage.
Here’s how the average car insurance quotes for Tucson drivers compares to other Arizona cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Tucson car insurance FAQs
Deciding on the right amount of coverage and the insurer for you doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding affordable auto coverage in Tucson.
How much is car insurance in Tucson?
On average, Tucson drivers pay $134 per month for car insurance. Liability-only coverage is $90 per month, and full coverage costs $177 per month on average. Coverage in Tucson costs less than the state averages of $94 for liability only and $194 for full coverage. Your specific rate will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, vehicle type, insurer, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Tucson?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Tucson, thanks to its Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4, high claims satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power, and quality coverage. Other top insurers in the city include USAA, GEICO, and Auto-Owners.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Tucson?
Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for Tucson drivers, offering monthly quotes as low as $70 for full coverage. Mile Auto and State Farm also offer low rates for drivers in Tucson, with full-rates as low as $74 and $87, respectively.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Tucson?
Car insurance costs vary by city and ZIP code due to factors like crime and theft rates, population density, and more. Tucson drivers may earn lower rates than drivers in cities like Phoenix and Mesa because of lower rates of motor vehicle theft.
Is Arizona a no-fault state?
No. Arizona is an at-fault state. This means that you and your insurer must cover the costs of damage and injury resulting from an accident you cause.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.