Lead Certification and Home Insurance: What You Need to Know

If you live in an older house or are considering purchasing one, you might expose yourself to lead without knowing it. Lead used to be a common ingredient in paint, and it can also be found in some household plumbing materials. If you suspect lead in the home, a firm with lead certification can help.

A lead-certified risk assessor can determine the level of lead in your home and recommend a course of action to protect you and your family. However, some homeowners insurance policies exclude claims for lead testing and removal or personal liability claims from lead poisoning.

