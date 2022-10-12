Does Homeowners Insurance Cover HVAC Systems?

You purchase homeowners insurance to protect your home from accidents and unexpected damage. Often, the specifics of your policy might not be clear, and you may ask yourself if homeowners insurance covers your HVAC system.

Generally, the answer is yes: homeowners insurance covers damage to HVAC systems and other appliances caused by a covered peril, such as fire, lightning, windstorms, vandalism, and water damage.

However, your insurer won’t pay for a repair or replacement in all situations. Keep reading to find out when homeowners insurance will cover HVAC systems and when it might be wise to purchase an alternative coverage option to bridge the gap in protection.

