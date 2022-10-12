Homeowners Insurance for Rental Properties

Do you rent out your home or another investment property you own? If so, you need to know about insurance for rental properties.

There are two ways to cover a rental dwelling. A home that you rent out for short periods of time can be covered by your regular homeowners insurance with a short-term rental endorsement. However, if you rent out your home for long-term rentals that last months or years at a time, you need rental property insurance, also known as landlord insurance.

In both cases, the insurance covers the building and your personal property. Tenants’ belongings aren’t covered by either type of policy, so they need renters insurance to cover their property.

