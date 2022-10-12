Reddit Home Insurance Tips: The Best Advice from 14 Million+ Members

What does typical homeowners insurance cover? A standard homeowners policy provides coverage to repair or replace your home and its contents in the event of damage from a covered peril. Perils covered include fire, smoke, theft, vandalism, water damage (not from flooding), and some weather events.

You may be familiar with the social site Reddit. But if you’re not, here’s a quick intro. Reddit is an online community forum where millions of users share news, reviews, tips, and other knowledge.

Reddit has thousands of subreddits—user-created areas of interest where multiple threads on a similar topic can be shared and upvoted when users find a post valuable. Several subreddits exist to discuss adult life and personal finance tips. These come from a diverse group of users with real experience. Our favorites are:

r/personalfinance

r/homeowners

r/Insurance

We combed through thousands of posts to find the best advice for getting better coverage from your home insurance policy. Let’s dig in.