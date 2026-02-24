Insurify Awards & Recognition

Year
Recognition
Award Organizer
|2025
|Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies
|Inc. Magazine
|2025
|Fast 50
|Boston Business Journal
|2025
|Inc.’s Best in Business Awards
|Inc. Magazine
|2024
|Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies
|Inc. Magazine
|2024
|BostInno Fire Awards
|Boston Business Journal
|2024
|Top 25 Tech CEOs of Boston
|Key Executives
|2023
|Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies
|Inc. Magazine
|2023
|InsuriTech 100
|Fintech Global
|2023
|Largest Fintech Companies in Massachusetts
|Boston Business Journal
|2023
|Forbes Fintech 50
|Forbes
|2022
|Best of Small Business Award
|The Best of Small Business Awards
|2022
|BostInno Fire Awards
|Boston Business Journal
|2022
|Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies
|Inc. Magazine
|2022
|Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups
|Forbes
|2022
|50 Fastest Women-Led Companies
|WPO
|2021
|Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies
|Inc. Magazine
|2021
|EY New England Entrepreneur of the Year (CEO)
|EY
|2021
|Forbes Fintech 50
|Forbes
|2021
|Stevie International Business Award
|Stevie
|2021
|Tech In Motion Timmy Awards
|Tech In Motion
|2021
|Deloitte Technology Fast 500
|Deloitte
|2020
|Forbes Fintech 50
|Forbes
|2017
|Best Financial Site (Webby Awards, 2nd Place)
|Webby Awards
|2016
|Insurance Disruptor of the Year/Best Insurance Website
|ACORD/WebAwards