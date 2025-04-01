Hyundai Recommended Maintenance Schedule

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
When it comes to reliability, Hyundai is middle of the pack compared to other car brands. The manufacturer ranked slightly below average in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.[1]
For Hyundai drivers, following the brand’s recommended maintenance schedule is crucial for maintaining your vehicle’s performance, safety, and longevity. Regular maintenance can also help you avoid certain costly repairs in the future.
While maintenance needs can vary depending on your specific model, mileage, climate, and driving conditions, having a general guide can help you make the most of your vehicle.
Here’s what you need to know about maintaining your Hyundai.
Find Car Insurance for Your Hyundai
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare quotes through Insurify
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
When does your Hyundai need scheduled maintenance?
Hyundai doesn’t provide a general maintenance schedule for all of its models. Instead, the South Korean manufacturer offers guidance based on your specific vehicle model, year, trim, estimated mileage, and driving conditions. For specific maintenance recommendations for your vehicle, you can visit Hyundai’s website, check your owner’s manual, or contact your dealer.[2]
Here are some recommendations for the automaker’s most popular model, the Hyundai Tucson.
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace cabin air filter
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace air cleaner filter
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace cabin air filter
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace air cleaner filter
Replace brake fluid
Replace cabin air filter
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace cabin air filter
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace air cleaner filter
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace cabin air filter
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace air cleaner filter
Replace brake fluid
Replace cabin air filter
Replace spark plugs
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace cabin air filter
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace air cleaner filter
Replace coolant
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace cabin air filter
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Multipoint inspection
Replace engine oil and filter
Rotate tires
Add fuel additive
Replace air cleaner filter
Replace brake fluid
Replace cabin air filter
Replace coolant
Multipoint inspection
Save on Your Next Car Insurance Policy
Compare rates from leading insurers
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Tips for maintaining your Hyundai
In addition to a regular maintenance schedule, here are a handful of ways you can stay on top of your Hyundai’s maintenance and spot potential issues before they create more problems.[3]
Check car fluids
Your vehicle’s fluids help keep it running efficiently, so it’s important to check their levels regularly. In particular, you should pay attention to your:
Engine oil
Brake fluid
Power steering fluid
Coolant
Transmission fluid
Windshield washer fluid
Depending on the type of fluid, you can check the level using a dipstick or by looking at the reservoir fill line. If something is low, you may be able to top it off on your own.
Check tire tread and pressure
Check your tire tread and pressure every month or so to ensure they’re in good shape. Not maintaining your tires can increase the chance of a blowout or subpar traction.
For tire pressure, you can purchase a tire pressure gauge from a local auto parts shop. Check your manufacturer’s recommendation to determine the correct level for your vehicle. To check your tire’s tread, place a penny between tire treads with the head facing downward. If the top of the head isn’t covered, it may be time to purchase new tires.
Get regular oil changes
In addition to an oil change, many dealers and body shops may also rotate your tires and perform multipoint inspections. This inspection may help uncover potential issues outside of your scheduled maintenance needs.
More specifically, technicians may check your brake pads, serpentine belt, air conditioning, fuel tank, hose connections, fuel lines, battery condition, and more.
Hyundai recommends oil changes at least every 8,000 miles for normal driving conditions. But extensive usage conditions may necessitate a change every 5,000 miles instead.
Review your owner’s manual
Each Hyundai model has its own recommended maintenance schedule, so it’s important to read your vehicle’s owner’s manual to ensure you’re on track. Based on what you find, you can set service reminders. Your manual can also help you get to know your vehicle and its features a little better.
Pay attention to noises and leaks
If your vehicle starts making noises you’ve never heard or you’ve noticed a leak, it’s important to address the problem as quickly as possible. Common noises you may hear include squealing, rattling, clicking, thumping, and grinding.
For leaks, here’s a quick guide to find out which fluid is getting out:
Red: Transmission or power steering fluid
Pink: Transmission or power steering fluid
Yellow or green: Antifreeze
Blue: Windshield wiper fluid
Dark brown: Motor oil or brake fluid
Light brown: Motor oil or gear lubricant
If the fluid is clear, it’s likely just condensation from your air conditioning unit, which you don’t need to worry about.
Hyundai maintenance schedule FAQs
If you own a Hyundai or are planning to buy one soon, here are some common questions about Hyundai maintenance, along with their answers.
Why is factory-scheduled maintenance important?
Keeping up with factory-scheduled maintenance is important for maintaining your vehicle’s performance and safety. It’s also crucial for minimizing costly repairs down the road.
What is Hyundai complimentary maintenance?
If you’re the original owner of a new Hyundai, you’ll get complimentary maintenance for the first 36,000 miles or three years, whichever comes first. That said, more frequent maintenance due to severe driving conditions and additional service and parts aren’t included in the program.
Hyundai’s complimentary maintenance includes engine oil and filter checks and changes, tire rotations, and multipoint inspections.[2]
Should you follow the dealer’s or the manufacturer’s service schedule?
Yes. It’s highly recommended that you follow the manufacturer’s service schedule. For Hyundai drivers, that means servicing your vehicle every 8,000 miles in normal driving conditions.
What are severe usage conditions, and how do they affect vehicle maintenance?
Severe driving conditions create more wear and tear on your vehicle and may require you to take your vehicle in for maintenance more frequently. According to Hyundai, severe usage conditions include things like repeatedly driving short distances, extensive idling, driving on unpaved roads, driving in heavy traffic conditions, etc.[4]
Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.