Correction: NC Drivers Face 5% Insurance Increase

The state insurance commissioner and rate bureau reached settlement in June

Chris Schafer
Evelyn Pimplaskar
John Leach
An earlier Insurify article incorrectly stated that North Carolina drivers potentially faced a 22.6% car insurance increase, depending on the outcome of a rate hearing before Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

Causey and the N.C. Rate Bureau, which represents auto insurers in the state, reached an agreement for a 5% increase in June 2025. Due to that settlement, the expected hearing was canceled.

We apologize for the error.

