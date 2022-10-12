What Does a Homeowners Policy Cover? Consumer Guide

What Does Homeowners Insurance Cover?

Although the nitty-gritty details and policy limits vary between policies, they all have similar components. Here’s a look at the types of coverage you’ll find in your policy.

Dwelling Coverage

This covers the foundations, walls, windows, and roof that make up your home, along with attached structures like a deck or garage. Items built into the house are also protected, like cabinets and built-in bookcases. You want enough coverage for a complete rebuild if your home is destroyed.

Other Structures Coverage

This coverage is for stand-alone structures like a detached garage, tool shed, gazebo, or guest house. Since these are typically smaller, simpler structures, your policy will normally have coverage that equals about 10 percent of your home’s coverage.

Personal Property Coverage

Dwelling coverage protects the four walls of your home, but personal property coverage is necessary for the things inside the four walls: your kitchen table, dining room set, clothes, workout equipment, computer, television, etc. Items will be replaced or repaired if stolen or damaged due to an event that you can claim.

Your possessions are covered while at home and away. Even if you’re traveling abroad and your hotel room is broken into or your luggage is lost en route, you can claim compensation.

It’s a good idea to keep an updated home inventory of everything in your house, especially when it comes to higher-value items. The claims process will be easier and faster if you have proof of your belongings. Set a reminder on your calendar to update the inventory at least once a year, and add or delete higher-value items as you buy or get rid of them.

If your possessions include extensive and valuable collections of art, jewelry, firearms, or other collectibles, you need a rider to give you coverage specifically for these items. This is because basic homeowners insurance policies don’t include coverage for rare paintings or $30,000 worth of jewelry.

Most policies pay up to 50 percent of the dwelling coverage limit for personal property, so if your dwelling coverage is $300,000, you can expect personal property coverage to pay between $100,000 and $150,000.

Additional Living Expenses Coverage

In many instances, you can remain in your home while you wait for repairs to be made after a claim, but it may not be safe or even possible in the event of a fire or significant storm damage. Your insurance pays for living expenses if you have to stay in a hotel or rental.

Generally, it will cover meals and utilities, though criteria can be strict and there are limits to how long the insurance will pay these expenses. It’s essential to have your plans approved by your insurance provider before signing long-term agreements with a hotel or property management company. Typically, the amount paid out is 20 percent of your dwelling limit.

Personal Liability Coverage

We live in a litigious society, but luckily, your homeowners insurance protects you from lawsuits resulting from an injury on your property or caused by you or a family member away from home. Even dog bites are covered, though your insurer may exclude some breeds like pit bulls.

So if your neighbor Mabel slips on the icy steps coming over with a plate of cookies or the kids’ baseball goes through her window, your homeowners insurance will cover the costs. Even if she cuts her foot on glass from that broken window, you’re still protected. Or if your pup escapes from his dog run and destroys Mabel’s prize petunias, you don’t have to drain your savings account.

Your liability insurance covers you away from home, too. When you’re playing rec league softball and mess up on your swing and the ball goes into a windshield rather than left field, your homeowner’s insurance policy covers you. Or if your dog scratches another dog owner at the dog park. As long as the harm caused is unintentional, you’re covered.

Most policies come with $100,000 to $500,000 in liability coverage. You can buy more coverage with an umbrella policy if you feel you need more coverage. Doctors, lawyers, and high-profile individuals have an increased risk for lawsuits because they’re seen as wealthy. Even if you have professional liability insurance, you need extra personal liability insurance if your child’s friend gets hurt at your home.

Medical Payments Coverage

This covers the cost of medical care if someone is injured on your property or accidentally hurt by you, a family member, or your pet. Payments are made, regardless of who is at fault. This coverage is typically set at $1,000 or $5,000, and medical expenses that exceed the limit will need to be paid out of pocket.