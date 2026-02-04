10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Updated
This article is an independent editorial review of a parody advertising campaign. It isn’t affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by State Farm. “Halfway There Insurance” is a fictional brand used for entertainment.
Halfway There Insurance is the name of a fictional insurance company that features in a State Farm TV ad for the Big Game. Since it’s not a real company, you can’t buy an auto insurance policy from Halfway There Insurance.
Here’s what we know about Halfway There Insurance.
Since Halfway There Insurance is a parody created for an ad campaign, it’s not a licensed insurance company. It can’t provide quotes, sell policies, or process claims.
State Farm has a dedicated page on its website with information about the Halfway There Insurance parody campaign.
State Farm has launched a parody website around the campaign: halfwaythereinsurance.com. The site clearly states that State Farm owns and operates the site.
What is Halfway There Insurance?
Halfway There Insurance is a parody of an insurance company, likely created by State Farm, featured in a marketing campaign that encompasses television, social media, and online channels. Presumably, the name plays on the joke that shady insurance companies get you only “halfway” to the coverage you need.
Brands often use this kind of parody to communicate key marketing messages. And airing a Big Game commercial on Feb. 8 ensures visibility with millions of potential customers.
Is Halfway There Insurance a real insurance company?
No, Halfway There Insurance isn’t a real insurance company. It’s a fictional company that appears to have been created by State Farm marketers.
Because it’s not a real company, Halfway There Insurance isn’t licensed to sell insurance policies. It can’t provide you with insurance quotes, and it doesn’t handle or pay claims.
Who is Halfway There Insurance connected to?
While Halfway There Insurance isn’t a real company, it appears to be part of a marketing campaign associated with State Farm. The fictional company features in a number of marketing pieces published on the State Farm website and on halfwaythereinsurance.com.
The website halfwaythereinsurance.com bears a disclaimer that states, “This website is owned and operated by State Farm® and all content presented herein are for fictional, entertainment, or demonstration purposes only. ‘Halfway There Insurance’ is not a real insurance provider and cannot sell insurance products, provide insurance services, or conduct insurance business in any jurisdiction. All content depicted on this site are for entertainment purposes only and should not be interpreted as a statement of contract or professional advice.”
From this disclaimer, it’s reasonable to infer that State Farm didn’t launch a new insurance company.
Why do insurance companies create fake brands for the Big Game?
Advertisers often use humor to make their marketing messages memorable, relatable, and entertaining. This type of marketing strategy pivots on the attention economy, which views human attention as a scarce and valuable commodity.
Insurance companies in particular have long used humor and fake brand representatives — like the Halfway There Insurance guys — to evoke brand recognition and empathy.
Are there real reviews of Halfway There Insurance?
Since Halfway There Insurance is a fictional insurance company, no real user reviews of it exist. User reviews are only possible when a legitimate company provides insurance services, such as offering quotes, selling policies, processing claims, and making claim payouts.
Any online reviews you find for Halfway There Insurance are likely reactions to the marketing campaign, not actual insurance experiences.
Should you trust Halfway There Insurance?
Since Halfway There Insurance is entertainment, you don’t need to “trust” or “distrust” it. It’s not a scam — it’s just not real insurance.
If you’re actually shopping for car insurance coverage, you’ll want to look for an insurer licensed to operate in your state that can provide quotes, sell policies, and process claims.
What to do if you’re actually shopping for insurance
If you’re shopping for car insurance, you’ll want to look elsewhere since Halfway There Insurance isn’t a real company. To find insurance, you should:
Look for licensed insurance companies that sell the product you need.
Get multiple quotes from the best car insurance companies you can find.
Compare quotes based on premium, coverage limits, coverage options, deductibles, and more.
Don’t share any personal information with parody or joke sites.
Halfway There Insurance FAQs
Here’s additional information we found about the parody company Halfway There Insurance.
Where can you read a review of Halfway There Insurance?
Since Halfway There Insurance isn’t a real insurance company, it doesn’t have any actual user or industry reviews. But if you’re looking for an entertaining parody of a Halfway There Insurance review, visit this page.
Is State Farm behind Halfway There Insurance?
Based on information publicly available on State Farm’s website and the site halfwaythereinsurance.com, it appears State Farm is behind the fictional company.
Who are the Halfway There Insurance guys?
The Halfway There Insurance guys are the titular representatives of the fictional company. Highly recognizable comedic actors Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key portray the characters in marketing materials.
