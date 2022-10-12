Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Foundation Problems?

When a Home’s Foundation Isn’t Covered

Unfortunately, there are many reasons for foundation cracks and other wreckage that insurance doesn’t cover.

Floods

Even the best homeowners insurance won’t cover flooding. You need a separate insurance policy for when a flood causes cracks or other problems in the foundation of your home.

If you live in a high-risk flood zone, you may already have flood insurance. If not, some insurers offer coverage as an endorsement to an existing homeowners policy. You can also buy a stand-alone policy to protect against foundation damage from flooding.

Earthquakes

A standard homeowners policy typically excludes damage caused by earthquakes.

Unless you have earthquake insurance, you won’t be covered if an earthquake, sinkhole, or other earth movement erodes the foundation of your home’s structure.

Wear and Tear

Homeowners are responsible for the general upkeep of their homes. The best-case scenario is to notice the warning signs and take action before the problems become severe.

However, if wear and tear is the reason for foundation damage, the insurance company won’t pay for foundation repair costs.

Faulty Construction or Ground Preparation

Over time, the weight of a house will condense the soil beneath it. The house could settle unevenly if the soil wasn’t properly prepared before the house was built, leading to cracks in the foundation.

However, foundation problems aren’t just an issue for older homes. Newly constructed homes can also have damage from improper construction or the use of heavy equipment after the foundation is in place.

If you have a freshly built home, your contractor or construction company may cover it under warranty for a defect in construction.

Water Erosion

According to the American Society of Home Inspectors, water erosion is the number one cause of foundation failure.

Too much water around the foundation can wash away the ground, causing structural damage and cracks. Unfortunately, water erosion isn’t something your home insurance covers.

Tree Roots

Trees are powerful forces in nature, and their roots can wreck your foundation. Tree roots can push against the structure of your home or drain a substantial amount of water from the soil beneath your house—but home insurance doesn’t cover this kind of damage.

Temperature Changes

Something as simple as temperature changes can cause the ground to shrink and expand, leading to damage.

Homeowners insurance doesn’t cover harm caused by changes in temperature. To limit the impact, look closely at your foundation from time to time to locate small cracks before they become big problems.