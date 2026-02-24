Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Insurify Awards & Recognition

Insurify is the original, recognized U.S. pioneer of online insurance comparison shopping, with dozens of insurance industry, fintech, and finance awards. From our first award in 2016, to this year’s latest, here’s a look at the kudos we’ve earned.

Notable Recognitions

Our Wins

Year
sort ascsort desc
Recognition
sort ascsort desc
Award Organizer
sort ascsort desc
2025Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesInc. Magazine
2025Fast 50Boston Business Journal
2025Inc.’s Best in Business AwardsInc. Magazine
2024Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesInc. Magazine
2024BostInno Fire AwardsBoston Business Journal
2024Top 25 Tech CEOs of BostonKey Executives
2023Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesInc. Magazine
2023InsuriTech 100Fintech Global
2023Largest Fintech Companies in MassachusettsBoston Business Journal
2023Forbes Fintech 50Forbes
2022Best of Small Business AwardThe Best of Small Business Awards
2022BostInno Fire AwardsBoston Business Journal
2022Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesInc. Magazine
2022Forbes Next Billion Dollar StartupsForbes
202250 Fastest Women-Led CompaniesWPO
2021Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesInc. Magazine
2021EY New England Entrepreneur of the Year (CEO)EY
2021Forbes Fintech 50Forbes
2021Stevie International Business AwardStevie
2021Tech In Motion Timmy AwardsTech In Motion
2021Deloitte Technology Fast 500Deloitte
2020Forbes Fintech 50Forbes
2017Best Financial Site (Webby Awards, 2nd Place)Webby Awards
2016Insurance Disruptor of the Year/Best Insurance WebsiteACORD/WebAwards