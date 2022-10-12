Top 12 Home Insurance Discounts and Savings: Guide on How to Qualify

Several factors go into determining a home insurance quote. It can depend on risk factors, surcharges, and discounts. You have little control over risk factors such as the location, building materials, or age of your home. But generally, you can impact your eligibility for discounts to save money on your home insurance premium.

Typical discounts for policyholders include bundling your home and auto insurance, upgrading your roof, and adding a fire or security system. Many other discounts exist, though your options can vary by company.

